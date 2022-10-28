AG nominee Jen Jordan urges Democrats to realize ‘political and economic power’

Jordan, a Sandy Springs attorney, made national headlines in 2019 for her speech in opposition to a restrictive abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically at about six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. The law took effect earlier this year.

“I told the Republicans in the Senate chamber -- (almost) all men -- that if they shirked the most basic right, to protect the fundamental right of women in this state, that no doubt the women of this state would reclaim those rights after they had claimed their seats,” Jordan said. “Now it’s time we make good on that promise and claim their seats.