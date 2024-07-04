Breaking: 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed
AJC Peachtree Road Race

Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

By and
18 minutes ago

24-year-old duo Will Murphy and Matt Antonisse from Marietta have the buddy system down to a science for their first AJC Peachtree Road Race In matching banana costumes, this pair has no plans to split.

”It’s lightweight, it’s breathable, and if I ever lose him, I know where he is — I just look for his stem,” Murphy said.

Will Murphy and Matt Antonisse from Marietta dress as bananas for their AJC Peachtree Road Race.

Credit: Merrill Hart

icon to expand image

Credit: Merrill Hart

Jonathan Chavec, wearing a dazzling patriotic top hat said he looks forward to Piedmont Park and a Boars Head sandwich after the race.”I would say the best part is the finish line, but I think it might be the anticipation for the race,” said Chavec, from Lawrenceville.

Trey Yearwood, 46, has dressed as George Washington for four of his past six Peachtree Road Races. He said there’s usually an Abraham Lincoln as well, but the friend who dresses as him lives in Montana and couldn’t make it this year.

Trey Yearwood, 46, has dressed as George Washington for his past four of the past six AJC Peachtree Road Races. (Photos: (Photo: Libby Hobbs/AJC)

Credit: Libby Hobbs

icon to expand image

Credit: Libby Hobbs

Yearwood, who lives in Sandy Springs, pieced the costume together from Amazon.

”I hope [the costume] brings people some levity to a pretty polarizing time. But, also, to be proud of this country,” Yearwood said.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Authors

Follow Merrill Hart on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says
The Latest
Volunteers welcome runners at finish line of AJC Peachtree Road Race
14m ago
Daniel Romanchuk repeats as The AJC Peachtree Road race men’s wheelchair winner
39m ago
Cathedral of St. Philip blesses runners with holy water as they pass through
41m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures