AJC Peachtree Road Race

Kick off race day at the AJC Oasis

By
20 minutes ago

For the first time at this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, runners and their supporters can stop by the AJC Oasis in the Lenox Square parking lot.

Starting at 6 a.m., the unique hospitality space for runners and fans will officer quick and nutritious snacks and drinks, an on-site warm up and an opportunity to watch the live broadcast of the 55th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The area will also feature VIP bathrooms and tents for shade.

Live entertainment from a DJ and custom AJC Peachtree Road Race photo opportunities will also be available.

To access the AJC Oasis, just download the new free AJC News app, which will feature exclusive Peachtree Road Race content, including live updates throughout the race, race results, and app-only galleries and social media roundups.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Dengue cases are surging globally. What it means for Georgia26m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Gwinnett College to keep financial aid center open to help students
30m ago

Credit: TNS

Workers at two Atlanta-area Starbucks stores file for union vote
30m ago

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase

Credit: AP

NFL must pay $4,707,259,944.64 in lawsuit, jury says
The Latest
Peachtree Road Race: What roads will be closed today
4m ago
Heat expected later in the day as race weather to be in the upper 70s and 80s
30m ago
Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA
40m ago
Featured

Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: MARTA, ride-hailing on July Fourth
2024 Peachtree Road Race: Road Closures