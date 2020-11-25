You could win $250 in the AJC Peachtree Road Race Costume Contest

You can still don your favorite costume for this year’s virtual running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race and now there’s a chance you could win some extra cash.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 30, you can submit your photo to our costume contest. The submission with the most votes will receive a $250 Visa gift card!