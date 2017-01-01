Our Products
Super psyched

Falcons’ Mack moving better, expected to play
Falcons’ PSL sales have ‘spiked,’ Blank says
Photos: Falcons, Patriots practice as game nears

Cops: Suspect told MARTA panhandler to get a job before fatal stabbing
Photos: The scene at the Super Bowl Friday
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Atlanta Police Department apologizes for tweet about Beyonce’s pregnancy
A federal judge in Seattle granted Washington state's request for a temporary restraining order that halts President Donald Trump's travel ban nationwide.
News
Federal judge grants restraining order halting President Trump's travel ban nationwide
News
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Morehouse College threatened after post critical of President Donald Trump
Politics
Morehouse teacher's post about Trump, Tom Brady gets threats
News
Officials ID boater killed during Lake Allatoona crash
A federal judge in Seattle granted Washington state's request for a temporary restraining order that halts President Donald Trump’s travel ban nationwide.
News
Federal judge grants restraining order halting President Trump's travel ban nationwide
News
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Morehouse College threatened after post critical of President Donald Trump
Politics
Morehouse teacher’s post about Trump, Tom Brady gets threats
News
Officials ID boater killed during Lake Allatoona crash
Georgia Supreme Court to hear in-state tuition case for DACA students
Mayor Reed signs temporary order to keep Atlanta bars open later after...
This Georgia hotel was named No. 5 in the country
Federal judge grants restraining order halting President Trump's travel...
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Morehouse teacher's post about Trump, Tom Brady gets threats
Officials ID boater killed during Lake Allatoona crash
Georgia Supreme Court to hear in-state tuition case for DACA students
Mayor Reed signs temporary order to keep Atlanta bars open later after...
This Georgia hotel was named No. 5 in the country
Your in-flight movie screen might be going extinct
These companies are making big hires this February
A federal judge in Seattle granted Washington state's request for a temporary restraining order that halts President Donald Trump’s travel ban nationwide.
Federal judge grants restraining order halting President Trump's travel...
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Morehouse College threatened after post critical of President Donald Trump
Morehouse teacher's post about Trump, Tom Brady gets threats
Officials ID boater killed during Lake Allatoona crash
Georgia Supreme Court to hear in-state tuition case for DACA students
Cheer on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. /(HENRY TAYLOR / HENRY.TAYLOR@AJC.COM) Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed is giving you the opportunity to either celebrate or drown your sorrows Sunday night after the Super Bowl, depending on the outcome.
Mayor Reed signs temporary order to keep Atlanta bars open later after...
best hotels in country includes the Lodge at Sea Island according to new ranking by U.S. News & World Report
This Georgia hotel was named No. 5 in the country

Federal judge grants restraining order halting President Trump's travel...
Gas leaks may have caused deadly Georgia home explosion
Morehouse teacher's post about Trump, Tom Brady gets threats
Officials ID boater killed during Lake Allatoona crash
Georgia Supreme Court to hear in-state tuition case for DACA students
Mayor Reed signs temporary order to keep Atlanta bars open later after...
This Georgia hotel was named No. 5 in the country
Your in-flight movie screen might be going extinct
A book excerpt: A murdered teen's legacy endures from the civil rights movement to Black Lives Matter.
Personal Journeys: 'The blood of Emmett Till'
Bill Torpy at Large: A brother gone, a hard hole to repair

 News
Celebrating Black History Month David T. Howard

Mike Luckovich
Today: Orange History Week

Everything a Super Bowl 2017 fan needs to know
What to watch on Fox before Super Bowl matchup of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.
Super Bowl 2017: Super Sunday viewing schedule
Comedian Sarah Silverman seemed to called for the military to overthrow President Donald Trump in a tweet Wednesday, saying that "once the military is w (with) us, fascists get overthrown.
Comedian Sarah Silverman tweets suggestion that the military overthrow...
Because we have not heard quite enough about Super Bowl LI (51), Google has released a list of the most searched-for recipes fans of the spectacle intend to serve during the big game.
Super Bowl 2017: A state-by-state list of the most searched-for game day...
7 things to know now: Attack in Paris; ancient continent found; Super Bowl...
An estimated 188 million will watch the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Super Bowl LI.
Super Bowl 2017: Bargains on TV sets from Walmart, Best Buy, Target and...
A program designed to counter violent ideologies is being restructured and renamed by the Trump administration, according to a story from Reuters.
Reuters: Trump to focus anti-extremism program solely on Islam
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Hostages taken: Two corrections department employees are being held hostage by inmates at a Delaware prison.
7 things to know now: Prison hostage situation; Beyonce baby news; did...
Watch President Donald Trump as he nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Watch as President Trump announces the nomination of Neil Gorsuch
On Monday, Neil Gorsuch was named President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant seat on the U.
Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court nomination: What is next in the process?
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch Monday for the vacant position on the U.S. Supreme Court.
What is the nuclear option and what does it have to do with Neil Gorsuch's...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump picks Gorsuch: Judge Neil Gorsuch is President Donald Trump choice for nominee to fill the vacant seat on the U.
7 things to know now: Trump picks Gorsuch for court; Tillerson vote; how...
President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Who is Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's choice for the Supreme Court?
Club Penguin to shut down; new version on the way
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump fires acting AG: President Donald Trump fired the acting attorney general Monday night after she said she would not defend the refugee and immigration ban he put into place Friday.
7 things to know now: Trump fires acting AG; Supreme Court nominee; 41-year-old...
Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Monday in favor of those who are protesting the travel ban President Donald Trump ordered on Friday.
Obama speaks out on Trump's travel ban; read the full statement
An executive order signed Saturday by President Donald Trump is drawing sharp criticism and outright alarm from some sectors on Monday.
Who is Steve Bannon and what is the National Security Council?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Immigration ban: President Donald Trump's order on Friday that put into place restrictions on immigration to the United States has sparked protests around the country and abroad.
7 things to know now: Immigration ban; is your driver's license compliant...
Contradictory statements from the administration Thursday left many wondering how President Donald Trump plans to pay for a wall along the country's southern border.
What is a trade war and what happens to the US if we get in one?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump, Putin to talk: President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone Saturday.
7 things to know now: Apollo 1; March for Life; cousins sentenced for girls'...
President Donald Trump has ordered cuts in federal grants for cities that offer safe harbor for undocumented immigrants.
What are sanctuary cities? Here's a list of sanctuary cities, counties...
Congressional leaders pledged Thursday to move legislation this year that will fund Donald Trump's most oft-repeated campaign promise – to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.
President Donald Trump's wall by the numbers
President Donald Trump called Chelsea Manning an "ungrateful traitor" on Twitter early Thursday, after a column by Manning criticized former President Barack Obama.
President Trump slams Chelsea Manning for remarks about President Obama...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump on immigration: Saying the country does not need new laws, but needs to "work within the existing system and framework," President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday to tighten border security and another to begin building a wall on the U.
7 things to know now: Trump on immigration; Mary Tyler Moore; Bolt loses...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Focus on immigration: President Donald Trump says he plans to focus on immigration Wednesday, taking steps using executive actions to tighten border security.
7 things to know now: Trump on immigration; Paris Jackson on assault, suicide...
The word "intersex" has made headlines this week as Belgian model Hanne Gaby Odiele announced Monday that she was born with the condition.
What does being intersex mean? 5 things to know
The search is continuing Tuesday for a 2-year-old boy who, according to his mother, was "swept away during the tornado" that hit a small south Georgia town on Sunday.
Search continues for 2-year-old missing after Georgia tornado
Everything about it is super – the teams, the atmosphere, the price for tickets. This Super Bowl – officially Super Bowl LI (51) – is coming in a couple of weeks and between then and now, you will hear all you like (and more) about the players, the teams, the commercials and Lady Gaga's halftime performance.
Super Bowl 2017: What time, what channel, live stream; Lady Gaga at halftime...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Out of TPP: On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump signed three presidential memoranda, one of which takes the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.
7 things to know now: Gov. collapses during speech; SNL writer suspended...
Donald Trump signed a notice Monday starting the United States' withdrawal from the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.
What is TPP, and why is it important?
The powers of the president of the United States are spelled out in the Constitution. He is the head of the Executive Branch of government, and, along with other roles, he is commander in chief of the armed services.
What is an executive order?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Tillerson vote: A vote on the nomination of Rex Tillerson for secretary of state is set for Monday afternoon in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
7 things to know now: 18 killed in storms; Tillerson confirmation; MLB...
The business part of inauguration is over, and now that the parade has ended, the balls will begin in Washington D.
Here's how to watch the inaugural balls on TV, online and live-streamed...
Here is the text of Donald Trump's inaugural speech.
Read Donald Trump's inaugural speech - full transcript
On Friday, as prescribed by the United States Constitution, the next president of the United States will be sworn in.
Donald Trump's inauguration: What time, what channel, live-stream, schedule...
Donald Trump Inauguration: Here's a schedule of events
Donald J. Trump was sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, Jan. 20. He took the oath of office at noon on the Eastern Front of the Capitol, with some 900,000 people expected to be in attendance.
Donald Trump inauguration: Live updates
Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. Between Thursday and Saturday, there are several events leading up to and following the swearing-in ceremony.
Donald Trump inauguration: Here's a schedule of events
In the run-up to the inauguration of Donald Trump as America's 45th president, more than 40 Congressional Democrats
Update: Donald Trump's inauguration: Here's a list of Democrats who are...
On Thursday Nintendo released details about their new gaming device – the Switch. The device which can be used in three modes – as a tablet in a console, with a TV, or as a mobile device – will launch on March 3.
How do you pre-order the Nintendo Switch? Which games are included, when...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. IG investigation: The inspector general for the Justice Department has opened an investigation into actions by the DOJ and the FBI in the months leading up to the presidential election, including whether FBI Director James Comey followed bureau procedures in the investigation of Hillary Clinton's emails.
7 things to know now: Investigation into Comey, DOJ; Sunny Obama bites...
There has been far more requests for bus parking for the Women’s March on Washington – set for the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration – than for the inauguration itself, according to a District of Columbia Council member.
D.C. sees more parking permit requests for Women's March than for Inauguration...
Early Thursday morning, the Senate passed a measure that is the first step in repealing the Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare: What did the Senate do last night?
Friday the 13th. Does the thought of that date send shivers down your spine? Do you think of bad luck, bizarre happenings, aluminum (see below)?
Friday the 13th: What’s so unlucky about 13?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Civilians killed: The U.
7 things to know now: Trump news conference; Obamacare; how old is the...
President-elect Donald Trump will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.  
Donald Trump press conference: Live updates
Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, will go before a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Rex Tillerson confirmation: Real-time updates from the hearing
Here is the schedule of Senate confirmation hearings for Wednesday Rex Tillerson, secretary of state When: Jan.
What time do the Tillerson, Sessions, Chao hearings begin?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Russian report: According to U.
7 things to know now: Russian report; Obama's farewell; Trump, Kennedy...
Here is the text of the farewell address President Obama delivered Tuesday in Chicago.
Read the full transcript of President Obama's farewell address
He made friends and he made enemies. And like every other man who has held the office, he made history.
A look at Obama's legacy: 9 ways he left his mark
Here is the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions', (R-Ala.), opening statement at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.
Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening...
Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, is set to be questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, the first of Trump's cabinet nominees to face a confirmation hearing.
Jeff Sessions' confirmation: Live updates from the hearing
As the eight years of his presidency comes to an end next week, Barack Obama is set to deliver his farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago.
President Obama's farewell speech: Live updates from his Chicago speech...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Clemson turns Tide: Clemson beat Alabama Monday on a last-second touchdown in a thrilling ending to the college football season.
7 things to know now: What killed Debbie Reynolds; National Championship...
As the Senate prepares to hold committee hearings on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Democrats and the top government ethics officer are suggesting that Republicans slow the process down since not all those nominated have completed the necessary ethics review process.
How does the Senate confirmation process work? A list of hearing days,...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Santiago in court: The brother of the man authorities say shot and killed five at a Florida airport last week wants to know why his brother had is gun returned to him after he told doctors he was hearing voices in his head.
7 things to know now: Airport shooter in court; Meryl Streep's speech;...
The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday night with No. 1-ranked Alabama taking on No.
College Football Playoff Championship 2017: What time, what channel, who...
Esteban Santiago has been tentatively identified through law enforcement sources in the fatal shootings at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport Friday.
What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooter
Politico is reporting that U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) and as many as 10 other House members are planning to contest the validity of Donald Trump’s election on Friday.
Electoral College vote certification: Shelia Jackson Lee says she will...
A 10-year-old boy shot and killed himself Thursday after his mother sent him to his room for a timeout.
10-year-old kills himself after being sent to timeout by his mother
Today in a joint session of Congress, the Electoral College votes will be counted and the next president, presumably Donald Trump, will be officially elected.
What time will Congress meet to count Electoral College votes; what is...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. U.S. knows source: An official who claims to be familiar with a classified intelligence report says the United States knows who provided WikiLeaks with the emails hacked from the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta.
7 things to know now: Electoral College vote count; intelligence report...
Which Sears, Kmart stores will be closing? Here's a list
For children who are allergic to peanuts, consuming the nut, even in small amounts, can have life-threatening consequences.
New peanut allergy guidelines: Most children should be fed peanut products...
Macy's announced Wednesday that they will be closing 68 stores and laying-off some 4,000 employees nationwide.
Which Macy's stores are closing?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Returns Day: If you are planning on returning a gift purchased online, Thursday might not be the day to do it.
7 things to know now: Facebook Live beating leads to arrest; space signal...
As the 115th Congress begins work, the Republican-led House is already talking about repealing the Affordable Care Act – or Obamacare.
Obamacare, immigration, canceled executive orders: What Donald Trump says...
A marijuana coalition in the District of Columbia was succesful in distributing thousands of joints on Inauguration Day.
Pro-marijuana group hands out thousands of joints at inauguration
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Obama, Pence to the Hill: The second day of the new Congress will see two high-profile visitors -- President Barack Obama and vice president-elect Mike Pence.
7 things to know now: Obama to Capitol Hill; Manson to the hospital; Janet...
Democratic members of the Senate say they plan to target eight of president-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees as hearings on their nominations begin this week.
Here's the list of Donald Trump's cabinet picks so far; what Democrats...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Four children killed: Four children in an Amarillo, Texas, home were killed Monday when a poisonous gas was created when someone mixed water with a pesticide that had been placed underneath their home.
7 things to know now: 4 kids poisoned in Texas; what sank the Titanic;...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Russia is not the source for the hacked emails from the accounts of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chair John Podesta.
Julian Assange on Fox News: Russia was not source for hacked email; interview...
Four children in an Amarillo, Texas, home were killed Monday when a poisonous gas was created when someone mixed water with a pesticide that had been placed underneath their home.
4 Texas children die after being poisoned by pesticide gas; six other family...
The two semifinal College Football Championship games are set for Saturday with No. 1 Alabama (13-0; No.
What time does Alabama play; what time does Ohio State play?
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can bring out the shopper in some of us, even after the holiday gifts have been opened.
Macy's, Best Buy, Walmart: What time do stores open on New Year's Eve,...
People hoping for a speedy end to 2016 are going to have to wait a second – literally. Clocks worldwide will pause for a
'Leap Second' 2016: 5 things to know
The new year is only hours away, and if you are like most of the rest of us, the holiday season has probably worn you quite thin.
Which restaurants are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day?
If you were among the millions who received some sort of electronic device or game this holiday season, you may want to head over to Amazon.
Amazon launches 'Digital Day;' offers discounts on all things digital
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Russian suggestion: The Russian foreign minister says his country should expel 35 U.
7 things to know now: Russia suggest U.S. sanctions; Serena Williams engaged...
The Obama administration released a list of sanctions Thursday to punish Russia for its “malicious cyber activity.
Russia sanctions: Here’s how the US will retaliate
You may want to take a break from ringing in the new year on Saturday to check out Comet 45P which will be at that time reaching its closet point to the sun in its five-year orbit.
Comet 45P to make appearance on New Year's Eve
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Debbie Reynolds dies: Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, died after suffering a heart attack.
7 things to know now: Debbie Reynolds dies; Burke Ramsey lawsuit; retaliation...
Actress Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning at age 60 after suffering a heart attack days earlier aboard a flight bound for Los Angeles, a family representative said.
What killed Carrie Fisher; George Michael?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Syrian cease-fire: Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on a cease-fire plan for all fighting in Syria.
7 things to know now: Carrie Fisher; Syrian cease-fire; what killed Garry...
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ordered a temporary suspension of relations with the 12 United Nations Security Council members who voted in favor of a resolution which says Israel's settlements in the West Bank
What they are saying about the U.N. Israeli vote fallout
It’s yet to be decided who will come out on top in Saturday's Fiesta Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson, but when it comes to who has the best ride, the win goes to the Buckeyes.
Fiesta Bowl: You should see the plane Ohio State football players flew...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. If he could run again: President Barack Obama suggested this weekend that if he could have run for another term, he would have beaten Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
7 things to know now: Obama says he would have won; Ricky Harris dies;...
If you did not get enough shopping in the run-up to Christmas or Hanukkah, fear not, Monday is coming.
What time does Walmart, Target, Macy's, Best Buy and others open the day...
SANTA UPDATE: At 3:55 a.m. ET Santa was spotted on radar near Seattle, Wash. As he heads into Canada has already delivered more than 6.
Where is Santa Claus right now? Track Santa's flight with live updates...
Whether you are out and about doing last-minute shopping on Saturday, or enjoying a break from the kitchen on Christmas Day Sunday, there are several restaurants ready to help.
Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016
There’s always one. You know, the one who waits until the last minute to finish (or in some cases, start) Christmas shopping.
What time do stores open/close on Christmas Eve 2016?
Benny Birchfield, the husband of the late Country Music Hall of Fame singer Jean Shepard, was stabbed and his granddaughter killed Saturday.
Country legend Jean Shepard's granddaughter killed; husband attacked
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. “Bathroom bill” stands: North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” will remain in place after a plan to repeal the legislation broke down Wednesday.
7 things to know now: How Thicke died; Grimmie's family files suit; 'bathroom...
Which stores are open on Christmas Day?
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Fireworks explosion: A fireworks market in Tultepec, Mexico, was reduced to rubble by an explosion Tuesday.
7 things to know now: Fireworks market explosion; ex-cop accused of killing...
Here's a roundup of news trending across the nation and world today. What to know now: 1. Trump is next president: Donald Trump got 304 Electoral College votes Monday, more than enough to become the next president of the United States.
7 things to know now: Truck attack 'intentional'; Trump wins; ambassador...
It’s the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December in a presidential election year, so we all know what that means – Electoral College day.
Electoral College vote: Live updates on state-by-state voting
Electoral College voters will cast ballots for president and vice president of the United States Monday.
Here are links to live-stream coverage of the Electoral College vote in...
Why I voted for Trump
LOOK: Referee in national title game puts everyone to shame with his guns...
Drew and Jenifer Keenan wanted a renovation do-over, so in 2014 they purchased a house just down the street from their old home. “It was the ugliest house on the street! The only thing we kept from the original...Christopher Oquendo/Fast Copy News Service
The Keenans purchased their home, which was originally built in the 1920s, in 2014. After a $400,000 renovation, the couple transformed the house — which they originally dubbed the ugly duckling of the neighborhood...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Blue is a common thread linking the varied pieces in the sitting room just inside Jenifer and Drew Keenan's Virginia-Highland home into a cohesive design. Accents of blue are found in the tile, chaise and accessories...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Jenifer and Drew Keenan worked with Linda Dove-Keenan of LDK for Home & Garden to design and build their custom butler's pantry, creating extra storage and utility in their expanded Atlanta kitchen.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The Keenans worked with designer Linda Dove-Keenan of LDK for Home & Garden to select the light palette in the kitchen and features such as Caesarstone Piatra Grey counters. They gutted the home and expanded the...Christopher Oquendo/Fast Copy News Service
Piatra Grey Caesarstone tops the island and perimeter counters in the renovated kitchen. The gray counters complement the lighter subway tile backsplash and contrast with the cabinets and the Sherwin-Williams Relaxed...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
In their last home, the Keenans’ kitchen was separated from the spaces where their guests could comfortably gather. When the couple renovated their new home, they made sure their kitchen had space for entertaining...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Colorful couches and chairs, which are upholstered with CR Laine fabrics from Fabrics & Furnishings in Conyers, offer inviting seating in the living room. The living space flows easily from the kitchen to the porch...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Custom tile from Fireclay Tile surrounds the fireplace in the renovated Virginia-Highland Craftsman, accentuating the home’s urban farmhouse bungalow interior style. Throughout the room, warm yellows and oranges...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The wooden dining table, from Scott Antique Market, creates a centerpiece with farmhouse appeal in the dining room. The Pottery Barn Clarissa Crystal Drop rectangular chandelier provides a bit of shimmer above the...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
“In our old house, we had a breakfast nook that was really kind of cute and cozy. We liked eating in there, so we created a breakfast nook in our new house,” said Jenifer.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The rosy hues of Sherwin-Williams Young at Heart in third-grader Penelope Keenan’s bedroom contrast with shades of blue in the bedding and furnishings, creating a vibrant palette that incorporates the many colors...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Off the hallway between Penelope and Charlotte Keenan's bedroom is a playroom carved out of unused attic space. Jenifer and Drew worked with Pam Bullock of PSB Studio Architecture and Intown Renovations to build...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Fourth-grader Charlotte Keenan's bedroom is bright and cheery with Sherwin-Williams Lemon Drop walls and flashes of Harry Potter referenced in the "No Muggles Beyond this Point" sign on her door and the font of...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Bright paisley bedding, brought at Dillard's, gives Charlotte’s bedroom a colorful center, tying in with the yellow walls and rainbow of artwork.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Jenifer and Drew Keenan wanted to style their guest bathroom in a way that was consistent with the 1920s Craftsman architecture of their Virginia-Highland home. They used beveled subway tile from Daltile and stone...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Bedding from Dillard’s and Sherwin-Williams Relaxed Khaki walls are the foundation of this Atlanta guest bedroom’s soft earth tone palette, with touches of blue and green in the pillows and bedside lamps. Classic...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
In the master bedroom, botanical bedding from Dillard’s coordinates with the walls, painted Sherwin-Williams Universal Khaki, while vases of lilies flank the bed in vivid green and give the space a fresh touch.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Sherwin-Williams Quietude sets the scene for the tranquil master bath. Cool, light hues make the space a retreat from the hustle and bustle for the family of four.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Jenifer Keenan collects Roseville Pottery from the 1930s and ‘40s and displays it throughout her Virginia-Highland bungalow. In the master bedroom, the detail, texture and color of a lone Roseville urn makes a strong...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
A Mission-style sofa and coffee table appear right at home in the library of the renovated Craftsman bungalow. A Pottery Barn rug adds a touch of comfort and urban farmhouse bungalow style as well.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The dark, warm colors in the library establish a cozy vibe, and the desk and built-in bookshelves make the room another spot for family members to work.Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
In Charlotte and Penelope’s shared bathroom, Sherwin-Williams Rainwashed walls and white subway tiles create a clean foundation that allows playful, youthful accessories, such as the colorful shower curtain, to...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The covered deck is one of Drew’s favorite spaces in his home. When he and Jenifer renovated their home, Drew included an island with a gas grill and room for a Big Green Egg in the designs, plus an area for dining...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The homeowners use their covered deck for cooking and entertaining, opening French doors to allow parties to flow from the kitchen and living room out onto the porch. Before moving in, the couple worked with Intown...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
Drew and Jenifer Keenan bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2014 and moved in with their two daughters, Charlotte (left) and Penelope (right), after renovating and expanding the home. They worked with PSB Studio...Christopher Oquendo Photography//Fast Copy News Service
The Luepkes decided to keep the light color that was in the living room when they bought the house and integrate it into their decor. Instead of completely repainting, they created a striped accent wall. Text by...
Katie and Todd Luepke's Cape Cod-style home may look small from the outside, but "It really opens up when you walk in the door. It is kind of our little secret," Katie Luepke said. The house is one of five featured...
Foo dog sculptures bring hints of Greenery (the Pantone color of the year) into the living room. Blue and white china, a favorite of homeowner Katie Luepke, is also on display.
A pale turquoise chair from Lee unites a thread of blue accents in the den, and built-in shelving gives the homeowners plenty of functional and stylish storage. Their friend Mallory Mathison Glenn, who is an Interior...
Unexpected pops of color are peppered among more traditional decor. Orange-red roses add floral flair and complement the red tray on the ottoman and multicolored pillow in the background.
Katie Luepke said she loves finding inexpensive furnishings and giving them makeovers to work perfectly in her home. Such was the case with a china cabinet she found at a flea market for $450. The cabinet creates...
A chic bar cart from Worlds Away sits in the living room. Along with a stocked bar tray, the cart is topped with a few colorful flowers and napkins bearing the couple's monogram.
Katie Luepke finds a lot of her favorite art pieces at flea markets and estate sales, blending unrelated pieces to make an eclectic but somehow cohesive look.
Katie Luepke has several pieces of art by her sister-in-law, Lindsey Turberville Luepke, including a painting of the family dog, Charlie. An antique dresser with marble top that Katie Luepke found at an estate sale...
The white and vivid green bamboo wallpaper by Cowtan & Tout injects this year's "it" color - Pantone's Greenery - into the downstairs bathroom.
Hints of gold in the dining room and kitchen combine with pieces of traditional blue and white china throughout the home to create a cohesive palette.
When Katie Luepke moved in to the house in 2013, she removed the center of a gold starburst mirror and placed it flush against the kitchen ceiling, giving the pendant lighting fixture from Visual Comfort an eye-catching...
The upstairs hall and stairway are a perfect example of Katie Luepke's tendency to go bold with color. She recently painted the walls Benjamin Moore Venezuelan Sea.
Two-year-old Caroline's bedroom is a splash of pink. The canvas above her bed, from One Kings Lane and painted by Michelle Armas, is one of the first things Katie Luepke bought when she and her husband discovered...
Wallpaper in the Tanzania pattern by Thibaut gives Caroline's bedroom a spirited backdrop. Katie Luepke took lamps from HomeGoods and used scraps of leftover wallpaper to cover the original black lampshades. Then...
Plush bedding and the soft walls, painted Benjamin Moore Par Four, make the master bedroom a retreat. "Despite it also being the place of my home office, I really feel relaxed in there, and it is my place to escape...
Muted colors fill the master bedroom, giving it a serene appeal. Gold accents the neutral palette. A comfortable sitting area with chairs from Scott Antique Markets gives the homeownersa private retreat.
Katie Luepke loves that from the outside, her home doesn't look big enough to sport such a large master bathroom. But it has a shower and a jacuzzi bath. The white plates, mostly found at HomeGoods, give the room...
The soothing guest room is painted in Benjamin Moore Annapolis Green. The soft hue complements the floral headboard, which is upholstered in blue/green fabric in the Parnham print by Lee Jofa.
Homeowner Katie Luepke's sister-in-law, Lindsey Turberville Luepke, has painted three pieces for the home, including a new abstract for the upstairs guest room that brings together the home's color palette.
A nod to the more traditional aspects of the Luepkes' style, this display of plates and a wood-framed mirror in the upstairs guest room contrasts with the punchy colors of the bedding.
The large stone patio and eating area behind the home is great for entertaining or relaxing with their daughter. "Caroline loves playing back there when the weather is nice, and we can just sit back with a glass...
Katie and Todd Luepke share their Atlanta home with daughter Caroline and dog Charlie. Katie is a pharmacist, and Todd is a consultant in the financial services industry. Their home, which they moved in to in 2013...
This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Atlanta’s Historic West End has 3,800 square feet. Although it has a Craftsman exterior, homeowner Joy Jones used a mix of modern and transitional styles inside, staying...Fast Copy News Service
The front porch of Corey and Joy Jones' home features traditional Craftsman windows with orange trim and is bordered by white railings with unique arrow-shaped cutouts. The porch is decorated with furniture from...Fast Copy News Service
The century-old home in the West End neighborhood features 10 original fireplaces. “People can't get over how many fireplaces there are,” Joy said. The basement alone has three fireplaces, while the rest can be...
The fireplace in the master bathroom is a vestige of eras past. Used to heat the tile floors before central heating was widely common, it now serves as a reminder of the history built into the home made in 1909...
In the master bathroom, modern meets vintage to create a timeless feel. The capiz shells dangling from the West Elm chandelier bring a bit of shimmer to the space. A cowhide rug from Cowhides International covers...Fast Copy News Service
Pocket doors can be closed off for added intimacy in the dining room, or opened to join the living room for a much larger area. A window seat runs the length of the room, creating a more relaxed aesthetic than traditional...
A pair of antique beveled windows above the sink are an architectural nod to the history of the renovated 1909 West End home. The bright, updated kitchen has bar seating, Carrara marble countertops and blends transitional...
A crystal chandelier above the dining table balances original features, like the fireplace and built-in cabinet, with newer purchases, lending the room a more transitional feel.
The living room leads to the dining room through a set of heart pine pocket doors, which are designed to retreat into the walls when opened. The doors and matching original heart pine floors are two of homeowner...
The interiors of the century-old West End home are modern and clean, reflecting homeowner Joy Jones’ minimalist design style. The front door opens into an airy living room decorated with a sofa from Mitchell Gold...Fast Copy News Service
The focal point of the living room is the fireplace with a dark wooden mantel. One of 10 fireplaces, it is original to the West End house, which was built in 1909. The chair was purchased from Z Gallerie.
Joy Jones decorates her 1909 Craftsman in a more contemporary style, using an accent wall to call attention to the collection of mirrors and masks that hang above the statement piece fireplace. The chairs are from...
One of the homeowners' favorite pieces of furniture is actually a DIY project. Corey Jones designed and made the wine rack in the basement out of recycled pallets. “It's definitely a piece that people can't get...
Combining a minimalist sense of design with their newly renovated space and 11-foot ceilings allowed the Joneses to create an open, airy feel in the basement of their Atlanta home. The gray twin sofa and chair were...
The basement is designed in a clean, industrial style, with century-old warped glass windows framed by a white wall. Below a transitional brass chandelier sits the wine rack that Corey built from recycled pallets...
Although the furnishings and accessories in the guest room are more modern, the century-old fireplace with multi-colored tiles is the centerpiece. The bedroom features a bed and nightstands from Pier 1 Imports,...
Corey Jones Jr.'s bedroom was decorated to reflect his interests. In the corner, instruments highlight an interest in music. The bed and desk are from Ikea, while the nightstand is from Pier 1 Imports.
Above the master bed sit three beveled windows. Beside the bed from Z Gallerie, a wardrobe and set of drawers are set flush into the wall, giving needed storage without compromising space. The bedside tables were...
Moving from East Atlanta to a century-old home in West End inspired Corey and Joy Jones to take on DIY projects they had never before considered. The beginning, Corey says, was when he hung the large curtains that...
The back deck features plenty of seating with a table and chairs, two botanical print lounge chairs and a daybed, making it another great spot for Joy and Corey Jones to gather their family and friends together...
Homeowner Joy Jones created a relaxed, carefree space on the back deck of her 1909 West End Craftsman, bridging the indoors with the outdoors using botanical prints and blues and browns found in nature. She discovered...
In 2014, Joy and Corey Jones moved from East Atlanta with their son Corey Jr. to a home built in 1909 in Historic West End. Corey Jones is a spinal implant sales representative, while Joy is an attorney and also...
The house required extensive work to boost its square footage.For the AJC
The final product "is a grand Tudor a la Druid Hills," said O'Brien.For the AJC
The original kitchen was small and inconveinent. With the expansion of the house, the renovators put in a gourmet kitchen.For the AJC
The counters in this chef's kitchen are topped with traditional Calacatta gold marble. The island is topped with St. Sebastian antique granite with a texture similar to that of leather.For the AJC
This dream kitchen was custom crafted to fit the 1930's Tudor theme.For the AJC
Historical details are everywhere, but storage like this is only found in today's well-planned homes.For the AJC
O'Brien installed natural heart of pine trim, using as much of the original trim as possible. According to O'Brien, the remainder of the trim was milled from the home's original roof sheathing.For the AJC
This now comfortable and elegant living room is the original footprint.For the AJC
This front guest room was originally bland and boring, but had good bones.
The rich, gleaming hardwood floors are now highlighted and headers were added over the windows to add definition.
Before O'Brien's hard work the downstairs powder room was cramped, dark and dingy.
The powder room is now freshened up with white subway tile, hexagon tile flooring and beadboard wainscoting.
Construction was extensive in this back bedroom as is was built very low off the ground.
O'Brien added beams to support the second story, restored the gorgeous oak flooring, added window casings and French doors.
The upstairs was a new addition but needed to look original to the home. Arched bookcases, vintage light fixtures and stained glass windows were all installed to keep true to the homes era and add that desired historic...
The new master bedroom is a serene sanctuary. Its oak floors, natural light and arched bookshelves tie in to the rest of the home.
This dream master bath features double hung windows, beaded board wainscoting, a restored antique tub and custom medicine cabinets.For the AJC
The wainscoting, leaded window and charming tiles all give the feeling as if the room has been in this home from the beginning.
Reproduction sinks, a claw foot tub, and vintage medicine cabinets add a plenty of historic charm while keeping it a relaxing oasis.
The rear of the home shows obvious traits of the grand Tudor it once was, but looks dilapidated and unkempt.
With the second floor addition this home shines and is a true reflection of its period.
When Bill and Anne Storey moved from Marietta, they brought some antiques and heirlooms, many of which were placed in the hearth room. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom-built barn doors, the antiques...
The home's exterior complies with the Goulding historic association's rules and regulations about new builds in the area, making sure it fits with the look of the community. The home's 6,000 square feet includes...
A mirror propped on a console table with a lamp creates a welcoming vignette in the Roswell home. Placed near the entry, small trinkets like pumpkin and pinecone accessories can easily be changed with the season...
The stone fireplace centers the living room's design, which includes stained ceiling beams that give the room a warm, rustic charm. Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions created the beams and mantels in the...
Mohawk Artiquity hardwood floors, which run through most of Anne and Bill Storey's new Roswell home, have a wide plank with rustic coloring. Bill Storey works at Mohawk, and the couple chose planks in Medieval Oak...
When Bill and Anne Storey left their home in Marietta, they considered bringing their dining room table. However, the table just didn't fit with the transitional interiors in their new Roswell home or the sheer...
A barn door, custom-built by Justin Powers, separates the kitchen from the walk-in pantry and matches a similar barn door in the living room, creating flow throughout the home.
The kitchen features Wellborn cabinets with crown molding, an oversized island, textured granite from DalTile and KitchenAid Architect Series appliances. The builder was FrontDoor Communities.
A pearl string chandelier by Savoy House from Progressive Lighting gives the breakfast nook a modern take on old style elegance. Greenery on the table is an easy way to add a splash of color. The Huntington House...
Like the rest of the home, the upstairs sitting room contains neutral tones with light blue accents. A gold tray on the the blue tufted ottoman gives the room a little shine.
Older pieces, like the antique chair, are countered by light transitional furniture, purchased at Issis and Sons in Birmingham, Ala. Detailed design in the antique chair is echoed in the carved wooden artwork that...
Textured bedding with varying shades of blue pillows introduces subtle color to the mostly neutral room, painted in Balanced Beige by Sherwin-Williams. The bench at the end of the bed creates a comfy spot.
The master bedroom is layered with texture and charm. The couple selected an upholstered headboard from the Nebraska Furniture Mart, and vintage-looking Hooker nightstands finished in a driftwood tone from Issis...
Double doors open into the bathroom to show off the Crystorama Solaris collection chandelier from Progressive Lighting, which is the centerpiece for the master bath. Its uncommon design is echoed in the shape of...
The freestanding oval tub, by Barclay Radcliff, is a modern take on the old fashioned clawfoot. The style of the Moen Arris faucet creates the illusion of an antique pump.
An antique-style vanity and mirror create an aged, rustic look in the upstairs guest bathroom.
Wicker furniture is a staple for many Southern porches, decks and patios, including the Storeys'.
Retractable screens by Peachtree Blinds of Atlanta help cut the sun's glare and make the outdoor space more enjoyable during the hot Georgia summers.
One of Anne Storey's favorite spaces in her Roswell home is the back porch. Accordion doors open the kitchen and living area to this space.
One of Bill and Anne Storey's biggest projects was finishing the basement in their new home. With the help of Matthew Barile from Barile Construction and Design, and Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions, the...
A dark wood table and chairs complement the sleek, sophisticated look that homeowners Anne and Bill Storey created in their basement bar area. The orb chandelier from Crystorama's Solaris collection, found at Progressive...
A backyard pool was a must-have for the homeowners, and they picked this one by Artisan Pools.
In 2016, Bill Storey, an executive for Mohawk, and his wife, Anne, moved into their home in Roswell, near restaurants and shops on Canton Street. The home has 6,000 square feet, including the finished basement,...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...
Jim and Terri Guthrie bought their three-story Marietta townhome in 2014. Built in 2001, the 3,000-square-foot townhome has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. They worked with Roger Caldwell of Caldwell-Cline...
David Swales of Province Homes helped Jim and Terri Guthrie transform their once formal dining room into a stylish office, with French doors from Robert Bowden. The bookshelf that dominates one wall is actually...Christopher Oquendo
The kitchen, which was also renovated by David Swales of Province Homes, is Terri’s favorite room in her Marietta home. “We love to cook, and we designed it to have everything at our fingertips,” she said. “When...Christopher Oquendo
The kitchen renovations added new cabinets, granite countertops and an island with a Shaw Original fireclay farmhouse sink, with glass pendants from Progressive Lighting. The island is stained to match the floor...Christopher Oquendo
Swales helped the Guthries find the glass mosaic tile for their kitchen backsplash. The Crystal Shores tile, from MODA Floors and Interiors, brings a bit of metallic chic to the renovated kitchen.Christopher Oquendo
Terri and interior designer Linda Castle of Decorated Designs incorporated blue and turquoise dinnerware, napkins and glassware from Pier 1 Imports into the dining room, which has the hues in the upholstery and...Christopher Oquendo
The living room layout maximizes seating space, with a cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys, patterned side chair from Rooms To Go and a round ottoman that join family pieces, such as the cabinet with glass...Christopher Oquendo
The Targus-brushed nickel floor lamp from Uttermost creates a graceful arc over the living room sectional from Havertys. One of Terri’s favorite architectural elements in her townhome are the floor-to-ceiling windows...Christopher Oquendo
A geometric-patterned side chair, from Rooms to Go, confers color and an eclectic style to the family room. Richly stained wood end tables, from Wayfair, provide symmetry to the lighter tones throughout the room...Christopher Oquendo
The cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys establishes a comfortable and neutral background that allows the homeowners to easily inject color with accessories like accent pillows, flowers and vases.Christopher Oquendo
A four-poster bed set from American Signature is the centerpiece of the master suite. When Jim and Terri Guthrie moved into their Marietta townhome in 2014, they fitted their master bedroom with furniture and accessories...Christopher Oquendo
Terri said she wanted her master bedroom to be relaxing with blues- and beach-themed artwork. “I love for paintings to take you someplace, to make you feel like you're there,” she said. “It's designed to sort of...Christopher Oquendo
The Guthries liked the master bathroom's feature window, but needed to block the views. They hung wall art from At Home on the bathroom window for privacy.Christopher Oquendo
The powder room was updated with Sherwin-Williams Halcyon Green on the walls, as well as new fixtures from The Home Depot. “I wanted the softer color,” Terri said.Christopher Oquendo
The townhome's three levels separate entertaining and sleeping spaces. A fern and decorative wall mirror to add decor on the stairway landing.Christopher Oquendo
A foyer vignette includes a secretary that's been in the homeowners' family for decades, along with flowers and books. Over the secretary is a rendition of The Strand, a theater on the Marietta Square, when the...Christopher Oquendo
Pillows and a rounded sectional from Target.com add coziness to the porch, where the couple often starts off their weekend mornings with coffee.Christopher Oquendo
Jim and Terri Guthrie sit on the porch of their Marietta townhome, which was built in 2001. Jim is a financial consultant, and Terri is a bank market president. They bought their 3,000-square-foot home in 2014.Christopher Oquendo
Red and orange leaves add a splash of fall color to the great room. Homeowners Brian and Angela Fisher used soothing wall colors on the main level to create a sense of calm,  something they felt was essential...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The Fishers built their Avondale Estates home in 2013 with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, plus a carriage house with an extra bedroom and bath. In March 2015, the house was used in the CW television show "The Vampire...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Brian Fisher likes the vintage look of the lanterns on his Craftsman-style home's front porch. The lanterns flanking the door came from Hinkley Lighting, and the gas lantern on the porch ceiling is a French Market...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
An antique grandfather clock stands in the foyer. The couple bought the clock from a store in Manchester, Tennessee.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The updated traditional home's custom design by Lockman Homebuilding Co. includes coffered ceilings in the great room. The oil painting was purchased at Scudders Gallery in Highlands, N.C.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Sliding doors from Rustica Hardware make it easy to create instant privacy in the office or open the room to the foyer and the rest of the home. An urn pendant light from Capital Lighting hangs overhead.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The Ethan eight-light island chandelier, by Feiss, hangs over a custom farm table. Around the table are Shaker chairs from Greystone Antiques in Greenville, S.C. The dining room decor embodies the updated traditional...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Transom windows purchased at Scott Antique Market were built into the dining room by Lockman Homebuilding Co. Angela Fisher made the red barn painting, and uses a trio of silver vases from West Elm as the table's...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
By keeping the cabinets and countertops light, the Fishers crafted an open and airy kitchen. The clear pendant lights over the island add to that effect, while the dark hardwood floors and gray island anchor the...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The homeowners said they sometimes had to trust their interior designe's vision for their home. They put their faith in his choice of tile backsplash over the kitchen cooktop and now love the design detail.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Perry Walter, of Walter Studio Interior Design, added brushed aluminum counter stools at the kitchen island to inject a bit of modern style in the updated traditional home.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
With three kids, the Fishers decided a sturdy concrete table top was right for their breakfast area. The table is paired with custom bench seating with cushions and accent pillows made from stain-resistant fabrics...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The upholstered headboard, bench seat and custom bed pillows, from Atlanta Decorative Arts Center showrooms Kravet Fabrics and Duralee, soften the master bedroom. The hand-knotted rug was found at Scudders Gallery...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
When they built their home in 2013, Angela Fisher wanted an arched ceiling over her bathtub, but her husband wanted a shower. The design of the master bathroom satisfies them both. Perry Walter of Walter Studio...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Pale green tile against the light walls in master bathroom creates a zen feel. The minimalist style and fresh florals also help make the space look fresh and cleanDailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe wanted more color in their playroom upstairs, so Angela Fisher added the chevron accent wall. The plush rug adds softness to the hardwoods.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Built-in bookcases hide a storage closet, one of Lockman Homebuilding Co's signature features. This design trick creates a large play space upstairs without compromising the family's much-needed storage space.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The kids' bathroom features granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and white subway tile from Hillman Flooring & Design.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Eight-year-old Blythe's bed is tucked in a nook. A chair rail and beadboard circles the nook, and a stylish chandelier hangs over the bed. The pink and purple palette keeps the room looking young, while the wall...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Ten-year-old Libby Grace's room is filled with sea green and turquoise, and the whale on her bed makes it impossible not to think of the ocean. The plush area rug, from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, goes swimmingly...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Each girl has a chalkboard in her room for reminders, homework assignments and quotes. Libby Grace's is heart-shaped, while her sisters' are framed.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Reese's room has bright youthful colors and a cozy area rug from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Pink accents flow through the space in the bedding, wall decor and rug, contrasting with turquoise to create a...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The oldest Fisher girl doesn't have to share a bathroom with her sisters. The bathroom has granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and subway tile form Hillman Flooring & Design.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
To make the screened porch a relaxing space, the Fishers worked with interior designer Perry Walter of Walter Studio Interior Design to recover their existing outdoor furniture.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The screened porch opens to the backyard to provide a large entertaining space.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
The homeowners worked with landscape designer Laura Sanchez, March Glenn of RMG Landscape Solutions and Haydenscape to create their backyard oasis. The water feature is one of the couple's favorite outdoor elements...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
Brian and Angela Fisher live in their Craftsman-style home with daughters, Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe; chocolate Labrador retriever Coach; and cats Mamacita and Snowbell. Angela is communications specialist/partnership...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography
A feather wreath on the door leading to the casual, earth-toned den contrasts with the more formal adjacent living room, which homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee decorated in bright golds and whites. Text...
Kendrick and Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011. The home was built in 1917.
When Kendrick and Gandee renovated their home, they reoriented the staircase to open up the lower level. The couple disliked that you had to walk through the dining room in order to access the bedrooms or the kitchen...
Kendrick made the garland for his home's bannister. "We troll through every shop possible, and buy different things and group it all together," he said. By combining greenery, white faux flowers and bits of gold...
Kendrick made the wreath that hangs in the entryway of his Virginia-Highland home. It adds holiday spirit to the federal-style mirror, which came from the former Historic Lakewood Antiques Market (it has a new location...
Wire Christmas trees sparkle with jewels atop a round table in the foyer. The table once stood in an hotel lobby, but Gandee gave it a new home after discovering it in an antiques market. On the wall, framed photos...
The gold-and-white Christmas decorations blend seamlessly with the sofa and wingback chairs from Ethan Allen, Blenko glass and the other year-round decor. The Santa on the living room tree belonged to Kendrick's...
On the Chippendale coffee table sits a handmade gold ribbon Christmas tree made by Kendrick's mom, and a coffee table book of Audubon prints. The book is a nod to Charleston, where Kendrick and his husband, Bill...
Three stockings hang from the mantel: one for Gandee, one for Kendrick and one as a memorial to their Yorkshire Terrier, Missy, who died a few years ago. Crystal initials from a shop in Savannah decorate the stockings...
A butcher block cart makes entertaining easier and adds portable preparation space in the Virginia-Highland kitchen. Extra prep space, along with built-in double ovens, comes in handy when hosting friends.
Tying into the room's year-round natural, organic decor, the Christmas tree in the den has woodsy flair. Seed pods, sticks, vines and other bits of nature all went into making the woodlands theme a reality.
Large pinecones from a forest in Washington state mingle with forest creatures from Crate and Barrel, dried mushrooms and seed pods to create a rustic tableau on the built-in shelves in the den.
The den's built-in bookshelves hold an eclectic collection of mementos and decor, including a set of tiny reader books, one of Kendrick's grandmother's readers and his grandfather's name plate from when he was a...
A handwoven Bhutanese refugee kudzu basket, purchased at the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park, hangs in the master bedroom. After buying several kudzu baskets, Kendrick and Gandee decided to spring...
Hints of Christmas even trickle into the master bath, where baubles and candles line the tub. "I'm in there brushing my teeth, I should still be in the Christmas mood," Kendrick said. The painting above the tub...
Cherry bedroom furniture, passed down to Kendrick from his grandmother, stands out against the guest bedroom's blue walls, painted Woodlawn Sterling Blue from Valspar's National Trust Historic Colors. The teddy...
Kendrick tiled the back of the built-in shelves in his guest bathroom. His goal was to add style while maintaining a masculine feel with blue-and-black hues. The framed photos, purchased at a Piedmont Park festival...
Black leather furniture and a third Christmas tree, this one a tabletop variety with vibrant red accents, create a statement in the sunroom. Lanterns from Crate and Barrel sit on the zinc table, also from Crate...
A bright green fiddle-leaf fig dominates a corner in the sunroom, adding color and a conservatory feel to the space. The painted brick wall creates a muted contrast to the vibrant colors in the oil painting of a...
Kendrick and Gandee love their slate side patio, which matches the front walk. The La-Z-Boy furniture makes it a great place for entertaining or relaxing. The Virginia-Highland home also has a large deck, installed...
Homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011 and moved in after working with Intown Renovations Group. The home was built in 1917, and now has 3,200 square feet, three bedrooms...
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com
Buckhead's Spotswood Hall was designed by architect A. Ten Eyck Brown with a two-story pedimented portico. The home, built in 1913 for Fulton County commissioner Shelby Smith, is now owned by Jack and Juanita Markwalter...Christopher Oquendo
Christmas wreaths, tabletop trees and floral arrangements welcome guests to Spotswood Hall, a neo-classical revival home that is on the National Register of Historic Places and was on the Dec. 8 Peachtree Garden...Christopher Oquendo
The rotunda, which was added by Philip Trammell Shutze in the 1920s and features a mural by Athos Menaboni, is "magical," says Jack. Spotswood Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002...Christopher Oquendo
Italian artist Athos Menaboni, who moved to Georgia in the 1920s, painted the walls in the rotunda designed by Philip Trammell Shutze. The oriental-inspired mural is one of many that Menaboni created for clients...Christopher Oquendo
Mirrors are abundant in the home, including this one that stretches almost from the floor to the ceiling. It's an antique, along with the furniture, such as the settee, in the living room.Christopher Oquendo
Ornate mirrors and framed artwork fit with Spotswood Hall's detailed millwork and moldings. In the living room, diamond and botanical prints in the upholstery bring out the richness of the English antiques.Christopher Oquendo
The living room of Spotswood Hall is spacious enough to include a piano and antique furniture, recovered in Scalamandre and Cowtan & Tout fabrics. The homeowners worked with interior designer John Oetgen to redecorate...Christopher Oquendo