Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
44 14
3
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out
weather
30303
14
Hourly
5-Day
Radar
44
3
traffic
Map
Incidents
Things to do
By
By Date By Location

Top News
UPDATE: Georgia deputy shot in forehead; suspect barricaded
Former Cheetah strippers say they were assaulted in Atlanta’s top club
Kid-friendly spots you can't miss in Central Florida
ADVERTISER CONTENT
Barack Obama, General Assembly get equal grades from Georgia voters
Life
Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years
Life
Where to volunteer for MLK Day of Service 2017
Life
Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years
Life
Where to volunteer for MLK Day of Service 2017
The FBI has made public a variety of investigative documents from the agency’s review of the controversy surrounding the private email server of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, detailing extensive efforts to determine whether Clinton had broken any laws “regarding the potential compromise of classified information.
FBI releases more background documents on Hillary Clinton email probe
3 charged with murder after man found dead in home
Life
Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years
Life
Where to volunteer for MLK Day of Service 2017
The FBI has made public a variety of investigative documents from the agency’s review of the controversy surrounding the private email server of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, detailing extensive efforts to determine whether Clinton had broken any laws “regarding the potential compromise of classified information.
FBI releases more background documents on Hillary Clinton email probe
3 charged with murder after man found dead in home
Ex-Falcon Jamal Anderson leaves Gwinnett jail — and is sent to Hall
David Ralston re-elected, warns governor of House’s independence
'We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice,' police chief says after...
See More

The Latest

FBI releases more background documents on Hillary Clinton email probe
3 charged with murder after man found dead in home
Ex-Falcon Jamal Anderson leaves Gwinnett jail — and is sent to Hall
David Ralston re-elected, warns governor of House’s independence
'We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice,' police chief says after...
Dunleavy Jr. has yet to report to Hawks following trade (updated)
AJC poll: Metro Atlanta says economy is good. Downstate not so sure
How to uncover Netflix’s 76,000 secret categories
What do ‘sell-by’ dates on groceries really mean?
See More

The Latest
Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years
Where to volunteer for MLK Day of Service 2017
The FBI has made public a variety of investigative documents from the agency’s review of the controversy surrounding the private email server of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, detailing extensive efforts to determine whether Clinton had broken any laws “regarding the potential compromise of classified information.
FBI releases more background documents on Hillary Clinton email probe
3 charged with murder after man found dead in home
Ex-Falcon Jamal Anderson leaves Gwinnett jail — and is sent to Hall
David Ralston was overwhelmingly re-elected speaker of the Georgia House on Monday as lawmakers returned to Atlanta for a new 40-day session.
David Ralston re-elected, warns governor of House’s independence
A 41-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Florida police master sergeant remains at large, and is
'We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice,' police chief says after...

From Our Blogs

News and Opinion

Political Insider
David Scott’s Donald Trump connection and how he thinks it could pay dividends
The Watchdog
In his own words, Jeff Sessions on making America great, again
Jamie Dupree's Washington Insider
FBI releases more background documents on Hillary Clinton email probe

Sports

Atlanta Falcons / D. Orlando Ledbetter
Video: D. Led — Falcons’ concerns vs. Seahawks
Atlanta Braves / David O'Brien
It’s certainly been an eventful stretch for Braves
UGA / DawgNation
Towers’ Take: Youth-league coaches provide foundation for success

MyAJC Blogs

Kyle Wingfield
Opinion: How Trump can really boost U.S. automobile manfacturing
Jeff Schultz
Podcast: Morten Andersen on career, Hall snubs, Vick, more
Mark Bradley
Nothing against Bama, but college football needs Clemson to win

Life

Music Scene / Melissa Ruggieri
U2 unveils dates for ‘The Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour – no Atlanta show...
The Buzz / Jennifer Brett
“Atlanta’s” big night at the Golden Globes
Radio & TV Talk / Rodney Ho
Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years

Neighborhood News

  • Neighborhoods
  • Buckhead
  • Buford
  • Clayton County
  • Cobb County
  • Decatur
  • Gwinnett County
  • Intown Atlanta
  • Marietta
  • Peachtree City
  • Roswell
  • Sandy Springs
  • Smyrna

Today's Picks

Take a look back at our state as it was 75 years ago. The U.S. was fully engaged in World War II and it was evident in Georgia, as you can see in a few of the photos here. But other scenes could have played out in peacetime, too. Babies are born, a gubernatorial race is on, football games are played, university art classes are taught and boys take to the water in a boat. 
Flashback photos: 75 years ago, wartime Georgia 1942
Life with Gracie: Obamas defy dysfunctional stereotype of African-American families

Video

Resolving to get healthy in the new year? Sally White, fitness coach at the Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA at Buckhead, walks us through some easy exercises you can do at home. (Erica A. Hernandez)
VIDEO: Workout how-to do pushups

Mike Luckovich
Sunday: Unglued carpet

Most Read

  1. UPDATE: Georgia deputy shot in forehead; suspect barricaded 
  2. Former strippers say they were assaulted in Atlanta strip club
  3. Dairy Queen owner loses franchise after calling customer the N-word
  4. What time do Alabama, Clemson play in the CFB championship game?
  5. Mike Dunleavy Jr. has yet to report to Hawks
  6. 3 charged with murder in Forsyth County man's death
  7. 'We're going to bring this dirtbag to justice,' police chief...
  8. Jaye Watson leaving 11Alive after 18 years | Radio and TV Talk

Special Features

See More

Web Trends Now

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is set for Monday night with No. 1-ranked Alabama taking on No.
College Football Playoff Championship 2017: What time, what channel, who...
After Tampa, Atlanta ‘on the clock’ for college football title game
As the metro area faces another dire winter forecast, it’s hard to forget that only three years ago we let 2.
5 big ‘SnowJam’ blunders that made Atlanta a national joke
See more

Gallery Title

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Donald Glover, winner of Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta' and Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for 'Atlanta', attends FOX and FX's...Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series...Handout
ATLANTA -- "The Jacket" -- Episode 10 (Airs Tuesday, November 1, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: Donald Glover as Earnest Marks. CR: Quantrell Colbert/FXQuantrell D. Colbert
ATLANTA -- "Juneteenth" -- Episode 9 (Airs Tuesday, October 25, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Cassandra Freeman as Monique Allen, Rick Holmes as Craig Allen, Donald Glover as Earnest Marks, Zazie Beetz as Van. CR...
This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Taraji P. Henson, background left, Octavia Spencer, center, and Janelle Monae, background right, in a scene from “Hidden Figures.” On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016,...Los Angeles Times
Migos performs at Fader Fort Friday, March 20, 2015. (Stephen Spillman / for the AMERICAN-STATESMAN)Stephen Spillman
Caleb McLaughlin, from left, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo, from "Stranger Things," arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly...Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Actors Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, and (bottom) Millie Bobby Brown at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards sponsored by FIJI Water at The...Charley Gallay
Atlanta’s Bellwood Quarry has been a key filming location for “Stranger Things.” (File)For the AJC
Some of the young cast members of “Stranger Things.” (Netflix)For the AJC
The first season of “Stranger Things” was filmed in the Atlanta area. (Curtis Baker / Netflix / TNS)For the AJC
SANDY COHEN
Russell Hornsby plays Lyons and Mykelti Williamson plays Gabriel in the film “Fences.” (David Lee/Paramount Pictures)Fresno Bee
Denzel Washington and Viola Davis star in “Fences.” Contributed by David Lee/Paramount PicturesSpecial to the American-Statesman
Kristen Page-Kirby
Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, cleaned up in 2016, earning an estimated $64.5 million from the upcoming "Fast & Furious 8" and "Central Intelligence." He is the highest paid actor on Forbes annual list...Aaron Davidson/Getty
Jackie Chan was the second highest wage earner at $61million with most of his earnings coming from film projects you’ve probably never heard of in China. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Matt Damon earned his millions, $55 million in 2016, largely from the success of  2015’s "The Martian," according to Forbes.  Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Tom Cruise ranked fourth on Forbes’ top-paid actor list, earning $53 million in 2016. The second installment of the very successful "Jack Reacher" film franchise “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” was released in 2016...Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Johnny Depp rounds out the top 5 highest-paid actors, making $48 million in 2016. He earned major millions for the latest installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean, reportedly an eight-figure payday, and the box...Mark Davis/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence is the world’s top-earning female actress, making $46 million in 2016. Almost half of that was her take from the recently released film “Passengers.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Ben Affleck cleaned up in 2016 playing Batman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” The movie made $870 million in worldwide profits. Affleck took home a cool $43 million for the year. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Vin Diesel made $35 million in 2016, mostly from upfront payments on the latest franchise installment of “Fast & Furious 8” and a sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” both due out in 2017. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Melissa McCarthy made $33 million in 2016, including a reported eight-figure payout for the remake of “Ghostbusters.” She also starred in the movie “The Boss” and still earns a paycheck from her TV series “Mike...Mark Davis/Getty Images
Shah Rukh Khan is the king of the Bollywood box office, earning $33 million in 2016. He is India’s top-rated actor and also cashes in on numerous product endorsements.Anthony Harvey/Getty Images
Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Emma Stone arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Busy Philipps, left, and Michelle Williams arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Kerry Washington arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Mandy Moore arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Jessica Biel, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Naomie Harris arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Janelle Monae arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Emmy Rossum arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Anna Chlumsky arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Rachel Bloom arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Bryce Dallas Howard arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Cynthia Nixon arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Joel Edgerton arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Amy Adams arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Kate Beckinsale arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Lily Collins arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Viola Davis arrives at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
Mahershala Ali, right, and Amatus Sami-Karim arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
T. J. Miller, left, and Kate Gorney arrive at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss
"La La Land" won best picture at the 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Best Picture (Drama) - The Imitation Game
Best Picture (Drama) - The Theory of Everything
Best Picture (Drama) - Selma
Best Picture (Drama) - Boyhood
Best Picture (Drama) - FoxcatcherScott Garfield
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)- Birdman
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - The Grand Budapest Hotel
Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy - Into the Woods
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - St. Vincent
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy) - Pridehttp://cbsfilms.com/pride/
Best Actor (Drama) - Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game.  BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH stars in THE IMITATION GAMEJack English
Best Actor (Drama) - Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything.   Eddie Redmayne stars as Stephen Hawking in Academy Award winner James Marsh’s THE THEORY OF EVERYTHING, a Focus Features release. Photo Credit: Liam...Liam Daniel
Best Actor (Drama) - Steve Carell, FoxcatcherScott Garfield
Best Actor (Drama) - David Oyelowo, Selma
Best Actor (Drama) - Jake Gyllenhaal, NightcrawlerChuck Zlotnick
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Michael Keaton, Birdman
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Ralph Finnes, The Grand Budapest Hotel
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Bill Murray, St. Vincent.  JAEDEN LIEBERHER and BILL MURRAY star in ST. VINCENTAtsushi Nishijima
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) - Christoph Waltz, Big Eyes
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)- Joaquin Phoenix, Inherent ViceFrazer Harrison
Best Actress (Drama) - Reese Witherspoon, Wild.Anne Marie Fox
Best Actress (Drama) - Felicity Jones, The Theory of EverythingLiam Daniel
Best Actress (Drama) - Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl.  As her marriage flounders, Amy (Rosamund Pike) expresses her thoughts in a diary.Photo: Merrick Morton
Best Actress (Drama) - Julianne Moore, Still Alice
Best Actress (Drama) - Jennifer Aniston, CakeAri Perilstein
Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Jennifer Lawrence, "Joy."Courtesy: Twentieth Century Fox
Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Amy Schumer, "Trainwreck."
Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Lily Tomlin, "Grandma."
Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy - Maggie Smith, "The Lady in the Van."Nicola Dove
Golden Globes Best Actress in a comedy nominee - Melissa McCarthy, "Spy."Larry Horricks, Twentieth Century Fox
Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Empire."
Golden Globes Best Drama series - "Outlander."Ethan Miller
Golden Globes Best Drama series nominee  - “Game of Thrones.”HELEN SLOAN
2015 Golden Globe Best Drama Series nominee - "Mr. Robot"David Giesbrecht
Best Drama series: "Narcos"Daniel Daza
Best Actor in a TV drama - Jon Hamm, "Mad Men" Michael Yarish/AMC via AP
Best Actor in a TV drama - Bob Odenkirk, left, "Better Call Saul." Ursula Coyote
Best Actor in a TV drama - Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"Jason Kempin
Best Actor in a TV drama: Wagner Moura, "Narcos."
Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Joy."
Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Spy" (Larry Horricks/20th Century Fox)Larry Horricks/20th Century Fox
Best picture comedy nominee - "The Martian."
Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee -"The Big Short" (Jaap Buitendijk/Paramount Pictures via AP)Jaap Buitendijk
Golden Globes Best picture comedy nominee - "Trainwreck"
Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Carol" (Wilson Webb/The Weinstein Company via AP)Wilson Webb
Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Spotlight"
Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Mad Max: Fury Road" (Jasin Boland/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)Jasin Boland
Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "Room"
Golden Globes Best picture drama nominee - "The Revenant"
Golden Globes Best Actress in a drama - Alicia Vikander, "The Danish Girl"Eamonn M. McCormack
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actors Channing Tatum (L) and Jenna Dewan Tatum attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo...Jason Merritt
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: TV personality Ryan Seacrest (L) and actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Aziz Ansari arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor/writer Bob Odenkirk arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Rob Lowe (L) and Sheryl Berkoff arrive to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ricky Gervais arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Kate Bosworth arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart (L) and Sunny Ozell attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Patrick Stewart attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Gina Rodriguez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jeffrey Tambor (L) and Kasia Ostlun attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve...Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Alicia Vikander attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Jason Schwartzman arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actor Ben Mendelsohn arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Singer Sam Smith (R) and singer/songwriter Jimmy Napes attend the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California...Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Laverne Cox arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Bernadette Peters arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Jason Statham attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)Jason Merritt
Laverne Cox arrives at the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE...VALERIE MACON
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Viola Davis arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by Kevork...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)Steve Granitz
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: 73rd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Actress Alicia Vikander arrives to the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016. (Photo by...Kevork Djansezian/NBC
1/25
1/25
Next Gallery
Next Gallery Title

More from ajc.com

Topics
Consolidations coming for more Georgia universities
Education
More Georgia university consolidations recommended
A witness to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport shooting said she feels
Fort Lauderdale shooting witness played dead near woman shot in head
News
Public meetings to set transition for city of South Fulton
High college costs hurting Georgia economy
I was so happy when I started my career as freelancer. I thought that this was it, that I would no longer have to get up early and that there would be no more commuting.
News
4 easy ways to avoid procrastination when working from home
UPDATE: Georgia deputy shot in forehead; suspect barricaded