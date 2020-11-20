How to use the app for the AJC Peachtree Road Race

The app for this year’s virtual AJC Peachtree Road Race has arrived. Usually held on the Fourth of July, this year runners will have four days to complete the world’s largest 10K race, Nov. 26-29. And now there’s an app to help you log your time and feel connected to other runners.
The mobile app is where you will submit your finish time for the virtual running of the race. According to the Atlanta Track Club, the app has exclusive content to help bring the AJC Peachtree Road Race experience to you. Features of the app include:
- Virtual toolkit, including cheer cards to print and encourage
- Results and leaderboards
- Photo booth and social wall
- Finisher certificate
- GPS tracking
- Smartwatch and other wearable GPS tracker integration
To use the app, first you’ll need to download it from the Apple Store onto your iPhone or other Apple mobile device. Then, you’ll need to sign in using the email you used to register for the race. Once you’re signed in, open the email sent to you and use the confirmation code to access the app.
The app is not currently available for Android devices but is pending approval.
The app also features a practice feature that allows runners to plan their route and try it out before the official run, which will be available starting Thursday, Nov. 26. If you have location services enabled on your phone, the app will use your GPS to track your run.
In addition to the features listed above, runners will also hear a warm welcome from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as the singing of the National Anthem by Mikey Jones and his daughter, Nimaya Jones. As you begin to run or walk, the app will let you know where you would be on the actual AJC Peachtree Road Race course.
When finished, you can upload your results to the results page through the app or through your own GPS device. You can also manually enter your results through a link that will be sent to participants.
Before you start your run, Atlanta Track Club recommends reviewing their best practices here.
Registered runners are not required to use the app. If you choose to not run with the app you can still submit your results and download your finisher certificate. If you have already signed up for your 2021 Atlanta Track Club membership or a 2021 event on their new registration platform, you can use your account to access all web-based features of the AJC Peachtree Road Race.