We’re just days away from the 55th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

There is still a virtual option, where participants can map out their own 6.2-mile route, but most participants will be at the starting line July 4th.

For those making their way to Lenox Square, be aware there is no parking for participants. Your best bets are MARTA or a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

If taking MARTA

Save time by getting a Breeze ticket early at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. Starting this year, MARTA fare stickers are available to put on your bib so you don’t have to figure out where to stash your ticket. These stickers were included in 1,300 early bird race packets and can be bought at the expo.

You can also buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations and RideShare stores.

Cards cost $1 each, plus $2.50 for a one-way trip or $5 for a roundtrip. If you already have a refillable Breeze card, be sure to check the expiration date.

You can take the train to the Lenox or Buckhead stations beginning at 4 a.m. race day. If you’re parking at Lindbergh Station and jumping on the train, try to find a space in the Sidney Marcus garage; it’s the only one operated by MARTA. The other decks will charge a fee, but you can validate your parking ticket inside the station for a discount.

Bus reroutes. and rail service schedules can be found on the MARTA website.

Lenox station: The gold line (Doraville) is the best way to reach the race start waves near Lenox Station. You can transfer to the gold line at Lindbergh Center Station, or take the nonstop shuttle buses from Lindbergh to Lenox.

Buckhead station: Although not as convenient as the gold line, the red line to North Springs station is open and will exit on Peachtree Street. However, MARTA recommends all participants ride the gold line for easier access to the start line.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. More details can be found at https://www.itsmarta.com/Atlanta-Street-Car-Info.aspx.

Ride sharing

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

  • East side: Lenox Road and Ga. 400 north
  • West side: East Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads
  • North side: Peachtree Street and Narmore Drive

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).

