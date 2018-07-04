AJC Peachtree Road Race

Heading to the Peachtree? Here’s how to get there on MARTA

By
40 minutes ago

With the number of runners expected to exceed 50,000 this year, taking MARTA to the start line at Lenox Square could be your best option.

Starting this year, MARTA fare stickers will be available to put on your bib. The stickers were included in early bird race packets and were a hot item earlier this week at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo presented by Publix.

No sticker? You can buy a ticket or card at MARTA train stations and RideShare stores, and take the train to the Lenox or Buckhead stations.

Trains began running this morning at 4 a.m. After the race, walk to the Midtown station to head home.

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots near the start line. Find those locations here.

Runners crowd the Lenox MARTA station while making their way to the start of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on Wednesday morning July 4, 2018. Ben Gray / FOR THE AJC

icon to expand image

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Nancy Clanton is lead editor for revenue content, but also writes stories about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 23 years.

Biden awards Medal of Honor to soldiers from Civil War's Great Locomotive Chase

