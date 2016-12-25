Photos: Atlanta welcomes 2017 with the Peach Drop

Photos: Christmas celebrations from around the world

Flashback Photos: Christmas in Atlanta, 1920-1980

The original caption for this photo reads "Hippie youth decorate a Christmas tree, Dec. 23, 1969." We're guessing that Santa, known for his lengthy beard and colorful dress, likely had no issue at all with the styles...AJC FILE

The old Peachtree Arcade is all dolled up for Christmas in this 1940s-era photo...

The old Peachtree Arcade is all dolled up for Christmas in this 1940s-era photo...LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

... and so is the Stone Mountain Memorial, Dec. 18, 1970.

... and so is the Stone Mountain Memorial, Dec. 18, 1970.

Some folks prefer love, sure, but this Standard Oil gas station worker had his Christmas sales display to keep him warm, Dec. 1967.

Some folks prefer love, sure, but this Standard Oil gas station worker had his Christmas sales display to keep him warm, Dec. 1967.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

And maybe The Man With The Bag had a little help with keeping tabs on who was naughty and who was nice from Jerry Mandel, founder of Jerry's Pawn Shop, shown in the shop as it was decorated for Christmas time and...

And maybe The Man With The Bag had a little help with keeping tabs on who was naughty and who was nice from Jerry Mandel, founder of Jerry's Pawn Shop, shown in the shop as it was decorated for Christmas time and...AJC FILE

Santa's little helpers take to the airwaves with old St. Nick on Dec. 18, 1947, at WBGE Radio.

Santa's little helpers take to the airwaves with old St. Nick on Dec. 18, 1947, at WBGE Radio.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

This swingin' jazz combo entertained at the Elks Club for a Dec. 16, 1955, Christmas party given by the Davison-Paxon Company.

This swingin' jazz combo entertained at the Elks Club for a Dec. 16, 1955, Christmas party given by the Davison-Paxon Company.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

Onlookers enjoy the sights at a Dec. 1, 1950 Christmas parade in Atlanta.

Onlookers enjoy the sights at a Dec. 1, 1950 Christmas parade in Atlanta.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

Nothing fancy about this operation as C.H. Bishop (right) and William T. Brownlee cut a pine for use as a Christmas tree in Lilburn, Dec. 1941.

Nothing fancy about this operation as C.H. Bishop (right) and William T. Brownlee cut a pine for use as a Christmas tree in Lilburn, Dec. 1941.

The Christmas nativity scene in front of the old Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville makes for a pretty scene, Dec. 1959.

The Christmas nativity scene in front of the old Gwinnett County Courthouse in Lawrenceville makes for a pretty scene, Dec. 1959.

Davison's spared no expense on intricate Christmas decorations, including these lifelike figurines, which were arrayed throughout the old downtown Atlanta location off Peachtree Street, Dec. 1948.

Davison's spared no expense on intricate Christmas decorations, including these lifelike figurines, which were arrayed throughout the old downtown Atlanta location off Peachtree Street, Dec. 1948.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

The Formwalt Girls Club entertains youngsters at a Christmas event, Dec. 1964.

The Formwalt Girls Club entertains youngsters at a Christmas event, Dec. 1964.TRACY O' NEAL PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

These World War II-era soldiers enjoyed a happy holiday at a USO Servicemens' Center in Atlanta, Dec. 1943.

These World War II-era soldiers enjoyed a happy holiday at a USO Servicemens' Center in Atlanta, Dec. 1943.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

We love the variety of expressions on the faces of these children getting a special greeting from Santa at the Henry Grady Hotel Christmas party, Dec. 1954. Clearly some youngsters were merrier than others.

We love the variety of expressions on the faces of these children getting a special greeting from Santa at the Henry Grady Hotel Christmas party, Dec. 1954. Clearly some youngsters were merrier than others.LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

Once all the shopping, celebrating and services are behind us and we mark off another Christmas season on the calendar, don't forget: There's always a new year, with even more celebrations, just around the corner...

Once all the shopping, celebrating and services are behind us and we mark off another Christmas season on the calendar, don't forget: There's always a new year, with even more celebrations, just around the corner...LANE BROS. PHOTOGRAPHIC COLLECTION / GSU

Photos: Santa sightings from around the globe

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Santa Claus proceeds down 6th Av, during the 90th Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. Security was tight in New York City on Thursday for Macy's...

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Santa Claus proceeds down 6th Av, during the 90th Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. Security was tight in New York City on Thursday for Macy's...Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...Jeff J Mitchell

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: U.S. President Barack Obama gets a hug from Santa Claus as musician James Taylor looks on during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, on December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC...

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 01: U.S. President Barack Obama gets a hug from Santa Claus as musician James Taylor looks on during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, on December 1, 2016 in Washington, DC...Mark Wilson

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...Jeff J Mitchell

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Santa poses with The Beverly Bells at The Grove Christmas with Seth MacFarlane Presented by Citi at The Grove on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty...

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Santa poses with The Beverly Bells at The Grove Christmas with Seth MacFarlane Presented by Citi at The Grove on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty...Charley Gallay

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: A woman is pictured with a Christmas turkey costume on her head as revellers take part in Santacon outside Euston Station on December 10, 2016 in London, England. Santacon is an annual...

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: A woman is pictured with a Christmas turkey costume on her head as revellers take part in Santacon outside Euston Station on December 10, 2016 in London, England. Santacon is an annual...Jack Taylor

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...Jeff J Mitchell

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 11: Over seven thousands of members of the public dressed as Santas make their way up St Vincent Street on December 11, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. The Santa Dash has been held since...Jeff J Mitchell

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Surfers dressed as Santa pose for a photograph before competing in a heat during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in Newquay on December...

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Surfers dressed as Santa pose for a photograph before competing in a heat during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in Newquay on December...Matt Cardy

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: People dressed as Santa take part in the beach fun run as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in Newquay on December 4, 2016 in Cornwall, England. Now in its third...

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: People dressed as Santa take part in the beach fun run as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in Newquay on December 4, 2016 in Cornwall, England. Now in its third...Matt Cardy

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: A crowd of Santas are reflected in the sunglasses of a man in a Santa costume during the annual SantaCon on December 10, 2016 in London, England. The event sees hundreds of people...

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: A crowd of Santas are reflected in the sunglasses of a man in a Santa costume during the annual SantaCon on December 10, 2016 in London, England. The event sees hundreds of people...Chris J Ratcliffe

SARSTEDT, GERMANY - DECEMBER 24: A Syrian migrants dressed as Santa Claus greets children at a shelter for migrants and refugees on December 24, 2015 in Sarstedt, Germany. Thousands of Germans have volunteered in...

SARSTEDT, GERMANY - DECEMBER 24: A Syrian migrants dressed as Santa Claus greets children at a shelter for migrants and refugees on December 24, 2015 in Sarstedt, Germany. Thousands of Germans have volunteered in...Alexander Koerner

WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 04: 27 year-old Mark from Randers, Denmark, stands dressed as Santa Claus during the Wacken Open Air festival on August 4, 2016 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany...

WACKEN, GERMANY - AUGUST 04: 27 year-old Mark from Randers, Denmark, stands dressed as Santa Claus during the Wacken Open Air festival on August 4, 2016 in Wacken, Germany. Wacken is a village in northern Germany...Alexander Koerner

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A surfer dressed as Santa gets to his feet as he braves the cold seas and near flat waves during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in...

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A surfer dressed as Santa gets to his feet as he braves the cold seas and near flat waves during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in...Matt Cardy

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A surfer dressed as Santa gets to his feet as he braves the cold seas and near flat waves during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in...

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: A surfer dressed as Santa gets to his feet as he braves the cold seas and near flat waves during the annual Surfing Santa as part of the Santa Run and Surf 2016 at Fistral Beach in...Matt Cardy

PHOTOS: Best-selling author's DeKalb home reflects vintage Christmas

The stockings are hung by the chimney as a way for author Kathy Hogan Trocheck (aka Mary Kay Andrews) to deal with write's block. She made these stockings out of wool blankets and thrift store sweaters. On the mantel...

The stockings are hung by the chimney as a way for author Kathy Hogan Trocheck (aka Mary Kay Andrews) to deal with write's block. She made these stockings out of wool blankets and thrift store sweaters. On the mantel...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The Trochecks' home in Avondale Estates is an English cottage built in 1926. The home has about 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The front door pops against the trim and whitewashed brick...

The Trochecks' home in Avondale Estates is an English cottage built in 1926. The home has about 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The front door pops against the trim and whitewashed brick...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Kathy Hogan Trocheck sewed this floor-length tablecloth from six wool stadium blankets. Then she, interior designer Clay Snider and floral designer Kevin Hotelling created the rest of her vintage-meets-Ralph Lauren...

Kathy Hogan Trocheck sewed this floor-length tablecloth from six wool stadium blankets. Then she, interior designer Clay Snider and floral designer Kevin Hotelling created the rest of her vintage-meets-Ralph Lauren...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Some of the author's blue-and-white ceramic collection is displayed in her entry, which has painted concrete floors. Designer Kevin Hotelling assisted her on the floral selections to prepare the home for the 24th...

Some of the author's blue-and-white ceramic collection is displayed in her entry, which has painted concrete floors. Designer Kevin Hotelling assisted her on the floral selections to prepare the home for the 24th...Christopher Oquendo Photography

These red chandeliers from Scott Antique Market hang year-round, but are the perfect top to the dining room's holiday style, which designers Clay Snider and Kevin Hotelling helped create.

These red chandeliers from Scott Antique Market hang year-round, but are the perfect top to the dining room's holiday style, which designers Clay Snider and Kevin Hotelling helped create.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Blue-and-white transferware plates and platters frame the dining room mantel, which is topped with a gilt mirror. The mantel greenery -- magnolia leaves, cedar, holly, nandina, ivy and dried hydrangeas -- comes...

Blue-and-white transferware plates and platters frame the dining room mantel, which is topped with a gilt mirror. The mantel greenery -- magnolia leaves, cedar, holly, nandina, ivy and dried hydrangeas -- comes...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Vintage midcentury linens and inexpensive plaid chargers from Michaels create a colorful holiday tablescape. The cut glass goblets were a wedding gift, and the blue-and-white transferware is part of Kathy Hogan...

Vintage midcentury linens and inexpensive plaid chargers from Michaels create a colorful holiday tablescape. The cut glass goblets were a wedding gift, and the blue-and-white transferware is part of Kathy Hogan...Christopher Oquendo Photography

An antique secretary in the dining room displays Kathy Hogan Trocheck's collection of vintage snowmen. In 2014, Kathy and Tom moved into their home, which will be on the 24th annual Avondale Estates Christmas Tour...

An antique secretary in the dining room displays Kathy Hogan Trocheck's collection of vintage snowmen. In 2014, Kathy and Tom moved into their home, which will be on the 24th annual Avondale Estates Christmas Tour...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The dining room chairs are from Scott Antique Market and were recovered in fabric Kathy Hogan Trocheck fell in love with at an estate sale. The fake pheasants in the centerpiece are another estate sale treasure...

The dining room chairs are from Scott Antique Market and were recovered in fabric Kathy Hogan Trocheck fell in love with at an estate sale. The fake pheasants in the centerpiece are another estate sale treasure...Christopher Oquendo Photography

This is the Trochecks' first Christmas in their remodeled kitchen. The home's former galley kitchen was expanded and updated with marble countertops, from Atlanta Kitchen, and a Wolf range. Subway tile backsplash...

This is the Trochecks' first Christmas in their remodeled kitchen. The home's former galley kitchen was expanded and updated with marble countertops, from Atlanta Kitchen, and a Wolf range. Subway tile backsplash...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Bottlebrush trees from the 1930s, '40s and '50s are among the vintage holiday decor. The antique Welsh oak cupboard is one of the pieces of furniture the Trochecks have purchased to celebrate their anniversary over...

Bottlebrush trees from the 1930s, '40s and '50s are among the vintage holiday decor. The antique Welsh oak cupboard is one of the pieces of furniture the Trochecks have purchased to celebrate their anniversary over...Christopher Oquendo Photography

When the Trochecks remodeled the galley kitchen, they wanted to make sure to keep the 1920s style of the house. "I didn't want it to look like a hospital laboratory," Kathy said. "It's a kitchen." She and designer...

When the Trochecks remodeled the galley kitchen, they wanted to make sure to keep the 1920s style of the house. "I didn't want it to look like a hospital laboratory," Kathy said. "It's a kitchen." She and designer...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The remodeled kitchen has two sinks. Above this one, there is a vintage fixture pulled together from pieces of two lights by the Big Chandelier in Atlanta.

The remodeled kitchen has two sinks. Above this one, there is a vintage fixture pulled together from pieces of two lights by the Big Chandelier in Atlanta. Christopher Oquendo Photography

Antique Christmas postcards, which Kathy Hogan Trocheck purchased on a recent anniversary trip to New York City with her husband, Tom, adorn open shelves. Greenery tucked into the shelves further infuse holiday...

Antique Christmas postcards, which Kathy Hogan Trocheck purchased on a recent anniversary trip to New York City with her husband, Tom, adorn open shelves. Greenery tucked into the shelves further infuse holiday...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The metal chandelier over the island, from Circa Lighting, is draped with cedar branches from the backyard for a wintery touch. The island is topped with marble countertops from Atlanta Kitchens. For the remodel...

The metal chandelier over the island, from Circa Lighting, is draped with cedar branches from the backyard for a wintery touch. The island is topped with marble countertops from Atlanta Kitchens. For the remodel...Christopher Oquendo Photography

A butler's pantry is a new feature in the home, joining a kitchen remodel. The butler's pantry took over a former pass-through space between the kitchen and dining room, and the design by Pearl Custom Cabinets holds...

A butler's pantry is a new feature in the home, joining a kitchen remodel. The butler's pantry took over a former pass-through space between the kitchen and dining room, and the design by Pearl Custom Cabinets holds...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The living room is a warm, welcoming spot filled with stories. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck spotted the pair of chairs at an antique store while on a book tour years ago. The timing was fortuitous, because the store's...

The living room is a warm, welcoming spot filled with stories. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck spotted the pair of chairs at an antique store while on a book tour years ago. The timing was fortuitous, because the store's...Christopher Oquendo Photography

On an estate sale coffee table in the living room, an antique silver punch bowl holds an arrangement of hydrangea and baby's tear.

On an estate sale coffee table in the living room, an antique silver punch bowl holds an arrangement of hydrangea and baby's tear. Christopher Oquendo Photography

A custom gold chandelier brings a bit of polish to the wood-paneled living room, which also has couches from Stanton Home Furnishings. Some of the needlepoint and tapestry pillows were scooped up at an estate sale...

A custom gold chandelier brings a bit of polish to the wood-paneled living room, which also has couches from Stanton Home Furnishings. Some of the needlepoint and tapestry pillows were scooped up at an estate sale...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Kathy Hogan Trocheck's love of antique textiles and needlepoint is evident in her collection of pillows from estate sales. These add a vintage touch to a new couch from Stanton Home Furnishings.

Kathy Hogan Trocheck's love of antique textiles and needlepoint is evident in her collection of pillows from estate sales. These add a vintage touch to a new couch from Stanton Home Furnishings.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Shiplap accentuates the ceiling height and cottage feel in the master bedroom. The canopy-style bed is an Anthropologie frame found on Craigslist, and a custom headboard fits over the ironwork so the homeowners...

Shiplap accentuates the ceiling height and cottage feel in the master bedroom. The canopy-style bed is an Anthropologie frame found on Craigslist, and a custom headboard fits over the ironwork so the homeowners...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Floral fabric from Lewis & Sheron Textiles drapes the master bedroom's windows. The floors are in keeping with the home's eclectic, vintage style.

Floral fabric from Lewis & Sheron Textiles drapes the master bedroom's windows. The floors are in keeping with the home's eclectic, vintage style.Christopher Oquendo Photography

In Kathy Hogan Trocheck's studio, some of her 24 book covers and New York Times best-seller lists are displayed. Her most recent book, "The Weekenders," written under her pen name, Mary Kay Andrews, came out in...

In Kathy Hogan Trocheck's studio, some of her 24 book covers and New York Times best-seller lists are displayed. Her most recent book, "The Weekenders," written under her pen name, Mary Kay Andrews, came out in...Christopher Oquendo Photography

In the sunroom, a vaulted, octagonal ceiling creates a charming spot for writing and reading. The coffee table was being tossed out by a neighbor, but Kathy Hogan Trocheck rescued it. The Trochecks repaired it with...

In the sunroom, a vaulted, octagonal ceiling creates a charming spot for writing and reading. The coffee table was being tossed out by a neighbor, but Kathy Hogan Trocheck rescued it. The Trochecks repaired it with...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The sunlight-filled room is one of the author's favorite places to write. The Nativity barn was from an estate sale in Savannah. The homeowners covered the chair in Ralph Lauren fabric.

The sunlight-filled room is one of the author's favorite places to write. The Nativity barn was from an estate sale in Savannah. The homeowners covered the chair in Ralph Lauren fabric. Christopher Oquendo Photography

Vintage picnic tins, thermoses and coolers serve as an unexpected tree skirt. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck says her holiday decorations remind her of what if would look like if Ralph Lauren were trapped in a 1950s...

Vintage picnic tins, thermoses and coolers serve as an unexpected tree skirt. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck says her holiday decorations remind her of what if would look like if Ralph Lauren were trapped in a 1950s...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Toile wallpaper features scenes of bird dogs, which also are depicted in the sporting prints with ornate frames in the guest bathroom.

Toile wallpaper features scenes of bird dogs, which also are depicted in the sporting prints with ornate frames in the guest bathroom. Christopher Oquendo Photography

A vintage red settee brings a spot of bright color to guest bedroom. The cool-hued walls give the room a relaxing anchor, making it possible to use more daring accessories.

A vintage red settee brings a spot of bright color to guest bedroom. The cool-hued walls give the room a relaxing anchor, making it possible to use more daring accessories.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Framed prints out of an antique book in the guest room keep with the home's eclectic interiors. A headboard from Ballard's Backroom is paired with nightstands from Scott Antique Market.

Framed prints out of an antique book in the guest room keep with the home's eclectic interiors. A headboard from Ballard's Backroom is paired with nightstands from Scott Antique Market.Christopher Oquendo Photography

One of the pieces Tom Trocheck made for his Avondale Estates home is a console table on the screened-in porch, which has furniture from RH. Most of the seating is from an estate sale, covered in Sunbrella fabric...

One of the pieces Tom Trocheck made for his Avondale Estates home is a console table on the screened-in porch, which has furniture from RH. Most of the seating is from an estate sale, covered in Sunbrella fabric...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck, who moved into their Avondale Estates home in 2014, recently spruced up the front door with holiday garland and new paint, Delft by Sherwin-Williams. Kathy is a New York Times best-selling...

Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck, who moved into their Avondale Estates home in 2014, recently spruced up the front door with holiday garland and new paint, Delft by Sherwin-Williams. Kathy is a New York Times best-selling...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Photos: Atlanta Santa Speedo Run 2016

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

http://www.ajc.com/events/other/holiday/photos-atlanta-santa-speedo-run-2016/3vprBcK8K52DJlSLDqPZFJ/

JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity.

The 2016 Atlanta Santa Speedo Run took place Saturday, December 10 at Manuel's Tavern in Virginia Highland. The annual event includes a 1.5 mile run and a party to raise money for a selected Atlanta charity. JANAY KINGSBERRY

Atlanta's great tree lighting over the years

ATLANTA, GA - Nov. 25, 1954 - Record Crowd Throngs Downtown Atlanta for Lighting of Tree: Most of them stood, but a few veteran watchers brought chairs. (HUGH STOVALL/AJC staff) Before there was a Lenox Square there...

ATLANTA, GA - Nov. 25, 1954 - Record Crowd Throngs Downtown Atlanta for Lighting of Tree: Most of them stood, but a few veteran watchers brought chairs. (HUGH STOVALL/AJC staff) Before there was a Lenox Square there...Hugh Stovall

What year was this tree lighting? We wish we knew. Looks like a good crowd though.

What year was this tree lighting? We wish we knew. Looks like a good crowd though.HANDOUT

Another undated downtown tree lighting on Forsyth Street photo. The floors under the tree were called the Crystal Bridge.

Another undated downtown tree lighting on Forsyth Street photo. The floors under the tree were called the Crystal Bridge.AJC FILE

After the downtown Rich's department store closed in 1991, the tree lighting moved to Underground Atlanta. This photo was shot in 1998. Staff photo by Joey Ivansco.

After the downtown Rich's department store closed in 1991, the tree lighting moved to Underground Atlanta. This photo was shot in 1998. Staff photo by Joey Ivansco.JOEY IVANSCO

Another good shot of the great tree at Underground Atlanta in 1994.

Another good shot of the great tree at Underground Atlanta in 1994.KEVIN KEISTER

2000 was the first year the tree lighting was at Lenox Square. The Rich's name was still in use at that time. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)

2000 was the first year the tree lighting was at Lenox Square. The Rich's name was still in use at that time. (JENNI GIRTMAN/STAFF)JENNI GIRTMAN

The 52nd Lighting of Rich's Great Tree illuminated downtown Atlanta despite the rain and fog that blanketed the city skyline Thurday evening November 25, 1999. (PHOTO BY BITA HONARVAR/AJC STAFF)

The 52nd Lighting of Rich's Great Tree illuminated downtown Atlanta despite the rain and fog that blanketed the city skyline Thurday evening November 25, 1999. (PHOTO BY BITA HONARVAR/AJC STAFF)Bita Honarvar / AJC Staff

Rich's-Macy's Great Tree at Lenox Mall. Handout photo.

Rich's-Macy's Great Tree at Lenox Mall. Handout photo.

Rich's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square in 2004. (JENNI GIRTMAN/AJC staff)

Rich's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square in 2004. (JENNI GIRTMAN/AJC staff)JENNI GIRTMAN

Fireworks go off after the 63rd annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. This year's Great Tree is a 62-foot White Pine that weighs in at 12,000 pounds, and was donated...

Fireworks go off after the 63rd annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2010. This year's Great Tree is a 62-foot White Pine that weighs in at 12,000 pounds, and was donated...Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com

The Macy's Great Tree was a great big mess Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013 after a crane broke while lowering the Christmas tree from atop the department store at Lenox Square mall. The accident happened long after the...

The Macy's Great Tree was a great big mess Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2013 after a crane broke while lowering the Christmas tree from atop the department store at Lenox Square mall. The accident happened long after the...JOHN SPINK / AJC

Fireworks explode in the air above the 56 foot tree during the 66th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta on Thursday, November 28, 2013. Thousands of people came out to watch performances...

Fireworks explode in the air above the 56 foot tree during the 66th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta on Thursday, November 28, 2013. Thousands of people came out to watch performances...JONATHAN PHILLIPS / SPECIAL

The 2014 tree: November 27, 2014 Atlanta - Fireworks go off above the Christmas tree on top of the Macy's building at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta during the annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 27...

The 2014 tree: November 27, 2014 Atlanta - Fireworks go off above the Christmas tree on top of the Macy's building at Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta during the annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 27...Jonathan Phillips

Thousands of Atlantans comeout to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall until...

Thousands of Atlantans comeout to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall until...John Amis

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Photos: 69th Annual Macy's Great Tree lighting

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein host the live broadcast from Lenox Square TONIGHT at 7 p.m. on Channel 2

Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein host the live broadcast from Lenox Square TONIGHT at 7 p.m. on Channel 2

Thousands of Atlantans comeout to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall until...

Thousands of Atlantans comeout to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall until...John Amis

Thousands of Atlantans come out to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall...

Thousands of Atlantans come out to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at Lenox Square Mall...John Amis

Grammy Award-winning artist and actress Michelle Williams performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display...

Grammy Award-winning artist and actress Michelle Williams performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display...John Amis

The crowd holds up a battery candle while a rendition of O Holy Night is sung, right before the lighting of the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November...

The crowd holds up a battery candle while a rendition of O Holy Night is sung, right before the lighting of the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November...Steve Schaefer

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

A woman holds up a battery candle while a rendition of O Holy Night is sung, right before the lighting of the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November...

A woman holds up a battery candle while a rendition of O Holy Night is sung, right before the lighting of the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November...Steve Schaefer

Soul singer Aloe Blacc performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at...

Soul singer Aloe Blacc performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's at...John Amis

Country artist Craig Campbell performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's...

Country artist Craig Campbell performed at the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting with thousands in attendance on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop of the Macy's...John Amis

A little girl reacts to seeing Santa Claus on stage during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A little girl reacts to seeing Santa Claus on stage during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Special guest Santa Claus greeted thousands of Atlantans who came out to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop...

Special guest Santa Claus greeted thousands of Atlantans who came out to celebrate the 69th annual Macy's Great Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Atlanta. The 56-foot tree will be on display on the rooftop...John Amis

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Fireworks go off behind the Christmas tree during the Macy's 69th Annual Great Tree Lighting at Lenox Square Mall, Sunday, November 20, 2016, in Atlanta, GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Photos: 2016 Children's Christmas Parade in Atlanta

A Miss piggy float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A Miss piggy float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

An Octonauts float weaves its way through the trees as it makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

An Octonauts float weaves its way through the trees as it makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

A Christmas Tree, Snowmen, and Gingerbread characters walk up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A Christmas Tree, Snowmen, and Gingerbread characters walk up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

A float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Kids line Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Kids line Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Floats and marching bands make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Floats and marching bands make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Floats and marching bands make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Floats and marching bands make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus wave to the crowd during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus wave to the crowd during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

A Bob the Builder float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A Bob the Builder float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Emily Zimmerman (R) points out her favorite character to her grandmother Vanessa Zimmerman during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Emily Zimmerman (R) points out her favorite character to her grandmother Vanessa Zimmerman during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Floats, marching bands and old cars make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Floats, marching bands and old cars make their way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Kids line Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Kids line Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

A Care Bear float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

A Care Bear float makes its way up Peachtree Street during the Children's Christmas Parade Saturday, December 03, 2016, in Atlanta. GA. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJCSteve Schaefer

Photos: Ice skating at Atlantic Station

Skaters take to the ice at a 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink in Atlantic Station on November 14, 2013 in Atlanta, Ga. Skate Atlantic Station is one of many ice skating rinks in metro Atlanta.

Skaters take to the ice at a 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink in Atlantic Station on November 14, 2013 in Atlanta, Ga. Skate Atlantic Station is one of many ice skating rinks in metro Atlanta.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Madeline Freeman, 9, takes a spin around the rink at Skate Atlantic Station, a 10,000 square foot open-air ice skating rink.

Madeline Freeman, 9, takes a spin around the rink at Skate Atlantic Station, a 10,000 square foot open-air ice skating rink.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

People skate in the open air ice rink at Atlantic Station in Atlanta during the annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 23, 2013.

People skate in the open air ice rink at Atlantic Station in Atlanta during the annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 23, 2013.Jonathan Phillips

Anthony Keith (left) holds hands with Hannah Shuler as they ice skate at Atlantic Station in Atlanta during the annual Christmas tree lighting as thousands of people watch the show on Nov. 23, 2013.

Anthony Keith (left) holds hands with Hannah Shuler as they ice skate at Atlantic Station in Atlanta during the annual Christmas tree lighting as thousands of people watch the show on Nov. 23, 2013.Jonathan Phillips

Adeline Wieler (left), 5, and Chloe Rutter, 6, with the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, perform on ice at Skate Atlantic Station on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.

Adeline Wieler (left), 5, and Chloe Rutter, 6, with the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, perform on ice at Skate Atlantic Station on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

December 19, 2013 Atlanta - Visitors to Atlantic Station in Midtown ice skate at the open air rink on Thursday, December 19, 2013. This is the first year that Atlantic Station has offered holiday skating however...

December 19, 2013 Atlanta - Visitors to Atlantic Station in Midtown ice skate at the open air rink on Thursday, December 19, 2013. This is the first year that Atlantic Station has offered holiday skating however...Jonathan Phillips

Skaters make their way around the 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink at Skate Atlantic Station.

Skaters make their way around the 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

AJC reporter Jamila Robinson glides across the ice, making her way around the 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink at Skate Atlantic Station.

AJC reporter Jamila Robinson glides across the ice, making her way around the 10,000-square-foot open-air ice skating rink at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Spectators line the ice rink at Skate Atlantic Station to watch a performance on Thursday. The rink is open to the public to skate.

Spectators line the ice rink at Skate Atlantic Station to watch a performance on Thursday. The rink is open to the public to skate.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Kaity McGarigle, 7, a member of the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, takes a spin around the rink at Skate Atlantic Station.

Kaity McGarigle, 7, a member of the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, takes a spin around the rink at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Madeline Freeman, 9, from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, performs to the sounds of "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree" at Skate Atlantic Station.

Madeline Freeman, 9, from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, performs to the sounds of "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree" at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Madeline Freeman (from left), Erin Brzusek, Caroline Mura, Kaity McGarigle, Adeline Wieler and Chloe Rutter, all from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, prepare to perform for the crowd at Skate Atlantic Station on...

Madeline Freeman (from left), Erin Brzusek, Caroline Mura, Kaity McGarigle, Adeline Wieler and Chloe Rutter, all from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, prepare to perform for the crowd at Skate Atlantic Station on...CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Atlantic Station security officer Donald Goolsby lets his dog "Spot" try out his footing on the ice at Skate Atlantic Station.

Atlantic Station security officer Donald Goolsby lets his dog "Spot" try out his footing on the ice at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Chloe Rutter, 6, from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, performs on the ice at Skate Atlantic Station.

Chloe Rutter, 6, from the Atlanta Figure Skating Club, performs on the ice at Skate Atlantic Station.CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Photos: Atlanta Botanical Garden illuminates for Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

http://www.ajc.com/lifestyles/holiday/photos-atlanta-botanical-garden-illuminates-for-garden-lights-holiday-nights/FxkRldCF5bJjkhKtzlciUI/

Illuminated lady bugs at the entrance to the Edible Garden are part of "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights," at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The big addition this year...

Illuminated lady bugs at the entrance to the Edible Garden are part of "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights," at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The big addition this year...KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The midtown Atlanta skyline is visible from the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The midtown Atlanta skyline is visible from the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The midtown Atlanta skyline is visible from the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The midtown Atlanta skyline is visible from the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, " which runs Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, " which runs Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, " which runs Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights, " which runs Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The walkway entrance of the Great Lawn features a Christmas tree. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The walkway entrance of the Great Lawn features a Christmas tree. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The walkway through the Southern Seasons garden is flanked with light. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The walkway through the Southern Seasons garden is flanked with light. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The moon shines down on the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The moon shines down on the Levy Parterre in front of Mershon Hall. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The walkway entrance of the Great Lawn features a Christmas tree. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The walkway entrance of the Great Lawn features a Christmas tree. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Trees along the Kendeda Canopy Walk are sheathed in colorful lights. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

Trees along the Kendeda Canopy Walk are sheathed in colorful lights. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The "Orchestral Orbs" is a one-of-a-kind topiary light show choreographed to holiday music on the Great Lawn in front of the Fuqua Conservatory. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The "Orchestral Orbs" is a one-of-a-kind topiary light show choreographed to holiday music on the Great Lawn in front of the Fuqua Conservatory. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

With the planet Venus in the background, crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

With the planet Venus in the background, crews work on stringing lights on the cobras in "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights" at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

Illuminated corn plants are part of the display in the Edible Gardenare part of "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights," at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. KENT D. JOHNSON /...

Illuminated corn plants are part of the display in the Edible Gardenare part of "Garden Lights, Holiday Nights," at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Nov. 16-Jan. 4 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. KENT D. JOHNSON /...KENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The Ice Goddess takes shape in the Cascades Garden. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COM

The Ice Goddess takes shape in the Cascades Garden. KENT D. JOHNSON / KDJOHNSON@AJC.COMKENT D. JOHNSON / AJC

The Ice Goddess takes shape in the Cascades Garden. The big addition this year is that "Earth Goddess," the 30 feet wide by 25 feet tall sculpture from the "Imaginary Worlds" exhibit, will be turned into "Ice Goddess"...

The Ice Goddess takes shape in the Cascades Garden. The big addition this year is that "Earth Goddess," the 30 feet wide by 25 feet tall sculpture from the "Imaginary Worlds" exhibit, will be turned into "Ice Goddess"...Ben Gray