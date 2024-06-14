AJC Peachtree Road Race 2024: What to know about Peachtree Junior

The Atlanta Track Club requires Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race runners by at least 10 years old, but there is another way younger children can have their own race day fun. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is less than a month away and features several events for children 14 and younger.

Especially exciting, this year — thanks to a generous donation from race sponsor Microsoft — registration for the event is free for all young runners.

Check out the FAQ below if you want to know how to make the most of this family fun opportunity.

What is the Peachtree Junior?

The 2024 Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is where children can go to experience their own smaller version of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in a safe environment.

“Microsoft Peachtree Junior is an event for kids of all ages to experience the pageantry, prestige and excitement of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” according to Atlanta Track Club.

Held in Piedmont Park, the race features a timed mile-long race as well as a shorter 50-meter dash. The mile-long race crosses the same 10th Street finish line as the main Peachtree Road Race, and is open to children ages 6-14, while the dash is open to all kids ages 14 and under.

When is the race?

Gates for the event open at 7:45 a.m. on July 3. Before the races, visitors can enjoy Microsoft’s on-site STEM activities, a track and field zone, Home Depot’s Kids Workshop, and a photo op station. The dash starts at 8:30 a.m., while the timed mile race starts in waves, beginning around 9:00 a.m. Start times will vary based on age.

Afterwards there will be a Mile Awards Ceremony on the main stage. The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

When can you register?

The online registration deadline is July 2 at 11:59 p.m. However, race day registration may also be available.

What’s the cost?

Registration used to cost $20-$35, but this year all young runners can run for free, thanks to a donation from Microsoft.

“We’ve been teaming up with Atlanta Track Club and their Kilometer Kids program for the past few years to foster opportunities for youth to learn and grow through technology and physical activity,” said Monica Robbins, director of sports partnerships at Microsoft. “The positive impact we have seen through the program has made us passionate about making running and STEM fun and accessible to every curious kid, so we’re thrilled to sponsor all kids to run free at this year’s Peachtree Junior.”

What swag can you get?

Runners will receive a short-sleeve Adidas T-shirt, a medal and a race day snack. Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each age group.