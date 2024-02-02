Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis

For the first time at this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, runners and their supporters can stop by the AJC Oasis in the Lenox Square parking lot.

Starting at 6 a.m., the unique hospitality space for runners and fans will officer quick and nutritious snacks and drinks, an on-site warm up and an opportunity to watch the live broadcast of the 55th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The area will also feature VIP bathrooms and tents for shade.

Live entertainment from a DJ and custom AJC Peachtree Road Race photo opportunities will also be available.