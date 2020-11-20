How to use the app for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

Explore Father and daughter to sing national anthem for AJC Peachtree Road Race

The app also features a practice feature that allows runners to plan their route and try it out before the official run, which will be available starting Thursday, Nov. 26. If you have location services enabled on your phone, the app will use your GPS to track your run.

In addition to the features listed above, runners will also hear a warm welcome from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as the singing of the National Anthem by Mikey Jones and his daughter, Nimaya Jones. As you begin to run or walk, the app will let you know where you would be on the actual AJC Peachtree Road Race course.

When finished, you can upload your results to the results page through the app or through your own GPS device. You can also manually enter your results through a link that will be sent to participants.

Before you start your run, Atlanta Track Club recommends reviewing their best practices here.

Registered runners are not required to use the app. If you choose to not run with the app you can still submit your results and download your finisher certificate. If you have already signed up for your 2021 Atlanta Track Club membership or a 2021 event on their new registration platform, you can use your account to access all web-based features of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.