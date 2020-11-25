You could win $250 in the AJC Peachtree Road Race Costume Contest

The largest 10K in the world may have moved from the Fourth of July to Thanksgiving this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy some of the usual traditions, like running the race in costume.
You can still don your favorite costume for this year’s virtual running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race and now there’s a chance you could win some extra cash.
Starting Thursday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m. through Monday, Nov. 30, you can submit your photo to our costume contest. The submission with the most votes will receive a $250 Visa gift card!
Not planning on rocking a costume during your race? There’s still a chance for you to win. Voting in the contest also enters you to win a $100 Visa gift card. Voting for the contest will close on Dec. 14, 2020.
This gallery is moderated. Your photo may take up to 24 hours to appear.
Share your photo on social media with #AJCPRR and #AJCPRRCostume (and encourage your friends to vote for your photo). You can vote once per day, and you don’t have to enter to vote.