Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
57
15
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out
weather
30303
Hourly
5-Day
Radar
57
15
traffic
Map
Incidents
Things to do
By
By Date By Location

Top News
John Lewis ‘a racist pig,’ Gwinnett commissioner writes on Facebook
New Birth sets date of services for Bishop Eddie Long
AJC's historical coverage of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement
ADVERTISER CONTENT
What you need to know now about the upcoming tax season
Falcons
Falcons to face Packers at Dome in NFC championship game
Life
11 free museums and attractions to explore around Atlanta this weekend
Falcons
Falcons to face Packers at Dome in NFC championship game
Life
11 free museums and attractions to explore around Atlanta this weekend
News
Bernie Sanders arrives at King celebration
Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was “so disappointed” in Georgia Rep.
Politics
Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis
Falcons
Falcons to face Packers at Dome in NFC championship game
Life
11 free museums and attractions to explore around Atlanta this weekend
News
Bernie Sanders arrives at King celebration
Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was “so disappointed” in Georgia Rep.
Politics
Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis
Men who sued Eddie Long for sexual misconduct address bishop’s death
Photos: Bishop Eddie Long through the years
This has been the ‘Year of Matt Ryan’
See More

The Latest

Bernie Sanders arrives at King celebration
Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis
Men who sued Eddie Long for sexual misconduct address bishop’s death
Photos: Bishop Eddie Long through the years
This has been the ‘Year of Matt Ryan’
On MLK Day, the wait continues for King statue at Georgia Capitol
Events around metro Atlanta to celebrate MLK Day
No joke: Here's how you can win a date with Idris Elba
Bush sisters write heartfelt letter to Obama girls as they leave the White...
See More

The Latest
Falcons to face Packers at Dome in NFC championship game
11 free museums and attractions to explore around Atlanta this weekend...
Bernie Sanders arrives at King celebration
Vice President-elect Mike Pence. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Vice President-elect Mike Pence said he was “so disappointed” in Georgia Rep.
Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis
Men who sued Eddie Long for sexual misconduct address bishop’s death
Photos: Bishop Eddie Long through the years
In a sideline conversation with then-new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in September 2015, he told Shanahan, “I can’t wait until I know the offense inside and out, though, bro ... because we are going to kill people with it.”
This has been the ‘Year of Matt Ryan’

From Our Blogs

News and Opinion

Political Insider
Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis
Jamie Dupree's Washington Insider
Republican Presidents more often the target of big Inauguration protests
Get Schooled / Maureen Downey
DeKalb school chief advises governor: We’re talking about choice when we...

Sports

Atlanta Falcons / D. Orlando Ledbetter
Who knew Arthur Blank had moves like Mick Jagger?
Georgia Tech / Ken Sugiura
Quinton Stephens needs to be a catalyst for the Jackets
UGA / DawgNation
Who are the most important prospects left on UGA’s recruiting board?

MyAJC Blogs

Michael Cunningham / Mike Check
Falcons will score plenty, but can they slow Aaron Rodgers?
Jeff Schultz
Why are Falcons favored? Scoring average in last 6 home games: 35.7
Mark Bradley
(Gulp) Here comes Aaron Rodgers. But the Falcons will still win

Life

The Buzz / Jennifer Brett
Eddie Long’s daughter shares tribute, tattoo in her dad’s memory
Radio & TV Talk / Rodney Ho
‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ recap (‘Uncharitable Behavior’): season 9...
Atlanta Restaurant Scene
Stock Up: Cherry Boom Shakalaka Sauce and other fruity foods from Georgia

Neighborhood News

  • Neighborhoods
  • Buckhead
  • Buford
  • Clayton County
  • Cobb County
  • Decatur
  • Gwinnett County
  • Intown Atlanta
  • Marietta
  • Peachtree City
  • Roswell
  • Sandy Springs
  • Smyrna

Today's Picks

How the whimsical street art of Kyle Brooks made him a darling of corporate Atlanta (Video by Curtis Compton/AJC; edit by Armani Martin/AJC)
Personal Journey | The man with the red, red beard
Bill Torpy at Large: Trump just did CNN a solid

Video

What You Need To Know: Martin Luther King Jr.
What You Need To Know: Martin Luther King Jr.

Mike Luckovich
Sunday: String theory

Most Read

  1. John Lewis 'a racist pig,' Gwinnett commissioner writes on Facebook
  2. Date set for Bishop Eddie Long memorial service at New Birth church
  3. Bishop Eddie Long's accusers speak out, sort of
  4. John Lewis 'a racist pig,' Gwinnett commissioner writes on Facebook
  5. Bishop Eddie Long dies of aggressive form of cancer, church says
  6. MLK Day 2017 events in Atlanta
  7. Georgia's 5th congressional district: Demographics, crime, map
  8. Mike Pence: I am ‘so disappointed’ in John Lewis | Political Insider blog

Special Features

See More

Web Trends Now
Who is Bishop Eddie Long?
Watch: Arthur Blank dancing in Atlanta Falcons locker room
Rise up and do the ‘Dirty Bird’ with these Falcons-inspired songs, dances...
John Lewis’ fifth district residents respond to Trump’s comments with #defendthe5th...
On Thursday Nintendo released details about their new gaming device – the Switch. The device which can be used in three modes – as a tablet in a console, with a TV, or as a mobile device – will launch on March 3.
How do you pre-order the Nintendo Switch? Which games are included, when...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. IG investigation: The inspector general for the Justice Department has opened an investigation into actions by the DOJ and the FBI in the months leading up to the presidential election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed bureau procedures in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails.
7 things to know now: Investigation into Comey, DOJ; Sunny Obama bites...
There has been far more requests for bus parking for the Women’s March on Washington – set for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – than for the inauguration itself, according to a District of Columbia Council member.
D.C. sees more parking permit requests for Women's March than for Inauguration...
Early Thursday morning, the Senate passed a measure that is the first step in repealing the Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare: What did the Senate do last night?
Friday the 13th. Does the thought of that date send shivers down your spine? Do you think of bad luck, bizarre happenings, aluminum (see below)?
Friday the 13th: What’s so unlucky about 13?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Civilians killed: The U.
7 things to know now: Trump news conference; Obamacare; how old is the...
President-elect Donald Trump will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.  
Donald Trump press conference: Live updates
Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, will go before a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Rex Tillerson confirmation: Real-time updates from the hearing
Here is the schedule of Senate confirmation hearings for Wednesday Rex Tillerson, secretary of state When: Jan.
What time do the Tillerson, Sessions, Chao hearings begin?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Russian report: According to U.
7 things to know now: Russian report; Obama's farewell; Trump, Kennedy...
Here is the text of the farewell address President Obama delivered Tuesday in Chicago.
Read the full transcript of President Obama's farewell address
He made friends and he made enemies. And like every other man who has held the office, he made history.
A look at Obama's legacy: 9 ways he will make his mark
Here is the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions', (R-Ala.), opening statement at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.
Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening...
Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, is set to be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, the first of Trump's cabinet nominees to face a confirmation hearing.
Jeff Sessions' confirmation: Live updates from the hearing
As the eight years of his presidency comes to an end next week, Barack Obama is set to deliver his farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago.
President Obama's farewell speech: Live updates from his Chicago speech...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Clemson turns Tide: Clemson beat Alabama Monday on a last-second touchdown in a thrilling ending to the college football season.
7 things to know now: What killed Debbie Reynolds; National Championship...
As the Senate prepares to hold committee hearings on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Democrats and the top government ethics officer are suggesting that Republicans slow the process down since not all those nominated have completed the necessary ethics review process.
How does the Senate confirmation process work? A list of hearing days,...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Santiago in court: The brother of the man authorities say shot and killed five at a Florida airport last week wants to know why his brother had is gun returned to him after he told doctors he was hearing voices in his head.
7 things to know now: Airport shooter in court; Meryl Streep's speech;...
The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday night with No. 1-ranked Alabama taking on No.
College Football Playoff Championship 2017: What time, what channel, who...
Esteban Santiago has been tentatively identified through law enforcement sources in the fatal shootings at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Friday.
What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter
Politico is reporting that U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and as many as 10 other House members are planning to contest the validity of Donald Trump’s election on Friday.
Electoral College vote certification: Shelia Jackson Lee says she will...
A 10-year-old boy shot and killed himself Thursday after his mother sent him to his room for a timeout.
10-year-old kills himself after being sent to timeout by his mother
Today in a joint session of Congress, the Electoral College votes will be counted and the next president, presumably Donald Trump, will be officially elected.
What time will Congress meet to count Electoral College votes; what is...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. U.S. knows source: An official who claims to be familiar with a classified intelligence report says the United States knows who provided WikiLeaks with the emails hacked from the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.
7 things to know now: Electoral College vote count; intelligence report...
Which Sears, Kmart stores will be closing? Here's a list
For children who are allergic to peanuts, consuming the nut, even in small amounts, can have life-threatening consequences.
New peanut allergy guidelines: Most children should be fed peanut products...
Macy's announced Wednesday that they will be closing 68 stores and laying-off some 4,000 employees nationwide.
Which Macy's stores are closing?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Returns Day: If you are planning on returning a gift purchased online, Thursday might not be the day to do it.
7 things to know now: Facebook Live beating leads to arrest; space signal...
As the 115th Congress begins work, the Republican-led House is already talking about repealing the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare.
Obamacare, immigration, canceled executive orders: What Donald Trump says...
A marijuana coalition in the District of Columbia says it has plans to distribute thousands of joints of pot on Inauguration Day to encourage the federal legalization of cannabis.
Want some free pot? Head to D.C. on Inauguration Day
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Obama, Pence to the Hill: The second day of the new Congress will see two high-profile visitors -- President Barack Obama and vice president-elect Mike Pence.
7 things to know now: Obama to Capitol Hill; Manson to the hospital; Janet...
Democratic members of the Senate say they plan to target eight of president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees as hearings on their nominations begin this week.
Here's the list of Donald Trump's cabinet picks so far; what Democrats...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Four children killed: Four children in an Amarillo, Texas, home were killed Monday when a poisonous gas was created when someone mixed water with a pesticide that had been placed underneath their home.
7 things to know now: 4 kids poisoned in Texas; what sank the Titanic;...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Russia is not the source for the hacked emails from the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta.
Julian Assange on Fox News: Russia was not source for hacked email; interview...
Four children in an Amarillo, Texas, home were killed Monday when a poisonous gas was created when someone mixed water with a pesticide that had been placed underneath their home.
4 Texas children die after being poisoned by pesticide gas; six other family...
The two semifinal College Football Championship games are set for Saturday with No. 1 Alabama (13-0; No.
What time does Alabama play; what time does Ohio State play?
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can bring out the shopper in some of us, even after the holiday gifts have been opened.
Macy's, Best Buy, Walmart: What time do stores open on New Year's Eve,...
People hoping for a speedy end to 2016 are going to have to wait a second – literally. Clocks worldwide will pause for a
'Leap Second' 2016: 5 things to know
The new year is only hours away, and if you are like most of the rest of us, the holiday season has probably worn you quite thin.
Which restaurants are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?
If you were among the millions who received some sort of electronic device or game this holiday season, you may want to head over to Amazon.
Amazon launches 'Digital Day;' offers discounts on all things digital
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Russian suggestion: The Russian foreign minister says his country should expel 35 U.
7 things to know now: Russia suggest U.S. sanctions; Serena Williams engaged...
The Obama administration released a list of sanctions Thursday to punish Russia for its “malicious cyber activity.
Russia sanctions: Here’s how the US will retaliate
You may want to take a break from ringing in the new year on Saturday to check out Comet 45P which will be at that time reaching its closet point to the sun in its five-year orbit.
Comet 45P to make appearance on New Year's Eve
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Debbie Reynolds dies: Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, died after suffering a heart attack.
7 things to know now: Debbie Reynolds dies; Burke Ramsey lawsuit; retaliation...
Actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at age 60 after suffering a heart attack days earlier aboard a flight bound for Los Angeles, a family representative said.
What killed Carrie Fisher; George Michael?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Syrian cease-fire: Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a cease-fire plan for all fighting in Syria.
7 things to know now: Carrie Fisher; Syrian cease-fire; what killed Garry...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ordered a temporary suspension of relations with the 12 United Nations Security Council members who voted in favor of a resolution which says Israel's settlements in the West Bank
What they are saying about the U.N. Israeli vote fallout
It’s yet to be decided who will come out on top in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, but when it comes to who has the best ride, the win goes to the Buckeyes.
Fiesta Bowl: You should see the plane Ohio State football players flew...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. If he could run again: President Barack Obama suggested this weekend that if he could have run for another term, he would have beaten Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
7 things to know now: Obama says he would have won; Ricky Harris dies;...
If you did not get enough shopping in the run-up to Christmas or Hanukkah, fear not, Monday is coming.
What time does Walmart, Target, Macy's, Best Buy and others open the day...
SANTA UPDATE: At 3:55 a.m. ET Santa was spotted on radar near Seattle, Wash. As he heads into Canada has already delivered more than 6.
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track Santa's flight with live updates...
Whether you are out and about doing last-minute shopping on Saturday, or enjoying a break from the kitchen on Christmas Day Sunday, there are several restaurants ready to help.
Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016
There’s always one. You know, the one who waits until the last minute to finish (or in some cases, start) Christmas shopping.
What time do stores open/close on Christmas Eve 2016?
Benny Birchfield, the husband of the late Country Music Hall of Fame singer Jean Shepard, was stabbed and his granddaughter killed Saturday.
Country legend Jean Shepard's granddaughter killed; husband attacked
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. “Bathroom bill” stands: North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” will remain in place after a plan to repeal the legislation broke down Wednesday.
7 things to know now: How Thicke died; Grimmie's family files suit; 'bathroom...
Which stores are open on Christmas Day?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Fireworks explosion: A fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, was reduced to rubble by an explosion Tuesday.
7 things to know now: Fireworks market explosion; ex-cop accused of killing...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump is next president: Donald Trump got 304 Electoral College votes Monday, more than enough to become the next president of the United States.
7 things to know now: Truck attack 'intentional'; Trump wins; ambassador...
It’s the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December in a presidential election year, so we all know what that means – Electoral College day.
Electoral College vote: Live updates on state-by-state voting
Electoral College voters will cast ballots for president and vice president of the United States Monday.
Here are links to live-stream coverage of the Electoral College vote in...
The Electoral College will vote Monday to elect the next president of the United States. Here's a list of times each state's electors are expected to cast their votes The list was compiled by 270toWin.
What time do the Electoral College votes take place? (state-by-state)
On Monday, 538 electors will choose the president of the United States. While casting the electoral votes is usually a formality that seals the results of the General Election, this year’s vote includes a dose of drama.
What happens when the Electoral College meets Monday?
If you are looking for that hard to find a Hatchimal (ask a kid if you’ve never heard of it), we have some good news – there are a few to be found.
Where can I get a Hatchimal?
Do you still have gifts to buy this holiday season? If you’re thinking of doing some online shopping, Friday may be the day you want to do it.
It’s ‘free shipping day;’ see deals from Macy’s, Walmart, Best Buy and...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Obama vows retaliation: President Barack Obama said in an interview Thursday that the United States will retaliate against Russia for what intelligence agencies say was meddling in America's election process.
7 things to know now: Assange says it wasn't Russia; Craig Sager; 'Rogue...
On Dec. 19, the 538 people who make up the Electoral College will gather in their respective states to cast ballots, and will choose the next president of the United States.
Choosing the next president: Here are the Electoral College Electors for...
Power up: Everyone’s favorite Italian plumber is finally on the iPhone...
Fans of Super Mario are in for a treat Thursday as Nintendo is releasing the game for download on smartphones.
How to download Nintendo’s Super Mario Run on your iPhone, iPad
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Putin in on the hack: NBC News is reporting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved in efforts to influence the results of the 2016 U.
7 things to know now: Putin in on hack; Texas water issue; deadline for...
A Colorado judge ruled Tuesday that the state’s nine Electoral College electors must cast their votes for Hillary Clinton because she won the state’s popular vote.
Judge orders electors in Colorado to vote for Hillary Clinton
Apple announced Tuesday that their AirPods – the wireless headphones introduced with the Apple 7 in September – are now available to order online.
Apple AirPods are now for sale online; in stores next week
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Thicke dies: Actor Alan Thicke, who is best known for playing dad Jason Seaver on the sitcom “Growing Pains,” died Tuesday while playing hockey with his son.
7 things to know now: Thicke dies; cease-fire failing; 40 bowl games; record...
Officials from Russia, Turkey and Syrian rebel groups have reportedly reached an agreement for the rebels to leave the beleaguered city of Aleppo in war-torn Syria, as pro-government forces have retaken an estimated 95 percent of the city.
Fall of Aleppo: Why are they fighting in Syria?
Dolly Parton will host a telethon Tuesday to benefit victims of the wildfires that devastated Sevier County, Tenn.
Dolly Parton Great Smoky Mountain telethon: What time, what channel, live...
Instagram rolled out its “Live” video-streaming feature Monday, allowing users to go live on the photo and video sharing network.
How to go live on Instagram: New feature allows users to stream live video...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump to nominate Tillerson: President-elect Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson will be his nominee for secretary of state.
7 things to know now: Trump picks Tillerson; Cosby trial; notable quotes...
President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed reports of Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying that he didn’t know if Moscow ordered the hacking of the Democratic National Committee, but if they did, it did not affect the outcome of the election.
What is a 'false flag' and what we know about the Russian hacking claims...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump on Russian hacking: President-elect Donald Trump, rejecting findings from U.
7 things to know now: Officers shot; 'Brady Bunch' star fired; Trump vs...
In an effort to get U.S. customers to turn off their devices, Samsung will be issuing a software update next week that will make the Galaxy Note 7 inoperable.
Samsung to disable Galaxy Note 7 devices on Dec. 19
It was a
Remembering Pearl Harbor attack 75 years later
Both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the search engine Google powered up their radar Thursday in anticipation of the annual one-night, round-the-world-flight of a certain resident of the North Pole.
Google and NORAD Santa tracker 2016: It’s never too early to look for the...
The death toll from the wildfire in Tennessee rose to seven on Wednesday as officials thanked “the big guy” for rains that tamped down the flames, but admitted that only a small fraction of the fire was under control.
Tennessee wildfire: What we know Thursday
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Thank you tour: On Thursday, president-elect Donald Trump and vice president-elect Mike Pence will begin a swing of the states that gave them the win in Electoral College voting.
7 things to know now: Trump's 'thank you tour'; recount begins ; Prince's...
Rain moved into eastern Tennessee late Tuesday, helping firefighters put down a fire that has killed four people, destroyed more than 400 homes and businesses, charred 15,000 acres and caused the evacuation of more than 14,000 people.
Tennessee fire was ‘human-caused;’ 4 dead; what we know now
Actor Keo Woolford, who plays Detective James Chang on CBS' remake of
Keo Woolford, 'Hawaii Five-O' star, dies at 49
President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney met in a restaurant in New York City on Tuesday evening, presumably to talk about the possibility that Romney will be the next secretary of State.
Trump dines with Romney in Manhattan; here’s what they ate; Romney talks...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Tornado kills 3: Three people were killed when a tornado hit the town of Rosalie, Ala.
7 things to know now: Tornadoes kill 3; Clinton's surprise appearance;...
President-elect Donald Trump, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, suggested that burning an American flag should be a crime punishable by a forfeiture of U.
Trump suggests a year in jail, loss of citizenship for flag burning
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Plane crash in Columbia: A chartered plane carrying the Brazilian soccer team crashed overnight, killing at least 76 of the 81 people on board, according to authorities.
7 things to know now: Soccer team killed in crash; Trump, Romney to meet...
Law enforcement officials have identified an Ohio State University student as the person who drove a car into a crowd of students on campus, then got out of the vehicle and started stabbing people with a butcher knife Monday.
Abdul Razak Ali Artan: What we know now about the Ohio State attack suspect...
This political season, maybe more so than any other in modern history, was a nasty one. Comments from both Donald Trump (Mexican immigrants as rapists), and Hillary Clinton (“baskets of deplorables”) were emotionally charged.
Fascism and 4 more political terms to know
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Recounting votes: President-elect Donald Trump joined in on the conversation about voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election Sunday when he tweeted about the call by Green Party candidate Jill Stein for a recount of votes in three Midwestern states.
7 things to know now: Midwest recount; Cyber Monday; self-lacing shoes...
It started out in 2005 as a day of online shopping – from your desk at work – on the Monday following the Thanksgiving weekend.
Cyber Monday 2016: Best deals from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft and...
Thanksgiving 2016: Here are some recipes for those Thanksgiving leftovers...
In a move that has surprised some, Apple has announced they will be offering Black Friday deals on its iPhone 7.
Apple joins in on Black Friday 2016 with deals on iPhone 7
If you are headed to the airport Wednesday to travel to a Thanksgiving celebration with family and friends, you may want to take a minute to check your flight status.
Thanksgiving 2016 travel forecast: Here’s how to check your flight; see...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Haley at the U.
7 things to know now: Vote recount urged; Trump picks Haley for U.N.; overtime...
See more

Gallery Title

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. (1929-1968): Played by David Oyelowo in "Selma." By the time King received his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 (the first scene of the film), he was already famous for the successful Montgomery...
CORETTA SCOTT KING (1927-2006): Played by Carmen Ejogo in "Selma." Coretta Scott King often worked alongside her husband during his protest activities and remained an activist for civil rights after MLK's assassination...
JOHN LEWIS (b. 1940): Played by Stephan James in "Selma." By the time of the Selma marches, Lewis had already participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961 and had spoken at the March on Washington in 1963. He served...
ANDREW YOUNG (b. 1932): Played by Andre Holland in "Selma." Young began working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1961, leading "citizenship schools" and coordinating desegregation efforts. He...
HOSEA WILLIAMS (1926-2000): Played by Wendell Pierce in "Selma." An activist since 1952, Williams joined the SCLC in 1964, where he helped conduct voter registration drives. As the film shows, he was the leader...
RALPH ABERNATHY (1926-1990): Played by Colman Domingo in "Selma." Abernathy began mentoring Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1954, while the two worked in different churches in Montgomery. After helping King lead the...
C.T. VIVIAN (b. 1924): Played by Corey Reynolds in "Selma." C.T. Vivian first worked with university students in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins, including John Lewis, Diane Nash and James Bevel. He joined the SCLC in...
PRESIDENT LYNDON B. JOHNSON (1908-1973): Played by Tom Wilkinson in "Selma." Johnson's portrayal in "Selma" has ignited some controversy. At issue is whether he was a reluctant warrior for civil rights, or a well-placed...
JAMES BEVEL (1936-2008): Played by Common in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1965, several months after the Selma marches. Bevel was involved in the 1960 Nashville sit-in movement with John Lewis, Diane Nash...
DIANE NASH (b. 1938): Played by Tessa Thompson in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1963, two years before the marches in Selma. Nash led the Nashville sit-in movement, which included C.T. Vivian, James Bevel...
JAMES FORMAN (1928-2005): Played by Trai Byers in "Selma." At right, Forman is marching towards the state capitol in Montgomery during the final leg of the Selma march. After years of working with other civil rights...
BAYARD RUSTIN (1912-1987): Played by Ruben Santiago-Hudson in "Selma." In the photo at right, from 1963, Rustin is showing the plans for the March on Washington. Rustin worked with A. Philip Randolph on labor issues...
MALCOLM X (1925-1965): Played by Nigel Thatch in "Selma." The photo at right was taken in London on Feb. 9, 1965, just weeks before his Feb. 21 assassination. It was during this same month of February that he met...
GEORGE WALLACE (1919-1998): Played by Tim Roth in "Selma." A career politician, George Wallace had been a moderate on racial issues until an unsuccessful run for governor of Alabama in 1958. After that, he became...
No. 8 (tie): San Antonio, Texas. Median household income: $41,681. Home ownership rate: 40.8%. Share who are self-employed: 9.3%. Change in population, 2000-13: 43.3%
No. 8 (tie): Richmond, Va. Median household income: $38,899. Home ownership rate: 47.8%. Share who are self-employed: 12.7%. Change in population, 2000-13: 17.9%
No. 8 (tie) Miami. Median household income: $36,749. Home ownership rate: 44.9%. Share who are self-employed: 11.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 32.4%Bill Ingram
No. 7: Orlando, Fla. Median household income: $33,982. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 11%. Change in population, 2000-13: 58.9%
No. 6: Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Va. Median household income: $40,677. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 13.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 34.6%
No. 4 (tie): Charlotte, N.C. Median household income: $36,522. Home ownership rate: 43.9%. Share who are self-employed: 13.6%. Change in population, 2000-13: 14.8%Patrick Schneider Photography
No. 4 (tie): Baltimore, Md. / Median household income: $47,898 / Home ownership rate: 46.2% / Share who are self-employed: 15% / Change in population, 2000-13: 15.6%Special to the AJC/JED KIRSCHBAUM/Baltimore Sun
No. 3: Washington D.C.-Va.-Md.-WV. Median household income: $64,896. Home ownership rate: 49.2%. Share who are self-employed: 15.1%. Change in population, 2000-13: 19.7%
No. 2: Raleigh, N.C. Median household income: $42,285. Home ownership rate: 46.7%. Share who are self-employed: 12.8%. Change in population, 2000-13: 55.9%Robert Willett / Raleigh News & Observer
No. 1: Atlanta. Top reason to move here: "Peaches and festivals."Lori McMillen Brown
Civil rights icon Julian Bond died August 15, 2015 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was 75. Sometimes controversial, but always frank, the civil rights leader spoke frequently on matters of race, politics and social...
"There is no coloration to rights. Everybody has rights. I don’t care who you are, where you come from. You got rights. I got rights. All God’s children got rights." The Center for American Progress interviewed...Getty Images
"America is race. From its symbolism to its substance, from its founding by slave holders to its rending by the Civil War … from Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin and to Michael Brown." In March 2015, Bond spoke at...Paul Sancya
"It's a good thing that young people don't know about the horrors of segregation — at least don't know about it firsthand. It's a bad thing that they don't know this used to be in the United States and a great struggle...Rick McKay
"Marriage is a civil right. If you don’t want gay people to marry in your church, good for you. But you can’t say they can’t marry in your city." In a 2006 speech at the University of Virginia, Bond spoke on same-sex...Rick McKay
"I would say to them 'Talk to a woman.' Reach over to the woman sitting next to you and ask her what you can do to help her in this situation." In a 2013 interview with the Center for American Progress, Bond advised...Rick McKay
"Many are attracted to social service — the rewards are immediate, the gratification quick. But if we have social justice, we won't need social service." In a 2004 interview with Education Update, Bond advised young...
"Those were the days when politicians from both parties supported the struggle for civil rights, now they struggle to be civil." Bond spoke at the University of Vermont in 2014, reflecting on how some things during...
History repurposed: this former Woolworth Department store is now the site of The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro,N.C. CREDIT: Courtesy Visit Greensboro.
A statue of Louis Armstrong graces Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans. The park is on the African American Heritage Trail. Louisiana also is planning a Culinary Trail.Zave Smith/AP
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Kelly Ingram Park looks toward the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls were killed in a 1964 bombing during the Civil Rights unrest that engulfed Birmingham in the...HANDOUT
The Old Slave Mart Museum, located at 6 Chalmers St., recounts the story of Charleston’s role in the inter-state slave trade by focusing on the history of this particular building and site and the slave sales that...Alice Short
A gold-trimmed Cadillac that belonged to Isaac Hayes is among mementos of the heyday of Stax Records at the museum spotlighting the studio and soul music.
The General Correspondence of John A. Randall series, which is part of the National Archives, details the contributions of Atlanta University to the country's World War I efforts. During World War I, a small group...NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Another view of the morning roll call for soldiers housed on the Atlanta University campus during World War I.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
The AU training detachment soldiers enjoy a short rest from their daily tasks.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Three soldiers handle a roadside repair problem on an automobile, then still a relatively new mode of transportation.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
These soldiers work together to repair an automobile engine. Such work was relatively groundbreaking and important for the military as autos became more and more a part of modern mobilization plans.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Soldiers hone their woodworking skills during the AU training detachment. Building barracks was among the tasks soldiers took on.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Some of the First Detachment soldiers work on blacksmithing skills as part of their training.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Soldier carpenters begin building their barracks from the ground up on the lovely Atlanta University campus.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
The craftsmanship of the soldier carpenters is on display in this photo of a barracks building in progress.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
The soldier-built barracks stand nearly complete on the Atlanta University campus.NATIONAL ARCHIVES
Coretta Scott King was born on April 27, 1927 and died on Jan. 30, 2006. Here are some moments from her life. (RICH ADDICKS/AJC staff)RICH ADDICKS
Coretta Scott was the valedictorian of Lincoln High School in Marion, Ala. (She is seen here in her high school yearbook.) She went on to receive a B.A. in music and education from Antioch College, before studying...
This family photo of the King family, made in 1963 shows from left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Dexter on her lap and daughter Yolanda. (File)
During the Civil Rights Movement, Coretta Scott King was known publicly as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr's wife, but those close the the Movement knew she was much more than that. In this photo from 1964, Coretta...HANDOUT
Coretta often accompanied her husband in civil rights marches. In this 1966 march, John Lewis, (far right), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (third from right), his wife Coretta Scott King, Ralph David Abernathy (second...Hugh Stovall
In the mid-1960s, Coretta Scott King gave a series of "Freedom Concerts" to benefit the Civil Rights Movement. (DeCasseres)
Coretta and Martin pose for a portrait at home in Atlanta, March, 1968. Martin would be assassinated only weeks later. (Special to the AJC/Ben Fernandez)Ben Fernandez
Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice, 5, are shown April 9, 1968, attending the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Atlanta, in this Pulitzer-prize winning file photograph taken by Moneta...MONETA J. SLEET, JR.
Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen at her home in Atlanta, Ga., in May 28, 1968, one month after the assassination of her husband. She turned a life shattered...
In this photo from the 1980s, Bernard LaFayette (left), Coretta Scott King and Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson speak at a press conference concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change...HANDOUT
As part of Atlanta's bid to host the Olympics, Coretta Scott King in April, 1990, showed members of the International Olympic Committee the medals in which her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King won during his life...Johnny Crawford
Coretta Scott King speaks at a commemorative service honoring her late husband at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 20, 1997. Coretta was instrumental in getting Martin Luther King Day accepted as...JOHN BAZEMORE
In this 2005 photo, a four-year old admirer shakes the hand of Coretta Scott King during a book signing session held at the King Center Sunday afternoon. Late into life, Coretta continued to be the public face of...Billy Smith II
Coretta Scott King gets a standing ovation as she makes a surprise appearance at the Salute To Greatness Awards Dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006. A stroke the previous August had rendered her unable to speak. It was...W.A. BRIDGES JR.
A portrait of Coretta Scott King sits in the Capitol rotunda behind black curtains on Feb. 3, 2006 in preparations for her body to lie in state Saturday. (BEN GRAY/AJC staff)Ben Gray
1. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, as Michael King Jr. His father was Michael King Sr. But in the early 1930s, after a trip to Germany, he changed his name to Martin Luther, in honor of the theologian who initiated the...Family photo
2. Martin Luther King Jr. was the second of three children by Alberta Williams King and Martin Luther King Sr., who was the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. His oldest sister, Christine King Farris, still lives...AJC file
3. The family lived at 501 Auburn Ave. in a two-story Queen Anne style house. In 1941, shortly after finding out that his grandmother had died, King fell out of a second story window of the home. It was often speculated...AP
In this Sept. 21, 1958, file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. recovers from surgery at New York's Harlem Hospital after an operation to remove steel letter opener from his chest.John Lent / AP
5. King was somewhat of a child prodigy. He skipped two grades in high school and in 1944, at the age of 15, enrolled at Morehouse College, the nation's only black college for men. He earned a bachelor's degree...Ric Feld / AP
6. After graduating from Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa., in 1951 with a divinity degree, King received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Systematic Theology from Boston University in 1955. His dissertation...Erin Prawoko / AP
7. King was a Trekkie? Apparently, yes. At a time when there were few blacks on television, King once bumped into Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the iconic Uhura in Star Trek. Nichols would say later that after...Paramount Pictures
8. In 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize. At the age of 35, he was the youngest person to ever win the Peace Prize. He remains the youngest man ever honored, although Malala Yousafzai was 17 when she won in 2014...AP
9. King is a Grammy winner. He posthumously won in 1971 for Best Spoken Word Album for "Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam." The speech from which the album was made was delivered April 30, 1967, at Riverside Church...AP
10. Six years after his death, King's mother, Alberta Williams King, was also murdered. On June 30, 1974, she was inside Ebenezer Baptist Church playing the organ when she was shot and killed by 23-year-old Marcus...AP
11. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed into federal law the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. As early as 1968, legislation had been introduced to make King's birthday a federal...Barry Thumma / AP
12. Across the United States, there are more than 900 places in 40 states with streets named after King. Most, 75 percent, are located in Southern states, with Georgia leading the way with 122. Most of the streets...Ric Feld / AP
13. In 1963, following the likes of Charles Lindbergh, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and his spiritual mentor Mahatma Gandhi, King became the first African-American to be named Time magazine's Man of...Gerald Herbert / AP
14. King is the only non-president to have a memorial installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Covering four acres, the memorial opened to the public on Aug. 22, 2011, on the edge of the Tidal Basin, near...Carolyn Kaster / AP
15. The "I Have a Dream" portion of his historic 1963 March on Washington speech was totally unscripted. Considered one of the most significant oratories in American history, that part came about on a whim. In preparing...AP
16. King married Coretta Scott on June 18, 1953. King met Scott during his first year at Boston University. She was a New England Conservatory of Music. Martin Luther King Sr. performed the ceremony in the yard...Gene Herrick / AP
17. In 1954, King and his wife moved to Montgomery where he became pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.AP
18. On Dec. 1, 1955, Montgomery seamstress Rosa Parks launched the modern civil rights movement when she refused to move to the back of a city bus as was the rule of Jim Crow. Her defiance launched the Montgomery...Daily Advertiser
19. In 1957, as his civil rights work intensified, he and a group of other preachers formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which would serve as an organizational base to organize their civil rights...Henry Burroughs / AP
20. King was arrested more than 30 times for his civil rights activities, including a particularly rough arrest in Birmingham on April 12, 1963. In response to the ongoing protests, a group of white clergy penned...AP
21. Aside from King, perhaps the most publicly visible black leader of the 1960s was Malcolm X, the national spokesman for the Nation of Islam. The two seemed to take different approaches toward the same goal of...Henry Griffin / AP
22. On Nov. 27, 1967, King announces what would be his last mission, the Poor People's Campaign, which would focus on jobs for the poor. King had begun to shift his focus toward economic justice and speaking out...Horace Cort / AP
23. In late March of 1968, King -- against the recommendations of most of his staff -- went to Memphis to support striking sanitation workers. A riot broke out during a rally and King returned to Atlanta. Fearing...AP
24. At the 1939 Atlanta premiere of "Gone With the Wind," King participated in the festivities as part of an all-boys choir out of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Ironically, two of the stars of the movie, Butterfly McQueen...AP
25. According to his biographer Clayborne Carson, King wrote three major books during his life: "Stride toward Freedom," his first book in 1958, focused on his work in Montgomery. "Why We Can't Wait," came out in...Horace Cort / AP
ATLANTA:  Statues honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. are a common feature in cities across the country, and increasingly, around the world. In King's hometown, discussions are underway between lawmakers and the King...William Berry / AJC file
WASHINGTON, D.C.:  King's statue on the National Mall was unveiled in 2011 with a bit of controversy. Critics complained that the 30-foot-tall White granite statue by Chinese artist Lei Yixin was too stern, too...Chip Somodevilla
CHICAGO:  Fair housing was a Northern as well as a Southern cause. In the early 1960s, Chicago, with its heavily segregated neighborhoods, became a target of the Civil Rights Movement. King and the SCLC made a tumultuous...Lee Bey
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.: In 1988, Geraldine McCullough completed this bronze of King, a realistic portrayal of the man as a young activist, his collar open, suit jacket slung over his shoulder. This piece is on the Illinois...
ALLENTOWN, PA.: This piece, dedicated in 2011, is believed to be the only one in the world that depicts both Dr. King and his wife Coretta Scott King. In it, the couple marches forward, eyes on the horizon, her...Mark Luethi Photography
PUEBLO, COLO.:  You’d think a pairing of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till, would make for a powerful monument. But what got Coloradans talking about the piece when it was originally placed in a Denver park...IckyPic.com
SELMA:  "Selma" director Ava Duvernay didn't want her depiction of MLK to resemble a statue, so we can only wonder what she thinks of Selma's actual King statue, in front of the Brown Chapel AME Church. (Duvernay...Kevin Glackmeyer
BIRMINGHAM: The MLK statue in Kelly Ingram Park has special significance. The park sits across from the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a 1963 firebombing. The  park itself was the staging ground...Tamika Moore
TUZLA, BOSNIA:  “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” Those words, by Martin Luther King, Jr., are inscribed on the pedestal of a statue...AMEL EMRIC
DENVER: Standing on the shoulders of greatness; that’s the theme Denver sculptor Ed Dwight had in mind when he designed this multifaceted monument in Denver. All of the people depicted toward the base of the sculpture...ANDY CROSS
PENSACOLA, FLA.:  Kennesaw State University professor and sculptor Ayokunle Odeleye, consulted with Dr. King’s oldest daughter, the late Yolanda King, for this bust dedicated in 1993. Odeleye, who has created major...Ayokunle Odeleye
MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, ATLANTA: Denver sculptor Ed Dwight did this sculpture of Dr. King in the early 1980s. Dwight, who also composed the bronze sculpture of Hank Aaron outside Turner field, said that at the time,...Hyosub Shin
CHARLOTTE: Once described as the "world's worst Martin Luther King statue" in the book "North Carolina Curiosities," this statue in Marshall Park continues to attract snarky criticism. Martin Luther King, Sr. must...BluesBoyBob / Flickr
LONDON: This MLK statue is carved above the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey. It's one of ten statues of 20-Century Christian martyrs that were added to the curch in 1998. Queen Elizabeth II presided over the...JOHN STILLWELL
TOLEDO:  This might be one of the more unusual monuments to King. “Radiance” by the late Wil Clay and Constancia Gafeney-Brown, is 6 feet of bronze and stainless steel. King has a different expression on the four...Amy E. Voigt
RALEIGH: This life-sized statue in the MLK Memorial Gardens sits on no podium. It's literally down-to-earth, so that anyone can touch and interact with it. The memorial also includes a bubbling "water monument,"...Colin Campbell
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.:  This might be the most contentious statue of King ever cast. From the minute the statue was unveiled in 2003, it seemed to split the little town -- were King first spoke the words “I have a dream”--...ALAN CAMPBELL
AUSTIN:  In 1999, The University of Texas at Austin became the second campus in the U.S. to have a statue of MLK. The first was King's alma mater of Morehouse. (Marsha Miller, University of Texas at Austin)MARSHA MILLER
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.:  When this 11-foot-tall statue was erected in 1981, it was the world's first larger-than-life statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. After more than 30 years of standing in front of the city's...Carl M. Dameron
INDIANAPOLIS: The "Landmark for Peace Memorial" in MLK Memorial Park depicts King reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy. In 1968, Kennedy spoke at the site after the death of King. (Darron Cummings, AP)DARRON CUMMINGS
WASHINGTON, D.C.:  This bronze MLK bust joined the likes of Lincoln and Washington in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in 1986. It was unveiled on the occasion of King's 57th birthday. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)Mark Wilson
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: This 12-foot-high MLK statue was unveiled in 2007. A youthful-looking King is holding a book in his left hand. What's he reading? The sculptor was quoted as saying that it "could be a Bible,...Matthew Brown
JACKSONVILLE, FLA.:  This 8-foot, 6-inch bronze statue was unveiled on the University of North Florida campus in 2012. King himself would have appreciated the fact the same artist, Indian sculptor Jasu Shilpi, had...Kelly Jordan
Dr. Martin Luther King speaks March 25, 1967 at the Chicago peace march. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)
An undated photo of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo)
An undated picture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthplace, 501 Auburn Avenue N.E., Atlanta, Ga. Dr. King was born here, January 15, 1929. (AP Photo)
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right, accompanied by Rev. Ralph D. Abernathy, center, is booked by city police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 23, 1956. The civil rights leaders are arrested on indictments...
The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, and Bayard Rustin, leaders in the racial bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., leave the Montgomery County Courthouse on Feb. 24, 1956. The civil...
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Montgomery, Ala., reads the telegram sent to U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower by the Southern Negro Leaders Conference at a meeting in New Orleans, La., Feb. 14, 1957. The telegram...
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., of Montgomery, Alabama speaks at a mass demonstration before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as civil rights leaders called on the government to put more teeth in the Supreme...
Dr. Emil A. Naclerio, member of the surgical team that operated on the Rev. Martin Luther King, at Kingís bedside in Harlem Hospital in New York on Sept. 21, 1958. Rev. King, stabbed by an African American woman...
American civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta, both wearing garlands, are received by admirers after landing at the airport in New Delhi, India, Feb. 10, 1959. King, who is known...
Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)
Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)
Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta minister and leader of the desegregation movement, left, talks to a packed church gathering about his "mysterious release" from jail and a later three hour long conference with city...
During months of local anti-segregation campaigns led by the SCLC in Albany, Georgia, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested by Albany's Chief of Police, Laurie Pritchett, after praying at City Hall, on...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. May 9, 1963. (AP Photo/files)
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, right, and Roy Wilkins of the NAACP, are seen, Aug. 1963. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, D.C. Aug. 28, 1963. Thursday April 4, 1996 will mark the 28th anniversary...
In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in...
Martin Luther King, speaking before thousands who had marched on the Frankfort capitol building of Kentucky March 5, 1964, refuted the fallacies that moderation and patience are the best approach for the African...
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott King, as he appears at a press conference on the occasion of the release of his book "Why We Can't Wait," in New York , on June 8, 1964...
The Rev. Martin Luther King addresses a crowd estimated at 70,000 at a civil rights rally in Chicagoís Soldier Fielld June 21, 1964. King told the rally that congressional approval of civil rights legislation heralds...
Dr. Martin Luther King, left, heads a column of about 200 African Americans in a four-block march to the courthouse spearheading a voter registration drive in Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 9, 1965. State capitol building...
Rev. Martin Luther King with his wife Coretta participate in march from Montgomery, Ga., to the state capitol on March 19, 1965. (AP Photo)
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead off the final lap to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965. Thousands of civil rights marchers joined in the walk, which began...
The Rev. Martin Luther King, integration leader, addresses a crowd on a street in Lakeview, New York May 12, 1965. The Nobel Prize winner arrived in the day from Atlanta, Ga., for a whirlwind tour of Nassau County...
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen at a press conference in 1966. (AP Photo)
1/25
1/25
Next Gallery
Next Gallery Title

More from ajc.com

Topics
As opponents of President-Elect Donald Trump get ready to rally opposite his swearing-in on Friday, a look back at inaugural protests shows there have been a number of major demonstrations in the last forty years – with the larger protests all targeting Republicans entering the White House.
Republican Presidents more often the target of big Inauguration protests
The high-scoring offenses for the Falcons and Packers prompted bookmakers to set a record-high “over/under” total in early betting for Sunday’s NFC championship game.
Falcons
Record-high total points betting line for Falcons-Packers
Cops: 2 missing girls believed to be with father, defying court order
News
Bernie Sanders arrives at King celebration
There’s something about winter and its (occasional) cold days that has us craving all things fruit.
Stock Up: Cherry Boom Shakalaka Sauce and other fruity foods from Georgia
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all the relevant UGA football news and takes every Monday through Friday.
News
Who are the most important prospects left on UGA’s recruiting board?