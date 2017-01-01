Reel to real: "Selma" actors and the historical figures they play

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. (1929-1968): Played by David Oyelowo in "Selma." By the time King received his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 (the first scene of the film), he was already famous for the successful Montgomery...

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. (1929-1968): Played by David Oyelowo in "Selma." By the time King received his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 (the first scene of the film), he was already famous for the successful Montgomery...

CORETTA SCOTT KING (1927-2006): Played by Carmen Ejogo in "Selma." Coretta Scott King often worked alongside her husband during his protest activities and remained an activist for civil rights after MLK's assassination...

CORETTA SCOTT KING (1927-2006): Played by Carmen Ejogo in "Selma." Coretta Scott King often worked alongside her husband during his protest activities and remained an activist for civil rights after MLK's assassination...

JOHN LEWIS (b. 1940): Played by Stephan James in "Selma." By the time of the Selma marches, Lewis had already participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961 and had spoken at the March on Washington in 1963. He served...

JOHN LEWIS (b. 1940): Played by Stephan James in "Selma." By the time of the Selma marches, Lewis had already participated in the Freedom Rides of 1961 and had spoken at the March on Washington in 1963. He served...

ANDREW YOUNG (b. 1932): Played by Andre Holland in "Selma." Young began working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1961, leading "citizenship schools" and coordinating desegregation efforts. He...

ANDREW YOUNG (b. 1932): Played by Andre Holland in "Selma." Young began working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1961, leading "citizenship schools" and coordinating desegregation efforts. He...

HOSEA WILLIAMS (1926-2000): Played by Wendell Pierce in "Selma." An activist since 1952, Williams joined the SCLC in 1964, where he helped conduct voter registration drives. As the film shows, he was the leader...

HOSEA WILLIAMS (1926-2000): Played by Wendell Pierce in "Selma." An activist since 1952, Williams joined the SCLC in 1964, where he helped conduct voter registration drives. As the film shows, he was the leader...

RALPH ABERNATHY (1926-1990): Played by Colman Domingo in "Selma." Abernathy began mentoring Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1954, while the two worked in different churches in Montgomery. After helping King lead the...

RALPH ABERNATHY (1926-1990): Played by Colman Domingo in "Selma." Abernathy began mentoring Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1954, while the two worked in different churches in Montgomery. After helping King lead the...

C.T. VIVIAN (b. 1924): Played by Corey Reynolds in "Selma." C.T. Vivian first worked with university students in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins, including John Lewis, Diane Nash and James Bevel. He joined the SCLC in...

C.T. VIVIAN (b. 1924): Played by Corey Reynolds in "Selma." C.T. Vivian first worked with university students in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins, including John Lewis, Diane Nash and James Bevel. He joined the SCLC in...

PRESIDENT LYNDON B. JOHNSON (1908-1973): Played by Tom Wilkinson in "Selma." Johnson's portrayal in "Selma" has ignited some controversy. At issue is whether he was a reluctant warrior for civil rights, or a well-placed...

PRESIDENT LYNDON B. JOHNSON (1908-1973): Played by Tom Wilkinson in "Selma." Johnson's portrayal in "Selma" has ignited some controversy. At issue is whether he was a reluctant warrior for civil rights, or a well-placed...

JAMES BEVEL (1936-2008): Played by Common in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1965, several months after the Selma marches. Bevel was involved in the 1960 Nashville sit-in movement with John Lewis, Diane Nash...

JAMES BEVEL (1936-2008): Played by Common in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1965, several months after the Selma marches. Bevel was involved in the 1960 Nashville sit-in movement with John Lewis, Diane Nash...

DIANE NASH (b. 1938): Played by Tessa Thompson in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1963, two years before the marches in Selma. Nash led the Nashville sit-in movement, which included C.T. Vivian, James Bevel...

DIANE NASH (b. 1938): Played by Tessa Thompson in "Selma." The photo at right is from 1963, two years before the marches in Selma. Nash led the Nashville sit-in movement, which included C.T. Vivian, James Bevel...

JAMES FORMAN (1928-2005): Played by Trai Byers in "Selma." At right, Forman is marching towards the state capitol in Montgomery during the final leg of the Selma march. After years of working with other civil rights...

JAMES FORMAN (1928-2005): Played by Trai Byers in "Selma." At right, Forman is marching towards the state capitol in Montgomery during the final leg of the Selma march. After years of working with other civil rights...

BAYARD RUSTIN (1912-1987): Played by Ruben Santiago-Hudson in "Selma." In the photo at right, from 1963, Rustin is showing the plans for the March on Washington. Rustin worked with A. Philip Randolph on labor issues...

BAYARD RUSTIN (1912-1987): Played by Ruben Santiago-Hudson in "Selma." In the photo at right, from 1963, Rustin is showing the plans for the March on Washington. Rustin worked with A. Philip Randolph on labor issues...

MALCOLM X (1925-1965): Played by Nigel Thatch in "Selma." The photo at right was taken in London on Feb. 9, 1965, just weeks before his Feb. 21 assassination. It was during this same month of February that he met...

MALCOLM X (1925-1965): Played by Nigel Thatch in "Selma." The photo at right was taken in London on Feb. 9, 1965, just weeks before his Feb. 21 assassination. It was during this same month of February that he met...

GEORGE WALLACE (1919-1998): Played by Tim Roth in "Selma." A career politician, George Wallace had been a moderate on racial issues until an unsuccessful run for governor of Alabama in 1958. After that, he became...

GEORGE WALLACE (1919-1998): Played by Tim Roth in "Selma." A career politician, George Wallace had been a moderate on racial issues until an unsuccessful run for governor of Alabama in 1958. After that, he became...

10 cities where African-Americans are doing the best economically

No. 8 (tie): San Antonio, Texas. Median household income: $41,681. Home ownership rate: 40.8%. Share who are self-employed: 9.3%. Change in population, 2000-13: 43.3%

No. 8 (tie): San Antonio, Texas. Median household income: $41,681. Home ownership rate: 40.8%. Share who are self-employed: 9.3%. Change in population, 2000-13: 43.3%

No. 8 (tie): Richmond, Va. Median household income: $38,899. Home ownership rate: 47.8%. Share who are self-employed: 12.7%. Change in population, 2000-13: 17.9%

No. 8 (tie): Richmond, Va. Median household income: $38,899. Home ownership rate: 47.8%. Share who are self-employed: 12.7%. Change in population, 2000-13: 17.9%

No. 8 (tie) Miami. Median household income: $36,749. Home ownership rate: 44.9%. Share who are self-employed: 11.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 32.4%

No. 8 (tie) Miami. Median household income: $36,749. Home ownership rate: 44.9%. Share who are self-employed: 11.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 32.4%Bill Ingram

No. 7: Orlando, Fla. Median household income: $33,982. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 11%. Change in population, 2000-13: 58.9%

No. 7: Orlando, Fla. Median household income: $33,982. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 11%. Change in population, 2000-13: 58.9%

No. 6: Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Va. Median household income: $40,677. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 13.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 34.6%

No. 6: Virginia Beach-Norfolk, Va. Median household income: $40,677. Home ownership rate: 43.8%. Share who are self-employed: 13.2%. Change in population, 2000-13: 34.6%

No. 4 (tie): Charlotte, N.C. Median household income: $36,522. Home ownership rate: 43.9%. Share who are self-employed: 13.6%. Change in population, 2000-13: 14.8%

No. 4 (tie): Charlotte, N.C. Median household income: $36,522. Home ownership rate: 43.9%. Share who are self-employed: 13.6%. Change in population, 2000-13: 14.8%Patrick Schneider Photography

No. 4 (tie): Baltimore, Md. / Median household income: $47,898 / Home ownership rate: 46.2% / Share who are self-employed: 15% / Change in population, 2000-13: 15.6%

No. 4 (tie): Baltimore, Md. / Median household income: $47,898 / Home ownership rate: 46.2% / Share who are self-employed: 15% / Change in population, 2000-13: 15.6%Special to the AJC/JED KIRSCHBAUM/Baltimore Sun

No. 3: Washington D.C.-Va.-Md.-WV. Median household income: $64,896. Home ownership rate: 49.2%. Share who are self-employed: 15.1%. Change in population, 2000-13: 19.7%

No. 3: Washington D.C.-Va.-Md.-WV. Median household income: $64,896. Home ownership rate: 49.2%. Share who are self-employed: 15.1%. Change in population, 2000-13: 19.7%

No. 2: Raleigh, N.C. Median household income: $42,285. Home ownership rate: 46.7%. Share who are self-employed: 12.8%. Change in population, 2000-13: 55.9%

No. 2: Raleigh, N.C. Median household income: $42,285. Home ownership rate: 46.7%. Share who are self-employed: 12.8%. Change in population, 2000-13: 55.9%Robert Willett / Raleigh News & Observer

No. 1: Atlanta. Top reason to move here: "Peaches and festivals."

No. 1: Atlanta. Top reason to move here: "Peaches and festivals."Lori McMillen Brown

Julian Bond: 'Talk to a woman,' and other memorable quotes

Civil rights icon Julian Bond died August 15, 2015 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was 75. Sometimes controversial, but always frank, the civil rights leader spoke frequently on matters of race, politics and social...

Civil rights icon Julian Bond died August 15, 2015 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. He was 75. Sometimes controversial, but always frank, the civil rights leader spoke frequently on matters of race, politics and social...

"There is no coloration to rights. Everybody has rights. I don’t care who you are, where you come from. You got rights. I got rights. All God’s children got rights." The Center for American Progress interviewed...

"There is no coloration to rights. Everybody has rights. I don’t care who you are, where you come from. You got rights. I got rights. All God’s children got rights." The Center for American Progress interviewed...Getty Images

"America is race. From its symbolism to its substance, from its founding by slave holders to its rending by the Civil War … from Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin and to Michael Brown." In March 2015, Bond spoke at...

"America is race. From its symbolism to its substance, from its founding by slave holders to its rending by the Civil War … from Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin and to Michael Brown." In March 2015, Bond spoke at...Paul Sancya

"It's a good thing that young people don't know about the horrors of segregation — at least don't know about it firsthand. It's a bad thing that they don't know this used to be in the United States and a great struggle...

"It's a good thing that young people don't know about the horrors of segregation — at least don't know about it firsthand. It's a bad thing that they don't know this used to be in the United States and a great struggle...Rick McKay

"Marriage is a civil right. If you don’t want gay people to marry in your church, good for you. But you can’t say they can’t marry in your city." In a 2006 speech at the University of Virginia, Bond spoke on same-sex...

"Marriage is a civil right. If you don’t want gay people to marry in your church, good for you. But you can’t say they can’t marry in your city." In a 2006 speech at the University of Virginia, Bond spoke on same-sex...Rick McKay

"I would say to them 'Talk to a woman.' Reach over to the woman sitting next to you and ask her what you can do to help her in this situation." In a 2013 interview with the Center for American Progress, Bond advised...

"I would say to them 'Talk to a woman.' Reach over to the woman sitting next to you and ask her what you can do to help her in this situation." In a 2013 interview with the Center for American Progress, Bond advised...Rick McKay

"Many are attracted to social service — the rewards are immediate, the gratification quick. But if we have social justice, we won't need social service." In a 2004 interview with Education Update, Bond advised young...

"Many are attracted to social service — the rewards are immediate, the gratification quick. But if we have social justice, we won't need social service." In a 2004 interview with Education Update, Bond advised young...

"Those were the days when politicians from both parties supported the struggle for civil rights, now they struggle to be civil." Bond spoke at the University of Vermont in 2014, reflecting on how some things during...

"Those were the days when politicians from both parties supported the struggle for civil rights, now they struggle to be civil." Bond spoke at the University of Vermont in 2014, reflecting on how some things during...

5 Black History Month landmarks on 1 tank of gas

History repurposed: this former Woolworth Department store is now the site of The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro,N.C. CREDIT: Courtesy Visit Greensboro.

History repurposed: this former Woolworth Department store is now the site of The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro,N.C. CREDIT: Courtesy Visit Greensboro.

A statue of Louis Armstrong graces Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans. The park is on the African American Heritage Trail. Louisiana also is planning a Culinary Trail.

A statue of Louis Armstrong graces Louis Armstrong Park in New Orleans. The park is on the African American Heritage Trail. Louisiana also is planning a Culinary Trail.Zave Smith/AP

A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Kelly Ingram Park looks toward the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls were killed in a 1964 bombing during the Civil Rights unrest that engulfed Birmingham in the...

A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. in Kelly Ingram Park looks toward the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls were killed in a 1964 bombing during the Civil Rights unrest that engulfed Birmingham in the...HANDOUT

The Old Slave Mart Museum, located at 6 Chalmers St., recounts the story of Charleston’s role in the inter-state slave trade by focusing on the history of this particular building and site and the slave sales that...

The Old Slave Mart Museum, located at 6 Chalmers St., recounts the story of Charleston’s role in the inter-state slave trade by focusing on the history of this particular building and site and the slave sales that...Alice Short

A gold-trimmed Cadillac that belonged to Isaac Hayes is among mementos of the heyday of Stax Records at the museum spotlighting the studio and soul music.

A gold-trimmed Cadillac that belonged to Isaac Hayes is among mementos of the heyday of Stax Records at the museum spotlighting the studio and soul music.

Black History: Atlanta University hosts World War I soldiers

The General Correspondence of John A. Randall series, which is part of the National Archives, details the contributions of Atlanta University to the country's World War I efforts. During World War I, a small group...

The General Correspondence of John A. Randall series, which is part of the National Archives, details the contributions of Atlanta University to the country's World War I efforts. During World War I, a small group...NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Another view of the morning roll call for soldiers housed on the Atlanta University campus during World War I.

Another view of the morning roll call for soldiers housed on the Atlanta University campus during World War I.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

The AU training detachment soldiers enjoy a short rest from their daily tasks.

The AU training detachment soldiers enjoy a short rest from their daily tasks.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Three soldiers handle a roadside repair problem on an automobile, then still a relatively new mode of transportation.

Three soldiers handle a roadside repair problem on an automobile, then still a relatively new mode of transportation.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

These soldiers work together to repair an automobile engine. Such work was relatively groundbreaking and important for the military as autos became more and more a part of modern mobilization plans.

These soldiers work together to repair an automobile engine. Such work was relatively groundbreaking and important for the military as autos became more and more a part of modern mobilization plans.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Soldiers hone their woodworking skills during the AU training detachment. Building barracks was among the tasks soldiers took on.

Soldiers hone their woodworking skills during the AU training detachment. Building barracks was among the tasks soldiers took on.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Some of the First Detachment soldiers work on blacksmithing skills as part of their training.

Some of the First Detachment soldiers work on blacksmithing skills as part of their training.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Soldier carpenters begin building their barracks from the ground up on the lovely Atlanta University campus.

Soldier carpenters begin building their barracks from the ground up on the lovely Atlanta University campus.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

The craftsmanship of the soldier carpenters is on display in this photo of a barracks building in progress.

The craftsmanship of the soldier carpenters is on display in this photo of a barracks building in progress.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

The soldier-built barracks stand nearly complete on the Atlanta University campus.

The soldier-built barracks stand nearly complete on the Atlanta University campus.NATIONAL ARCHIVES

Photos: Coretta Scott King through the years

Coretta Scott King was born on April 27, 1927 and died on Jan. 30, 2006. Here are some moments from her life. (RICH ADDICKS/AJC staff)

Coretta Scott King was born on April 27, 1927 and died on Jan. 30, 2006. Here are some moments from her life. (RICH ADDICKS/AJC staff)RICH ADDICKS

Coretta Scott was the valedictorian of Lincoln High School in Marion, Ala. (She is seen here in her high school yearbook.) She went on to receive a B.A. in music and education from Antioch College, before studying...

Coretta Scott was the valedictorian of Lincoln High School in Marion, Ala. (She is seen here in her high school yearbook.) She went on to receive a B.A. in music and education from Antioch College, before studying...

This family photo of the King family, made in 1963 shows from left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Dexter on her lap and daughter Yolanda. (File)

This family photo of the King family, made in 1963 shows from left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Dexter on her lap and daughter Yolanda. (File)

During the Civil Rights Movement, Coretta Scott King was known publicly as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr's wife, but those close the the Movement knew she was much more than that. In this photo from 1964, Coretta...

During the Civil Rights Movement, Coretta Scott King was known publicly as the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr's wife, but those close the the Movement knew she was much more than that. In this photo from 1964, Coretta...HANDOUT

Coretta often accompanied her husband in civil rights marches. In this 1966 march, John Lewis, (far right), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (third from right), his wife Coretta Scott King, Ralph David Abernathy (second...

Coretta often accompanied her husband in civil rights marches. In this 1966 march, John Lewis, (far right), Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (third from right), his wife Coretta Scott King, Ralph David Abernathy (second...Hugh Stovall

In the mid-1960s, Coretta Scott King gave a series of "Freedom Concerts" to benefit the Civil Rights Movement. (DeCasseres)

In the mid-1960s, Coretta Scott King gave a series of "Freedom Concerts" to benefit the Civil Rights Movement. (DeCasseres)

Coretta and Martin pose for a portrait at home in Atlanta, March, 1968. Martin would be assassinated only weeks later. (Special to the AJC/Ben Fernandez)

Coretta and Martin pose for a portrait at home in Atlanta, March, 1968. Martin would be assassinated only weeks later. (Special to the AJC/Ben Fernandez)Ben Fernandez

Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice, 5, are shown April 9, 1968, attending the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Atlanta, in this Pulitzer-prize winning file photograph taken by Moneta...

Coretta Scott King and her daughter Bernice, 5, are shown April 9, 1968, attending the funeral of her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., in Atlanta, in this Pulitzer-prize winning file photograph taken by Moneta...MONETA J. SLEET, JR.

Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen at her home in Atlanta, Ga., in May 28, 1968, one month after the assassination of her husband. She turned a life shattered...

Coretta Scott King, widow of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is seen at her home in Atlanta, Ga., in May 28, 1968, one month after the assassination of her husband. She turned a life shattered...

In this photo from the 1980s, Bernard LaFayette (left), Coretta Scott King and Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson speak at a press conference concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change...

In this photo from the 1980s, Bernard LaFayette (left), Coretta Scott King and Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson speak at a press conference concerning the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change...HANDOUT

As part of Atlanta's bid to host the Olympics, Coretta Scott King in April, 1990, showed members of the International Olympic Committee the medals in which her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King won during his life...

As part of Atlanta's bid to host the Olympics, Coretta Scott King in April, 1990, showed members of the International Olympic Committee the medals in which her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King won during his life...Johnny Crawford

Coretta Scott King speaks at a commemorative service honoring her late husband at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 20, 1997. Coretta was instrumental in getting Martin Luther King Day accepted as...

Coretta Scott King speaks at a commemorative service honoring her late husband at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 20, 1997. Coretta was instrumental in getting Martin Luther King Day accepted as...JOHN BAZEMORE

In this 2005 photo, a four-year old admirer shakes the hand of Coretta Scott King during a book signing session held at the King Center Sunday afternoon. Late into life, Coretta continued to be the public face of...

In this 2005 photo, a four-year old admirer shakes the hand of Coretta Scott King during a book signing session held at the King Center Sunday afternoon. Late into life, Coretta continued to be the public face of...Billy Smith II

Coretta Scott King gets a standing ovation as she makes a surprise appearance at the Salute To Greatness Awards Dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006. A stroke the previous August had rendered her unable to speak. It was...

Coretta Scott King gets a standing ovation as she makes a surprise appearance at the Salute To Greatness Awards Dinner Saturday, Jan. 14, 2006. A stroke the previous August had rendered her unable to speak. It was...W.A. BRIDGES JR.

A portrait of Coretta Scott King sits in the Capitol rotunda behind black curtains on Feb. 3, 2006 in preparations for her body to lie in state Saturday. (BEN GRAY/AJC staff)

A portrait of Coretta Scott King sits in the Capitol rotunda behind black curtains on Feb. 3, 2006 in preparations for her body to lie in state Saturday. (BEN GRAY/AJC staff)Ben Gray

Photos: 29 facts about Martin Luther King Jr.

1. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, as Michael King Jr. His father was Michael King Sr. But in the early 1930s, after a trip to Germany, he changed his name to Martin Luther, in honor of the theologian who initiated the...

1. He was born Jan. 15, 1929, as Michael King Jr. His father was Michael King Sr. But in the early 1930s, after a trip to Germany, he changed his name to Martin Luther, in honor of the theologian who initiated the...Family photo

2. Martin Luther King Jr. was the second of three children by Alberta Williams King and Martin Luther King Sr., who was the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. His oldest sister, Christine King Farris, still lives...

2. Martin Luther King Jr. was the second of three children by Alberta Williams King and Martin Luther King Sr., who was the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church. His oldest sister, Christine King Farris, still lives...AJC file

3. The family lived at 501 Auburn Ave. in a two-story Queen Anne style house. In 1941, shortly after finding out that his grandmother had died, King fell out of a second story window of the home. It was often speculated...

3. The family lived at 501 Auburn Ave. in a two-story Queen Anne style house. In 1941, shortly after finding out that his grandmother had died, King fell out of a second story window of the home. It was often speculated...AP

In this Sept. 21, 1958, file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. recovers from surgery at New York's Harlem Hospital after an operation to remove steel letter opener from his chest.

In this Sept. 21, 1958, file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. recovers from surgery at New York's Harlem Hospital after an operation to remove steel letter opener from his chest.John Lent / AP

5. King was somewhat of a child prodigy. He skipped two grades in high school and in 1944, at the age of 15, enrolled at Morehouse College, the nation's only black college for men. He earned a bachelor's degree...

5. King was somewhat of a child prodigy. He skipped two grades in high school and in 1944, at the age of 15, enrolled at Morehouse College, the nation's only black college for men. He earned a bachelor's degree...Ric Feld / AP

6. After graduating from Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa., in 1951 with a divinity degree, King received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Systematic Theology from Boston University in 1955. His dissertation...

6. After graduating from Crozer Theological Seminary in Chester, Pa., in 1951 with a divinity degree, King received his Doctorate of Philosophy in Systematic Theology from Boston University in 1955. His dissertation...Erin Prawoko / AP

7. King was a Trekkie? Apparently, yes. At a time when there were few blacks on television, King once bumped into Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the iconic Uhura in Star Trek. Nichols would say later that after...

7. King was a Trekkie? Apparently, yes. At a time when there were few blacks on television, King once bumped into Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed the iconic Uhura in Star Trek. Nichols would say later that after...Paramount Pictures

8. In 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize. At the age of 35, he was the youngest person to ever win the Peace Prize. He remains the youngest man ever honored, although Malala Yousafzai was 17 when she won in 2014...

8. In 1964, King won the Nobel Peace Prize. At the age of 35, he was the youngest person to ever win the Peace Prize. He remains the youngest man ever honored, although Malala Yousafzai was 17 when she won in 2014...AP

9. King is a Grammy winner. He posthumously won in 1971 for Best Spoken Word Album for "Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam." The speech from which the album was made was delivered April 30, 1967, at Riverside Church...

9. King is a Grammy winner. He posthumously won in 1971 for Best Spoken Word Album for "Why I Oppose the War in Vietnam." The speech from which the album was made was delivered April 30, 1967, at Riverside Church...AP

10. Six years after his death, King's mother, Alberta Williams King, was also murdered. On June 30, 1974, she was inside Ebenezer Baptist Church playing the organ when she was shot and killed by 23-year-old Marcus...

10. Six years after his death, King's mother, Alberta Williams King, was also murdered. On June 30, 1974, she was inside Ebenezer Baptist Church playing the organ when she was shot and killed by 23-year-old Marcus...AP

11. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed into federal law the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. As early as 1968, legislation had been introduced to make King's birthday a federal...

11. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed into federal law the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. As early as 1968, legislation had been introduced to make King's birthday a federal...Barry Thumma / AP

12. Across the United States, there are more than 900 places in 40 states with streets named after King. Most, 75 percent, are located in Southern states, with Georgia leading the way with 122. Most of the streets...

12. Across the United States, there are more than 900 places in 40 states with streets named after King. Most, 75 percent, are located in Southern states, with Georgia leading the way with 122. Most of the streets...Ric Feld / AP

13. In 1963, following the likes of Charles Lindbergh, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and his spiritual mentor Mahatma Gandhi, King became the first African-American to be named Time magazine's Man of...

13. In 1963, following the likes of Charles Lindbergh, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and his spiritual mentor Mahatma Gandhi, King became the first African-American to be named Time magazine's Man of...Gerald Herbert / AP

14. King is the only non-president to have a memorial installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Covering four acres, the memorial opened to the public on Aug. 22, 2011, on the edge of the Tidal Basin, near...

14. King is the only non-president to have a memorial installed on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Covering four acres, the memorial opened to the public on Aug. 22, 2011, on the edge of the Tidal Basin, near...Carolyn Kaster / AP

15. The "I Have a Dream" portion of his historic 1963 March on Washington speech was totally unscripted. Considered one of the most significant oratories in American history, that part came about on a whim. In preparing...

15. The "I Have a Dream" portion of his historic 1963 March on Washington speech was totally unscripted. Considered one of the most significant oratories in American history, that part came about on a whim. In preparing...AP

16. King married Coretta Scott on June 18, 1953. King met Scott during his first year at Boston University. She was a New England Conservatory of Music. Martin Luther King Sr. performed the ceremony in the yard...

16. King married Coretta Scott on June 18, 1953. King met Scott during his first year at Boston University. She was a New England Conservatory of Music. Martin Luther King Sr. performed the ceremony in the yard...Gene Herrick / AP

17. In 1954, King and his wife moved to Montgomery where he became pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.

17. In 1954, King and his wife moved to Montgomery where he became pastor of Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.AP

18. On Dec. 1, 1955, Montgomery seamstress Rosa Parks launched the modern civil rights movement when she refused to move to the back of a city bus as was the rule of Jim Crow. Her defiance launched the Montgomery...

18. On Dec. 1, 1955, Montgomery seamstress Rosa Parks launched the modern civil rights movement when she refused to move to the back of a city bus as was the rule of Jim Crow. Her defiance launched the Montgomery...Daily Advertiser

19. In 1957, as his civil rights work intensified, he and a group of other preachers formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which would serve as an organizational base to organize their civil rights...

19. In 1957, as his civil rights work intensified, he and a group of other preachers formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which would serve as an organizational base to organize their civil rights...Henry Burroughs / AP

20. King was arrested more than 30 times for his civil rights activities, including a particularly rough arrest in Birmingham on April 12, 1963. In response to the ongoing protests, a group of white clergy penned...

20. King was arrested more than 30 times for his civil rights activities, including a particularly rough arrest in Birmingham on April 12, 1963. In response to the ongoing protests, a group of white clergy penned...AP

21. Aside from King, perhaps the most publicly visible black leader of the 1960s was Malcolm X, the national spokesman for the Nation of Islam. The two seemed to take different approaches toward the same goal of...

21. Aside from King, perhaps the most publicly visible black leader of the 1960s was Malcolm X, the national spokesman for the Nation of Islam. The two seemed to take different approaches toward the same goal of...Henry Griffin / AP

22. On Nov. 27, 1967, King announces what would be his last mission, the Poor People's Campaign, which would focus on jobs for the poor. King had begun to shift his focus toward economic justice and speaking out...

22. On Nov. 27, 1967, King announces what would be his last mission, the Poor People's Campaign, which would focus on jobs for the poor. King had begun to shift his focus toward economic justice and speaking out...Horace Cort / AP

23. In late March of 1968, King -- against the recommendations of most of his staff -- went to Memphis to support striking sanitation workers. A riot broke out during a rally and King returned to Atlanta. Fearing...

23. In late March of 1968, King -- against the recommendations of most of his staff -- went to Memphis to support striking sanitation workers. A riot broke out during a rally and King returned to Atlanta. Fearing...AP

24. At the 1939 Atlanta premiere of "Gone With the Wind," King participated in the festivities as part of an all-boys choir out of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Ironically, two of the stars of the movie, Butterfly McQueen...

24. At the 1939 Atlanta premiere of "Gone With the Wind," King participated in the festivities as part of an all-boys choir out of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Ironically, two of the stars of the movie, Butterfly McQueen...AP

25. According to his biographer Clayborne Carson, King wrote three major books during his life: "Stride toward Freedom," his first book in 1958, focused on his work in Montgomery. "Why We Can't Wait," came out in...

25. According to his biographer Clayborne Carson, King wrote three major books during his life: "Stride toward Freedom," his first book in 1958, focused on his work in Montgomery. "Why We Can't Wait," came out in...Horace Cort / AP

Photos: Martin Luther King statues around the country (and beyond)

ATLANTA: Statues honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. are a common feature in cities across the country, and increasingly, around the world. In King's hometown, discussions are underway between lawmakers and the King...

ATLANTA: Statues honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. are a common feature in cities across the country, and increasingly, around the world. In King's hometown, discussions are underway between lawmakers and the King...William Berry / AJC file

WASHINGTON, D.C.: King's statue on the National Mall was unveiled in 2011 with a bit of controversy. Critics complained that the 30-foot-tall White granite statue by Chinese artist Lei Yixin was too stern, too...

WASHINGTON, D.C.: King's statue on the National Mall was unveiled in 2011 with a bit of controversy. Critics complained that the 30-foot-tall White granite statue by Chinese artist Lei Yixin was too stern, too...Chip Somodevilla

CHICAGO: Fair housing was a Northern as well as a Southern cause. In the early 1960s, Chicago, with its heavily segregated neighborhoods, became a target of the Civil Rights Movement. King and the SCLC made a tumultuous...

CHICAGO: Fair housing was a Northern as well as a Southern cause. In the early 1960s, Chicago, with its heavily segregated neighborhoods, became a target of the Civil Rights Movement. King and the SCLC made a tumultuous...Lee Bey

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.: In 1988, Geraldine McCullough completed this bronze of King, a realistic portrayal of the man as a young activist, his collar open, suit jacket slung over his shoulder. This piece is on the Illinois...

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.: In 1988, Geraldine McCullough completed this bronze of King, a realistic portrayal of the man as a young activist, his collar open, suit jacket slung over his shoulder. This piece is on the Illinois...

ALLENTOWN, PA.: This piece, dedicated in 2011, is believed to be the only one in the world that depicts both Dr. King and his wife Coretta Scott King. In it, the couple marches forward, eyes on the horizon, her...

ALLENTOWN, PA.: This piece, dedicated in 2011, is believed to be the only one in the world that depicts both Dr. King and his wife Coretta Scott King. In it, the couple marches forward, eyes on the horizon, her...Mark Luethi Photography

PUEBLO, COLO.: You’d think a pairing of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till, would make for a powerful monument. But what got Coloradans talking about the piece when it was originally placed in a Denver park...

PUEBLO, COLO.: You’d think a pairing of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till, would make for a powerful monument. But what got Coloradans talking about the piece when it was originally placed in a Denver park...IckyPic.com

SELMA: "Selma" director Ava Duvernay didn't want her depiction of MLK to resemble a statue, so we can only wonder what she thinks of Selma's actual King statue, in front of the Brown Chapel AME Church. (Duvernay...

SELMA: "Selma" director Ava Duvernay didn't want her depiction of MLK to resemble a statue, so we can only wonder what she thinks of Selma's actual King statue, in front of the Brown Chapel AME Church. (Duvernay...Kevin Glackmeyer

BIRMINGHAM: The MLK statue in Kelly Ingram Park has special significance. The park sits across from the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a 1963 firebombing. The park itself was the staging ground...

BIRMINGHAM: The MLK statue in Kelly Ingram Park has special significance. The park sits across from the 16th Street Baptist Church, where four girls died in a 1963 firebombing. The park itself was the staging ground...Tamika Moore

TUZLA, BOSNIA: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” Those words, by Martin Luther King, Jr., are inscribed on the pedestal of a statue...

TUZLA, BOSNIA: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” Those words, by Martin Luther King, Jr., are inscribed on the pedestal of a statue...AMEL EMRIC

DENVER: Standing on the shoulders of greatness; that’s the theme Denver sculptor Ed Dwight had in mind when he designed this multifaceted monument in Denver. All of the people depicted toward the base of the sculpture...

DENVER: Standing on the shoulders of greatness; that’s the theme Denver sculptor Ed Dwight had in mind when he designed this multifaceted monument in Denver. All of the people depicted toward the base of the sculpture...ANDY CROSS

PENSACOLA, FLA.: Kennesaw State University professor and sculptor Ayokunle Odeleye, consulted with Dr. King’s oldest daughter, the late Yolanda King, for this bust dedicated in 1993. Odeleye, who has created major...

PENSACOLA, FLA.: Kennesaw State University professor and sculptor Ayokunle Odeleye, consulted with Dr. King’s oldest daughter, the late Yolanda King, for this bust dedicated in 1993. Odeleye, who has created major...Ayokunle Odeleye

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, ATLANTA: Denver sculptor Ed Dwight did this sculpture of Dr. King in the early 1980s. Dwight, who also composed the bronze sculpture of Hank Aaron outside Turner field, said that at the time,...

MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, ATLANTA: Denver sculptor Ed Dwight did this sculpture of Dr. King in the early 1980s. Dwight, who also composed the bronze sculpture of Hank Aaron outside Turner field, said that at the time,...Hyosub Shin

CHARLOTTE: Once described as the "world's worst Martin Luther King statue" in the book "North Carolina Curiosities," this statue in Marshall Park continues to attract snarky criticism. Martin Luther King, Sr. must...

CHARLOTTE: Once described as the "world's worst Martin Luther King statue" in the book "North Carolina Curiosities," this statue in Marshall Park continues to attract snarky criticism. Martin Luther King, Sr. must...BluesBoyBob / Flickr

LONDON: This MLK statue is carved above the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey. It's one of ten statues of 20-Century Christian martyrs that were added to the curch in 1998. Queen Elizabeth II presided over the...

LONDON: This MLK statue is carved above the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey. It's one of ten statues of 20-Century Christian martyrs that were added to the curch in 1998. Queen Elizabeth II presided over the...JOHN STILLWELL

TOLEDO: This might be one of the more unusual monuments to King. “Radiance” by the late Wil Clay and Constancia Gafeney-Brown, is 6 feet of bronze and stainless steel. King has a different expression on the four...

TOLEDO: This might be one of the more unusual monuments to King. “Radiance” by the late Wil Clay and Constancia Gafeney-Brown, is 6 feet of bronze and stainless steel. King has a different expression on the four...Amy E. Voigt

RALEIGH: This life-sized statue in the MLK Memorial Gardens sits on no podium. It's literally down-to-earth, so that anyone can touch and interact with it. The memorial also includes a bubbling "water monument,"...

RALEIGH: This life-sized statue in the MLK Memorial Gardens sits on no podium. It's literally down-to-earth, so that anyone can touch and interact with it. The memorial also includes a bubbling "water monument,"...Colin Campbell

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.: This might be the most contentious statue of King ever cast. From the minute the statue was unveiled in 2003, it seemed to split the little town -- were King first spoke the words “I have a dream”--...

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C.: This might be the most contentious statue of King ever cast. From the minute the statue was unveiled in 2003, it seemed to split the little town -- were King first spoke the words “I have a dream”--...ALAN CAMPBELL

AUSTIN: In 1999, The University of Texas at Austin became the second campus in the U.S. to have a statue of MLK. The first was King's alma mater of Morehouse. (Marsha Miller, University of Texas at Austin)

AUSTIN: In 1999, The University of Texas at Austin became the second campus in the U.S. to have a statue of MLK. The first was King's alma mater of Morehouse. (Marsha Miller, University of Texas at Austin)MARSHA MILLER

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.: When this 11-foot-tall statue was erected in 1981, it was the world's first larger-than-life statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. After more than 30 years of standing in front of the city's...

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF.: When this 11-foot-tall statue was erected in 1981, it was the world's first larger-than-life statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. After more than 30 years of standing in front of the city's...Carl M. Dameron

INDIANAPOLIS: The "Landmark for Peace Memorial" in MLK Memorial Park depicts King reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy. In 1968, Kennedy spoke at the site after the death of King. (Darron Cummings, AP)

INDIANAPOLIS: The "Landmark for Peace Memorial" in MLK Memorial Park depicts King reaching out to Robert F. Kennedy. In 1968, Kennedy spoke at the site after the death of King. (Darron Cummings, AP)DARRON CUMMINGS

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This bronze MLK bust joined the likes of Lincoln and Washington in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in 1986. It was unveiled on the occasion of King's 57th birthday. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C.: This bronze MLK bust joined the likes of Lincoln and Washington in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in 1986. It was unveiled on the occasion of King's 57th birthday. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)Mark Wilson

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: This 12-foot-high MLK statue was unveiled in 2007. A youthful-looking King is holding a book in his left hand. What's he reading? The sculptor was quoted as saying that it "could be a Bible,...

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.: This 12-foot-high MLK statue was unveiled in 2007. A youthful-looking King is holding a book in his left hand. What's he reading? The sculptor was quoted as saying that it "could be a Bible,...Matthew Brown

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.: This 8-foot, 6-inch bronze statue was unveiled on the University of North Florida campus in 2012. King himself would have appreciated the fact the same artist, Indian sculptor Jasu Shilpi, had...

JACKSONVILLE, FLA.: This 8-foot, 6-inch bronze statue was unveiled on the University of North Florida campus in 2012. King himself would have appreciated the fact the same artist, Indian sculptor Jasu Shilpi, had...Kelly Jordan

Photos: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King speaks March 25, 1967 at the Chicago peace march. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

Dr. Martin Luther King speaks March 25, 1967 at the Chicago peace march. (AP Photo/Chick Harrity)

An undated photo of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo)

An undated photo of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (AP Photo)

An undated picture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthplace, 501 Auburn Avenue N.E., Atlanta, Ga. Dr. King was born here, January 15, 1929. (AP Photo)

An undated picture of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthplace, 501 Auburn Avenue N.E., Atlanta, Ga. Dr. King was born here, January 15, 1929. (AP Photo)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right, accompanied by Rev. Ralph D. Abernathy, center, is booked by city police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 23, 1956. The civil rights leaders are arrested on indictments...

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., right, accompanied by Rev. Ralph D. Abernathy, center, is booked by city police Lt. D.H. Lackey in Montgomery, Ala., on Feb. 23, 1956. The civil rights leaders are arrested on indictments...

The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, and Bayard Rustin, leaders in the racial bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., leave the Montgomery County Courthouse on Feb. 24, 1956. The civil...

The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., center, and Bayard Rustin, leaders in the racial bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., leave the Montgomery County Courthouse on Feb. 24, 1956. The civil...

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Montgomery, Ala., reads the telegram sent to U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower by the Southern Negro Leaders Conference at a meeting in New Orleans, La., Feb. 14, 1957. The telegram...

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Montgomery, Ala., reads the telegram sent to U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower by the Southern Negro Leaders Conference at a meeting in New Orleans, La., Feb. 14, 1957. The telegram...

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., of Montgomery, Alabama speaks at a mass demonstration before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as civil rights leaders called on the government to put more teeth in the Supreme...

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., of Montgomery, Alabama speaks at a mass demonstration before the Lincoln Memorial in Washington as civil rights leaders called on the government to put more teeth in the Supreme...

Dr. Emil A. Naclerio, member of the surgical team that operated on the Rev. Martin Luther King, at Kingís bedside in Harlem Hospital in New York on Sept. 21, 1958. Rev. King, stabbed by an African American woman...

Dr. Emil A. Naclerio, member of the surgical team that operated on the Rev. Martin Luther King, at Kingís bedside in Harlem Hospital in New York on Sept. 21, 1958. Rev. King, stabbed by an African American woman...

American civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta, both wearing garlands, are received by admirers after landing at the airport in New Delhi, India, Feb. 10, 1959. King, who is known...

American civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta, both wearing garlands, are received by admirers after landing at the airport in New Delhi, India, Feb. 10, 1959. King, who is known...

Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King speaks in Atlanta in 1960. (AP Photo)

Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta minister and leader of the desegregation movement, left, talks to a packed church gathering about his "mysterious release" from jail and a later three hour long conference with city...

Martin Luther King, Jr., Atlanta minister and leader of the desegregation movement, left, talks to a packed church gathering about his "mysterious release" from jail and a later three hour long conference with city...

During months of local anti-segregation campaigns led by the SCLC in Albany, Georgia, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested by Albany's Chief of Police, Laurie Pritchett, after praying at City Hall, on...

During months of local anti-segregation campaigns led by the SCLC in Albany, Georgia, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is arrested by Albany's Chief of Police, Laurie Pritchett, after praying at City Hall, on...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. May 9, 1963. (AP Photo/files)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., attends a news conference in Birmingham, Ala. May 9, 1963. (AP Photo/files)

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, right, and Roy Wilkins of the NAACP, are seen, Aug. 1963. (AP Photo)

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, right, and Roy Wilkins of the NAACP, are seen, Aug. 1963. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, D.C. Aug. 28, 1963. Thursday April 4, 1996 will mark the 28th anniversary...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. acknowledges the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial for his "I Have a Dream" speech during the March on Washington, D.C. Aug. 28, 1963. Thursday April 4, 1996 will mark the 28th anniversary...

In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in...

In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in...

Martin Luther King, speaking before thousands who had marched on the Frankfort capitol building of Kentucky March 5, 1964, refuted the fallacies that moderation and patience are the best approach for the African...

Martin Luther King, speaking before thousands who had marched on the Frankfort capitol building of Kentucky March 5, 1964, refuted the fallacies that moderation and patience are the best approach for the African...

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott King, as he appears at a press conference on the occasion of the release of his book "Why We Can't Wait," in New York , on June 8, 1964...

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott King, as he appears at a press conference on the occasion of the release of his book "Why We Can't Wait," in New York , on June 8, 1964...

The Rev. Martin Luther King addresses a crowd estimated at 70,000 at a civil rights rally in Chicagoís Soldier Fielld June 21, 1964. King told the rally that congressional approval of civil rights legislation heralds...

The Rev. Martin Luther King addresses a crowd estimated at 70,000 at a civil rights rally in Chicagoís Soldier Fielld June 21, 1964. King told the rally that congressional approval of civil rights legislation heralds...

Dr. Martin Luther King, left, heads a column of about 200 African Americans in a four-block march to the courthouse spearheading a voter registration drive in Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 9, 1965. State capitol building...

Dr. Martin Luther King, left, heads a column of about 200 African Americans in a four-block march to the courthouse spearheading a voter registration drive in Montgomery, Alabama on Feb. 9, 1965. State capitol building...

Rev. Martin Luther King with his wife Coretta participate in march from Montgomery, Ga., to the state capitol on March 19, 1965. (AP Photo)

Rev. Martin Luther King with his wife Coretta participate in march from Montgomery, Ga., to the state capitol on March 19, 1965. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead off the final lap to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965. Thousands of civil rights marchers joined in the walk, which began...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and his wife, Coretta Scott King, lead off the final lap to the state capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965. Thousands of civil rights marchers joined in the walk, which began...

The Rev. Martin Luther King, integration leader, addresses a crowd on a street in Lakeview, New York May 12, 1965. The Nobel Prize winner arrived in the day from Atlanta, Ga., for a whirlwind tour of Nassau County...

The Rev. Martin Luther King, integration leader, addresses a crowd on a street in Lakeview, New York May 12, 1965. The Nobel Prize winner arrived in the day from Atlanta, Ga., for a whirlwind tour of Nassau County...

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen at a press conference in 1966. (AP Photo)

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is seen at a press conference in 1966. (AP Photo)