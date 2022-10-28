ajc logo
AG nominee Jen Jordan urges Democrats to realize ‘political and economic power’

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

State Sen. Jen Jordan, Democratic nominee for attorney general, told the crowd that access to reproductive rights were on the ballot.

Jordan, a Sandy Springs attorney, made national headlines in 2019 for her speech in opposition to a restrictive abortion law, which bans most abortions once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically at about six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. The law took effect earlier this year.

“I told the Republicans in the Senate chamber -- (almost) all men -- that if they shirked the most basic right, to protect the fundamental right of women in this state, that no doubt the women of this state would reclaim those rights after they had claimed their seats,” Jordan said. “Now it’s time we make good on that promise and claim their seats.

Jordan has made abortion access central to her campaign against incumbent Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, whose office is fighting a challenge to the statute in state court.

