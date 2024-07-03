AJC Peachtree Road Race

Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo delivers news for next year’s race

Elite runners, new high school stars were also showcased at the event presented by Publix.
Martiel Kirksey-Parker, left, and McKinley Parker, pose for a photo with Pete The Peach after picking up their bibs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

By Dawn Sawyer
0 minutes ago

Ahead of Thursday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, the Georgia World Congress Center was the place to be. Crowds of runners visited the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix to pick up their credentials and wave designations for the race and have a little fun.

Throughout the center, runners and their families got the chance to buy custom Peachtree Road Race clothing, visit booths from a variety of vendors, receive training tips and get photos with Pete the Peach.

Tracy Wyatt, an Atlanta native and upcoming runner of the race, said that the expo is a time for him to enjoy the crowd of participants and spectators for the upcoming race.

“I just came out to get me a new pair of shoes or something and just enjoy the atmosphere,” Wyatt said. “It’s all about the atmosphere.

Evan, left, and Gabe Matisoff decorate Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race bibs during the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Evan, 8, was decorating his mom’s bib while Gabe, 11, was decorating his own.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

On Tuesday, visitors had the chance to meet and hear from The Atlanta Track Club Elites — a group of competitive runners who will be running alongside, or rather ahead of, the other participants in Thursday’s race.

Olympian and broadcaster Carrie Tollefson introduced the four elites for the panel: Sabastian Sawe, the No. 1 road racer in the world; Emmaculate Anyango, the second fastest women’s 10k runner in history; Jesca Chelangat, last year’s Peachtree Road Race runner-up, and Daniel Romanchuk, who has won the Peachtree Road Race for the last six years in the Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division.

Each of the athletes shared details about their training process, their passion for racing and their strategies for Thursday’s 10k.

Elite athletes Sebastian Sawe, from left, Emmaculate Anyango and Jesca Chelangat participate in a press conference at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Among the many spectators of the event were parents of the incoming junior elites — 40 high school students selected for the new Elite High School Division of the Track Club. Following the first panel, four of the high school runners — Ben Winn, Liam Haneman, Josie Hutchinson and Mary Nesmith — took the stage.

“I’m honored. I know this is really a special thing,” Haneman said. “And I’m really grateful for The Atlanta Track Club because I know how rare and how unique something like this truly is, and it’s really bettering and investing in youth distance runners in Georgia.”

ExploreElite high school division debuts at AJC Peachtree Road Race

The junior panelists were joined by Sarah Burwell, a senior runner for Georgia Tech and member of the Track Club. According to Burwell, the junior runners were specifically asked not to train for Thursday’s 10k, and to let the race be preparation for their upcoming season.

“We’re expecting them to try hard and get their masters, but we’re not expecting them to be falling across the line, because it is their first time racing it and we want them to have a fun and safe day,” Burwell said.

Track Club CEO Rich Kenah made news at the event, announcing that registration for the 2025 Peachtree Road Race will be opened up immediately at the finish line for runners. Next year, a lottery system will be installed to establish who gets into the race, according to Kenah.

People write on a “Why do you Peachtree” board after picking up their bibs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race at the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.   (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

This year’s race also marks one of the longest title sponsorships of any race in the country, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sponsorship getting its start in 1975. After the COVID-19 pandemic the Peachtree Road Race has been working to restore its high number of participants. According to the Track Club, they are expecting the number of runners to exceed 50,000 this year.

“The presence of the AJC is more extensive than it’s ever been before, the entertainment around the race is more than it’s been before, [and] the support of the runners is more than it’s ever been before, so it’s going to be pretty vibrant this year,” said AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse.

Dawn Sawyer
