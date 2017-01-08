Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Donald Glover, winner of Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta' and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta', attends FOX and FX's...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Donald Glover, winner of Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta' and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta', attends FOX and FX's...Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...Handout

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

ATLANTA -- "The Jacket" -- Episode 10 (Airs Tuesday, November 1, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Donald Glover as Earnest Marks. CR: Quantrell Colbert/FX

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

ATLANTA -- "The Jacket" -- Episode 10 (Airs Tuesday, November 1, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Donald Glover as Earnest Marks. CR: Quantrell Colbert/FXQuantrell D. Colbert

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

ATLANTA -- "Juneteenth" -- Episode 9 (Airs Tuesday, October 25, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Cassandra Freeman as Monique Allen, Rick Holmes as Craig Allen, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks, Zazie Beetz as Van. CR...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

ATLANTA -- "Juneteenth" -- Episode 9 (Airs Tuesday, October 25, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Cassandra Freeman as Monique Allen, Rick Holmes as Craig Allen, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks, Zazie Beetz as Van. CR...

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from “Hidden Figures.” On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016,...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from “Hidden Figures.” On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016,...Los Angeles Times

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Migos performs at Fader Fort Friday, March 20, 2015. (Stephen Spillman / for the AMERICAN-STATESMAN)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Migos performs at Fader Fort Friday, March 20, 2015. (Stephen Spillman / for the AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Caleb McLaughlin, from left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, from "Stranger Things," arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Caleb McLaughlin, from left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, from "Stranger Things," arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly...Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and (bottom) Millie Bobby Brown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards sponsored by FIJI Water at The...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and (bottom) Millie Bobby Brown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards sponsored by FIJI Water at The...Charley Gallay

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Atlanta’s Bellwood Quarry has been a key filming location for “Stranger Things.” (File)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Atlanta’s Bellwood Quarry has been a key filming location for “Stranger Things.” (File)For the AJC

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Some of the young cast members of “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Some of the young cast members of “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)For the AJC

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

The first season of “Stranger Things” was filmed in the Atlanta area. (Curtis Baker / Netflix / TNS)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

The first season of “Stranger Things” was filmed in the Atlanta area. (Curtis Baker / Netflix / TNS)For the AJC

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

SANDY COHEN

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Russell Hornsby plays Lyons and Mykelti Williamson plays Gabriel in the film “Fences.” (David Lee/Paramount Pictures)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Russell Hornsby plays Lyons and Mykelti Williamson plays Gabriel in the film “Fences.” (David Lee/Paramount Pictures)Fresno Bee

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in “Fences.” Contributed by David Lee/Paramount Pictures

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in “Fences.” Contributed by David Lee/Paramount PicturesSpecial to the American-Statesman

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Photos: Atlanta stars take Golden Globes by storm

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-atlanta-stars-take-golden-globes-storm/n2wqqYopQ7hYuijnRhBQBM/

Kristen Page-Kirby

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...Aaron Davidson/Getty

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of 2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of 2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.”

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...Mark Davis/Getty Images

Photos: World's highest-paid actors in 2016

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/celebrity-news/photos-world-highest-paid-actors-2016/uY7PEHB7zOTtXBOVYdIzpK/

Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Emma Stone arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Emma Stone arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Busy Philipps, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Busy Philipps, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Kerry Washington arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Kerry Washington arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Mandy Moore arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Mandy Moore arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Naomie Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Naomie Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Janelle Monae arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Janelle Monae arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Emmy Rossum arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Emmy Rossum arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Rachel Bloom arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Rachel Bloom arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Cynthia Nixon arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Joel Edgerton arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Joel Edgerton arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Lily Collins arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Lily Collins arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Viola Davis arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Viola Davis arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

Mahershala Ali, right, and Amatus Sami-Karim arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

Mahershala Ali, right, and Amatus Sami-Karim arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

T. J. Miller, left, and Kate Gorney arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

T. J. Miller, left, and Kate Gorney arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss

Photos: Stars stun on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet

"La La Land" won best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

http://www.ajc.com/news/national/photos-stars-stun-the-critics-choice-awards-red-carpet/OfLXKxowPz2JlHj5OYzzPO/

"La La Land" won best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Drama) - The Imitation Game

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Drama) - The Imitation Game

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Drama) - The Theory of Everything

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Drama) - The Theory of Everything

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Drama) - Selma

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Drama) - Selma

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Drama) - Boyhood

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Drama) - Boyhood

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Drama) - Foxcatcher

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Drama) - FoxcatcherScott Garfield

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Birdman

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Birdman

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Grand Budapest Hotel

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Grand Budapest Hotel

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy - Into the Woods

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy - Into the Woods

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - St. Vincent

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - St. Vincent

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Pride

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Pridehttp://cbsfilms.com/pride/

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Drama) - Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH stars in THE IMITATION GAME

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Drama) - Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH stars in THE IMITATION GAMEJack English

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Drama) - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. Eddie Redmayne stars as Stephen Hawking in Academy Award winner James Marsh’s THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, a Focus Features release. Photo Credit: Liam...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Drama) - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. Eddie Redmayne stars as Stephen Hawking in Academy Award winner James Marsh’s THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, a Focus Features release. Photo Credit: Liam...Liam Daniel

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Drama) - Steve Carell, Foxcatcher

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Drama) - Steve Carell, FoxcatcherScott Garfield

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Drama) - David Oyelowo, Selma

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Drama) - David Oyelowo, Selma

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Drama) - Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Drama) - Jake Gyllenhaal, NightcrawlerChuck Zlotnick

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Michael Keaton, Birdman

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Michael Keaton, Birdman

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Ralph Finnes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Ralph Finnes, The Grand Budapest Hotel

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Bill Murray, St. Vincent. JAEDEN LIEBERHER and BILL MURRAY star in ST. VINCENT

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Bill Murray, St. Vincent. JAEDEN LIEBERHER and BILL MURRAY star in ST. VINCENTAtsushi Nishijima

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)- Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent Vice

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)- Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent ViceFrazer Harrison

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actress (Drama) - Reese Witherspoon, Wild.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actress (Drama) - Reese Witherspoon, Wild.Anne Marie Fox

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actress (Drama) - Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actress (Drama) - Felicity Jones, The Theory of EverythingLiam Daniel

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actress (Drama) - Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. As her marriage flounders, Amy (Rosamund Pike) expresses her thoughts in a diary.

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actress (Drama) - Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. As her marriage flounders, Amy (Rosamund Pike) expresses her thoughts in a diary.Photo: Merrick Morton

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actress (Drama) - Julianne Moore, Still Alice

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actress (Drama) - Julianne Moore, Still Alice

Photos: Golden Globes nominees

Best Actress (Drama) - Jennifer Aniston, Cake

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/photos-golden-globes-nominees/M6brIVnC1Xh4XFwWqEIWPL/

Best Actress (Drama) - Jennifer Aniston, CakeAri Perilstein

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy."Courtesy: Twentieth Century Fox

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Lily Tomlin, "Grandma."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Lily Tomlin, "Grandma."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy - Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy - Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van."Nicola Dove

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Melissa McCarthy, "Spy."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Melissa McCarthy, "Spy."Larry Horricks, Twentieth Century Fox

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Empire."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Empire."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Outlander."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Outlander."Ethan Miller

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Drama series nominee - “Game of Thrones.”

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Drama series nominee - “Game of Thrones.”HELEN SLOAN

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

2015 Golden Globe Best Drama Series nominee - "Mr. Robot"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

2015 Golden Globe Best Drama Series nominee - "Mr. Robot"David Giesbrecht

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best Drama series: "Narcos"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best Drama series: "Narcos"Daniel Daza

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best Actor in a TV drama - Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best Actor in a TV drama - Jon Hamm, "Mad Men" Michael Yarish/AMC via AP

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best Actor in a TV drama - Bob Odenkirk, left, "Better Call Saul."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best Actor in a TV drama - Bob Odenkirk, left, "Better Call Saul." Ursula Coyote

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best Actor in a TV drama - Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best Actor in a TV drama - Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"Jason Kempin

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best Actor in a TV drama: Wagner Moura, "Narcos."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best Actor in a TV drama: Wagner Moura, "Narcos."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Joy."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Joy."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Spy" (Larry Horricks/20th Century Fox)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Spy" (Larry Horricks/20th Century Fox)Larry Horricks/20th Century Fox

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Best picture comedy nominee - "The Martian."

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Best picture comedy nominee - "The Martian."

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee -"The Big Short" (Jaap Buitendijk/Paramount Pictures via AP)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee -"The Big Short" (Jaap Buitendijk/Paramount Pictures via AP)Jaap Buitendijk

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Trainwreck"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Trainwreck"

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Carol" (Wilson Webb/The Weinstein Company via AP)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Carol" (Wilson Webb/The Weinstein Company via AP)Wilson Webb

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Spotlight"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Spotlight"

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)Jasin Boland

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Room"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Room"

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "The Revenant"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "The Revenant"

Photos: 73rd Annual Golden Globe Award nominees

Golden Globes Best Actress in a drama - Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/movies/photos-73rd-annual-golden-globe-award-nominees/OWYmt0nhadPzF0jFqbrakN/

Golden Globes Best Actress in a drama - Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"Eamonn M. McCormack

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Jason Merritt

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: TV personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: TV personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Aziz Ansari arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Aziz Ansari arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor/writer Bob Odenkirk arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor/writer Bob Odenkirk arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe (L) and Sheryl Berkoff arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe (L) and Sheryl Berkoff arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ricky Gervais arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ricky Gervais arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Kate Bosworth arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Kate Bosworth arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart (L) and Sunny Ozell attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart (L) and Sunny Ozell attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jeffrey Tambor (L) and Kasia Ostlun attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jeffrey Tambor (L) and Kasia Ostlun attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Alicia Vikander attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Alicia Vikander attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Jason Schwartzman arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Jason Schwartzman arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ben Mendelsohn arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ben Mendelsohn arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith (R) and singer/songwriter Jimmy Napes attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith (R) and singer/songwriter Jimmy Napes attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California...Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Laverne Cox arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Laverne Cox arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Bernadette Peters arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Bernadette Peters arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jason Statham attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jason Statham attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)Jason Merritt

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

Laverne Cox arrives at the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

Laverne Cox arrives at the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE...VALERIE MACON

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Viola Davis arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Viola Davis arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz

Look back: the star-studded red carpet at 2016 Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Alicia Vikander arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...

http://www.ajc.com/entertainment/look-back-the-star-studded-red-carpet-2016-golden-globes/11WgWxiicfdpnlFCDA6Q2N/

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Alicia Vikander arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC