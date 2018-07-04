Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA

With the number of runners expected to exceed 50,000 this year, taking MARTA to the start line at Lenox Square could be your best option.

Starting this year, MARTA fare stickers will be available to put on your bib. The stickers were included in early bird race packets and were a hot item earlier this week at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix.

No sticker? You can buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations and RideShare stores, and take the train to the Lenox or Buckhead stations.