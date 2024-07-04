Runners dress up for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race

Jonathan Chavec, wearing a dazzling patriotic top hat said he looks forward to Piedmont Park and a Boars Head sandwich after the race.”I would say the best part is the finish line, but I think it might be the anticipation for the race,” said Chavec, from Lawrenceville.

Trey Yearwood, 46, has dressed as George Washington for four of his past six Peachtree Road Races. He said there’s usually an Abraham Lincoln as well, but the friend who dresses as him lives in Montana and couldn’t make it this year.

Credit: Libby Hobbs Credit: Libby Hobbs

Yearwood, who lives in Sandy Springs, pieced the costume together from Amazon.

”I hope [the costume] brings people some levity to a pretty polarizing time. But, also, to be proud of this country,” Yearwood said.