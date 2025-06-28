Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Mudslide along West Virginia highway strands thousands for more than 8 hours

Thousands of motorists have been stranded in West Virginia after a mudslide sent water and debris onto highway
In this image provided by Nicky Walters, traffic is shown at a standstill Friday, June 27, 2025, along the West Virginia Turnpike south of Sharon, W.Va. (Nicky Walters via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image provided by Nicky Walters, traffic is shown at a standstill Friday, June 27, 2025, along the West Virginia Turnpike south of Sharon, W.Va. (Nicky Walters via AP)
By JOHN RABY – Associated Press
4 hours ago

Thousands of motorists were stranded for more than eight hours along a section of rural interstate highway in southern West Virginia early Friday after a mudslide caused by heavy rains blocked a storm drain the previous night, flooding the northbound lanes.

Traffic backed up for 12 miles (about 19 kilometers) along the West Virginia Turnpike about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Charleston, the state capital. Traffic was not rerouted, and many motorists along the mountainous route had no choice but to remain in their vehicles overnight.

Motorists posted on social media that they had no information on why the standstill occurred, that they had nothing to drink in their vehicles or that their children needed to use the bathroom.

Nicky Walters said in a telephone interview that she felt fortunate while she was stuck because she is healthy, did not not need medicine and had nobody she was responsible for caring for.

“But I felt desperate because I knew that other people needed help,” said Walters, who became stranded while returning to Charleston from a pro wrestling event in Mount Hope. “People needed, at minimum, water bottles passed out and some snacks, much less information. They needed any lifeline to the outside world, and there was none.”

Chuck Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, said one lane reopened Friday morning but traffic remained at a standstill for hours.

“Traffic should have been detoured to allow drivers an alternate route around the mudslide,” Smith said in a statement. “The Parkways Authority takes full responsibility for the failure to reroute traffic, and would like to assure the public that this will never happen again.”

No injuries were reported.

By the time Brittany Lemon and her family finally got home to Parkersburg, 24 hours had passed since they began returning from their vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In a video posted to Facebook, Lemon said she had no water and her children needed to use the bathroom. They were able to get an hour's sleep while stuck on the highway.

“Definitely next year when I go back, I’ll be prepared for an emergency in the vehicle," she said.

Mitch Carmichael, a former cabinet secretary of the Department of Economic Development, said on Facebook that he was on the turnpike “for hours with no relevant or timely info as to when issue will be cleared.”

He called it “incredibly unprofessional” for the public to be left in the dark and said it gives West Virginia “a terrible image.”

Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a statement that the shutdown "was completely unacceptable. I have directed the Parkways Authority to immediately conduct an investigation and revise its procedures as necessary as a result of this incident."

Shutdowns of the turnpike have happened before. In 2022 a tractor trailer crashed and spilled a chemical along the turnpike, closing all lanes for most of the day.

In this image provided by Nicky Walters, traffic is shown at a standstill Friday, June 27, 2025, along the West Virginia Turnpike south of Sharon, W.Va. (Nicky Walters via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by Tennessee Department of Transportation shows Interstate 40 remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line due to flooding and rockslide on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Tennessee Department of Transportation via AP)

Credit: AP

Interstate 40 in the Smoky Mountains reopens faster than expected after rock slide and flooding

Metro Atlanta road rage: Routine drives can quickly turn violent, experts say

Double-decker bus carrying students plunges into river in England in 'terrifying' crash

The Latest

People mourn over the flag-draped coffins of Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed in Israeli strikes, during a funeral ceremony in Tehran. Iran, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Thousands mourn top Iranian military commanders and scientists killed in Israeli strikes

15m ago

Arizona governor approves up to $500M in taxpayer funds to upgrade home of Diamondbacks

49m ago

Protesters gather in Bangkok to demand Thai prime minister's resignation over leaked Cambodia call

51m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.