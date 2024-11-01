Here’s what the final polls, experts and gamblers say about the presidential election in Georgia

CNN, The Telegraph and Trafalgar had Trump ahead by a percentage point or two. Marist has the race tied. Four of the polls had surveyed the race since late August. Trump improved his standing in two, Harris improved in one and one was unchanged.

The 10-day poll average gives Trump an edge of 49% to 47%, which is the same as last week.

The major election forecasters did not move their picks in the past week. Five rate the race as a toss-up, and one gives Trump a slight edge.

The betting markets continue to be the most confident in a Trump victory. The price for a share predicting a Republican win on Predictit held at 70 cents. A share predicting a Democratic win rose 1 cent to 35 cents. On Polymarket, prices moved toward Trump. A user betting on Trump would win about $14 for wagering $10, compared with $37 on a $10 wager for Harris.