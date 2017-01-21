Photos: Minimalist style in historical West End bungalow

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Atlanta's Historic West End has 3,800 square feet. Although it has a Craftsman exterior, homeowner Joy Jones used a mix of modern and transitional styles inside, staying...

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home in Atlanta’s Historic West End has 3,800 square feet. Although it has a Craftsman exterior, homeowner Joy Jones used a mix of modern and transitional styles inside, staying...Fast Copy News Service

The front porch of Corey and Joy Jones' home features traditional Craftsman windows with orange trim and is bordered by white railings with unique arrow-shaped cutouts. The porch is decorated with furniture from...

The front porch of Corey and Joy Jones' home features traditional Craftsman windows with orange trim and is bordered by white railings with unique arrow-shaped cutouts. The porch is decorated with furniture from...Fast Copy News Service

The century-old home in the West End neighborhood features 10 original fireplaces. "People can't get over how many fireplaces there are," Joy said. The basement alone has three fireplaces, while the rest can be...

The century-old home in the West End neighborhood features 10 original fireplaces. “People can't get over how many fireplaces there are,” Joy said. The basement alone has three fireplaces, while the rest can be...

The fireplace in the master bathroom is a vestige of eras past. Used to heat the tile floors before central heating was widely common, it now serves as a reminder of the history built into the home made in 1909...

The fireplace in the master bathroom is a vestige of eras past. Used to heat the tile floors before central heating was widely common, it now serves as a reminder of the history built into the home made in 1909...

In the master bathroom, modern meets vintage to create a timeless feel. The capiz shells dangling from the West Elm chandelier bring a bit of shimmer to the space. A cowhide rug from Cowhides International covers...

In the master bathroom, modern meets vintage to create a timeless feel. The capiz shells dangling from the West Elm chandelier bring a bit of shimmer to the space. A cowhide rug from Cowhides International covers...Fast Copy News Service

Pocket doors can be closed off for added intimacy in the dining room, or opened to join the living room for a much larger area. A window seat runs the length of the room, creating a more relaxed aesthetic than traditional...

Pocket doors can be closed off for added intimacy in the dining room, or opened to join the living room for a much larger area. A window seat runs the length of the room, creating a more relaxed aesthetic than traditional...

A pair of antique beveled windows above the sink are an architectural nod to the history of the renovated 1909 West End home. The bright, updated kitchen has bar seating, Carrara marble countertops and blends transitional...

A pair of antique beveled windows above the sink are an architectural nod to the history of the renovated 1909 West End home. The bright, updated kitchen has bar seating, Carrara marble countertops and blends transitional...

A crystal chandelier above the dining table balances original features, like the fireplace and built-in cabinet, with newer purchases, lending the room a more transitional feel.

A crystal chandelier above the dining table balances original features, like the fireplace and built-in cabinet, with newer purchases, lending the room a more transitional feel.

The living room leads to the dining room through a set of heart pine pocket doors, which are designed to retreat into the walls when opened. The doors and matching original heart pine floors are two of homeowner...

The living room leads to the dining room through a set of heart pine pocket doors, which are designed to retreat into the walls when opened. The doors and matching original heart pine floors are two of homeowner...

The interiors of the century-old West End home are modern and clean, reflecting homeowner Joy Jones' minimalist design style. The front door opens into an airy living room decorated with a sofa from Mitchell Gold...

The interiors of the century-old West End home are modern and clean, reflecting homeowner Joy Jones’ minimalist design style. The front door opens into an airy living room decorated with a sofa from Mitchell Gold...Fast Copy News Service

The focal point of the living room is the fireplace with a dark wooden mantel. One of 10 fireplaces, it is original to the West End house, which was built in 1909. The chair was purchased from Z Gallerie.

The focal point of the living room is the fireplace with a dark wooden mantel. One of 10 fireplaces, it is original to the West End house, which was built in 1909. The chair was purchased from Z Gallerie.

Joy Jones decorates her 1909 Craftsman in a more contemporary style, using an accent wall to call attention to the collection of mirrors and masks that hang above the statement piece fireplace. The chairs are from...

Joy Jones decorates her 1909 Craftsman in a more contemporary style, using an accent wall to call attention to the collection of mirrors and masks that hang above the statement piece fireplace. The chairs are from...

One of the homeowners' favorite pieces of furniture is actually a DIY project. Corey Jones designed and made the wine rack in the basement out of recycled pallets. "It's definitely a piece that people can't get...

One of the homeowners' favorite pieces of furniture is actually a DIY project. Corey Jones designed and made the wine rack in the basement out of recycled pallets. “It's definitely a piece that people can't get...

Combining a minimalist sense of design with their newly renovated space and 11-foot ceilings allowed the Joneses to create an open, airy feel in the basement of their Atlanta home. The gray twin sofa and chair were...

Combining a minimalist sense of design with their newly renovated space and 11-foot ceilings allowed the Joneses to create an open, airy feel in the basement of their Atlanta home. The gray twin sofa and chair were...

The basement is designed in a clean, industrial style, with century-old warped glass windows framed by

The basement is designed in a clean, industrial style, with century-old warped glass windows framed by a white wall. Below a transitional brass chandelier sits the wine rack that Corey built from recycled pallets...

Although the furnishings and accessories in the guest room are more modern, the century-old fireplace with multi-colored tiles is the centerpiece. The bedroom features a bed and nightstands from Pier 1 Imports,...

Although the furnishings and accessories in the guest room are more modern, the century-old fireplace with multi-colored tiles is the centerpiece. The bedroom features a bed and nightstands from Pier 1 Imports,...

Corey Jones Jr.'s bedroom was decorated to reflect his interests. In the corner, instruments highlight an interest in music. The bed and desk are from Ikea, while the nightstand is from Pier 1 Imports.

Corey Jones Jr.'s bedroom was decorated to reflect his interests. In the corner, instruments highlight an interest in music. The bed and desk are from Ikea, while the nightstand is from Pier 1 Imports.

Above the master bed sit three beveled windows. Beside the bed from Z Gallerie, a wardrobe and set of drawers are set flush into the wall, giving needed storage without compromising space. The bedside tables were...

Above the master bed sit three beveled windows. Beside the bed from Z Gallerie, a wardrobe and set of drawers are set flush into the wall, giving needed storage without compromising space. The bedside tables were...

Moving from East Atlanta to a century-old home in West End inspired Corey and Joy Jones to take on DIY projects they had never before considered. The beginning, Corey says, was when he hung the large curtains that...

Moving from East Atlanta to a century-old home in West End inspired Corey and Joy Jones to take on DIY projects they had never before considered. The beginning, Corey says, was when he hung the large curtains that...

The back deck features plenty of seating with a table and chairs, two botanical print lounge chairs and a daybed, making it another great spot for Joy and Corey Jones to gather their family and friends together...

The back deck features plenty of seating with a table and chairs, two botanical print lounge chairs and a daybed, making it another great spot for Joy and Corey Jones to gather their family and friends together...

Homeowner Joy Jones created a relaxed, carefree space on the back deck of her 1909 West End Craftsman, bridging the indoors with the outdoors using botanical prints and blues and browns found in nature. She discovered...

Homeowner Joy Jones created a relaxed, carefree space on the back deck of her 1909 West End Craftsman, bridging the indoors with the outdoors using botanical prints and blues and browns found in nature. She discovered...

In 2014, Joy and Corey Jones moved from East Atlanta with their son Corey Jr. to a home built in 1909 in Historic West End. Corey Jones is a spinal implant sales representative, while Joy is an attorney and also...

In 2014, Joy and Corey Jones moved from East Atlanta with their son Corey Jr. to a home built in 1909 in Historic West End. Corey Jones is a spinal implant sales representative, while Joy is an attorney and also...

The house required extensive work to boost its square footage.

The house required extensive work to boost its square footage.For the AJC

The final product "is a grand Tudor a la Druid Hills," said O'Brien.

The final product "is a grand Tudor a la Druid Hills," said O'Brien.For the AJC

The original kitchen was small and inconveinent. With the expansion of the house, the renovators put in a gourmet kitchen.

The original kitchen was small and inconveinent. With the expansion of the house, the renovators put in a gourmet kitchen.For the AJC

The counters in this chef's kitchen are topped with traditional Calacatta gold marble. The island is topped with St. Sebastian antique granite with a texture similar to that of leather.

The counters in this chef's kitchen are topped with traditional Calacatta gold marble. The island is topped with St. Sebastian antique granite with a texture similar to that of leather.For the AJC

This dream kitchen was custom crafted to fit the 1930's Tudor theme.

This dream kitchen was custom crafted to fit the 1930's Tudor theme.For the AJC

Historical details are everywhere, but storage like this is only found in today's well-planned homes.

Historical details are everywhere, but storage like this is only found in today's well-planned homes.For the AJC

O'Brien installed natural heart of pine trim, using as much of the original trim as possible. According to O'Brien, the remainder of the trim was milled from the home's original roof sheathing.

O'Brien installed natural heart of pine trim, using as much of the original trim as possible. According to O'Brien, the remainder of the trim was milled from the home's original roof sheathing.For the AJC

This now comfortable and elegant living room is the original footprint.

This now comfortable and elegant living room is the original footprint.For the AJC

This front guest room was originally bland and boring, but had good bones.

This front guest room was originally bland and boring, but had good bones.

The rich, gleaming hardwood floors are now highlighted and headers were added over the windows to add definition.

The rich, gleaming hardwood floors are now highlighted and headers were added over the windows to add definition.

Before O'Brien's hard work the downstairs powder room was cramped, dark and dingy.

Before O'Brien's hard work the downstairs powder room was cramped, dark and dingy.

The powder room is now freshened up with white subway tile, hexagon tile flooring and beadboard wainscoting.

The powder room is now freshened up with white subway tile, hexagon tile flooring and beadboard wainscoting.

Construction was extensive in this back bedroom as is was built very low off the ground.

Construction was extensive in this back bedroom as is was built very low off the ground.

O'Brien added beams to support the second story, restored the gorgeous oak flooring, added window casings and French doors.

O'Brien added beams to support the second story, restored the gorgeous oak flooring, added window casings and French doors.

The upstairs was a new addition but needed to look original to the home. Arched bookcases, vintage light fixtures and stained glass windows were all installed to keep true to the homes era and add that desired historic...

The upstairs was a new addition but needed to look original to the home. Arched bookcases, vintage light fixtures and stained glass windows were all installed to keep true to the homes era and add that desired historic...

The new master bedroom is a serene sanctuary. Its oak floors, natural light and arched bookshelves tie in to the rest of the home.

The new master bedroom is a serene sanctuary. Its oak floors, natural light and arched bookshelves tie in to the rest of the home.

This dream master bath features double hung windows, beaded board wainscoting, a restored antique tub and custom medicine cabinets.

This dream master bath features double hung windows, beaded board wainscoting, a restored antique tub and custom medicine cabinets.For the AJC

The wainscoting, leaded window and charming tiles all give the feeling as if the room has been in this home from the beginning.

The wainscoting, leaded window and charming tiles all give the feeling as if the room has been in this home from the beginning.

Reproduction sinks, a claw foot tub, and vintage medicine cabinets add a plenty of historic charm while keeping it a relaxing oasis.

Reproduction sinks, a claw foot tub, and vintage medicine cabinets add a plenty of historic charm while keeping it a relaxing oasis.

The rear of the home shows obvious traits of the grand Tudor it once was, but looks dilapidated and unkempt.

The rear of the home shows obvious traits of the grand Tudor it once was, but looks dilapidated and unkempt.

With the second floor addition this home shines and is a true reflection of its period.

With the second floor addition this home shines and is a true reflection of its period.

When Bill and Anne Storey moved from Marietta, they brought some antiques and heirlooms, many of which were placed in the hearth room. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom-built barn doors, the antiques...

When Bill and Anne Storey moved from Marietta, they brought some antiques and heirlooms, many of which were placed in the hearth room. With a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom-built barn doors, the antiques...

The home's exterior complies with the Goulding historic association's rules and regulations about new builds in the area, making sure it fits with the look of the community. The home's 6,000 square feet includes...

The home's exterior complies with the Goulding historic association's rules and regulations about new builds in the area, making sure it fits with the look of the community. The home's 6,000 square feet includes...

A mirror propped on a console table with a lamp creates a welcoming vignette in the Roswell home. Placed near the entry, small trinkets like pumpkin and pinecone accessories can easily be changed with the season...

A mirror propped on a console table with a lamp creates a welcoming vignette in the Roswell home. Placed near the entry, small trinkets like pumpkin and pinecone accessories can easily be changed with the season...

The stone fireplace centers the living room's design, which includes stained ceiling beams that give the room a warm, rustic charm. Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions created the beams and mantels in the...

The stone fireplace centers the living room's design, which includes stained ceiling beams that give the room a warm, rustic charm. Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions created the beams and mantels in the...

Mohawk Artiquity hardwood floors, which run through most of Anne and Bill Storey's new Roswell home, have a wide plank with rustic coloring. Bill Storey works at Mohawk, and the couple chose planks in Medieval Oak...

Mohawk Artiquity hardwood floors, which run through most of Anne and Bill Storey's new Roswell home, have a wide plank with rustic coloring. Bill Storey works at Mohawk, and the couple chose planks in Medieval Oak...

When Bill and Anne Storey left their home in Marietta, they considered bringing their dining room table. However, the table just didn't fit with the transitional interiors in their new Roswell home or the sheer...

When Bill and Anne Storey left their home in Marietta, they considered bringing their dining room table. However, the table just didn't fit with the transitional interiors in their new Roswell home or the sheer...

A barn door, custom-built by Justin Powers, separates the kitchen from the walk-in pantry and matches a similar barn door in the living room, creating flow throughout the home.

A barn door, custom-built by Justin Powers, separates the kitchen from the walk-in pantry and matches a similar barn door in the living room, creating flow throughout the home.

The kitchen features Wellborn cabinets with crown molding, an oversized island, textured granite from DalTile and KitchenAid Architect Series appliances. The builder was FrontDoor Communities.

The kitchen features Wellborn cabinets with crown molding, an oversized island, textured granite from DalTile and KitchenAid Architect Series appliances. The builder was FrontDoor Communities.

A pearl string chandelier by Savoy House from Progressive Lighting gives the breakfast nook a modern take on old style elegance. Greenery on the table is an easy way to add a splash of color. The Huntington House...

A pearl string chandelier by Savoy House from Progressive Lighting gives the breakfast nook a modern take on old style elegance. Greenery on the table is an easy way to add a splash of color. The Huntington House...

Like the rest of the home, the upstairs sitting room contains neutral tones with light blue accents. A gold tray on the the blue tufted ottoman gives the room a little shine.

Like the rest of the home, the upstairs sitting room contains neutral tones with light blue accents. A gold tray on the the blue tufted ottoman gives the room a little shine.

Older pieces, like the antique chair, are countered by light transitional furniture, purchased at Issis and Sons in Birmingham, Ala. Detailed design in the antique chair is echoed in the carved wooden artwork that...

Older pieces, like the antique chair, are countered by light transitional furniture, purchased at Issis and Sons in Birmingham, Ala. Detailed design in the antique chair is echoed in the carved wooden artwork that...

Textured bedding with varying shades of blue pillows introduces subtle color to the mostly neutral room, painted in Balanced Beige by Sherwin-Williams. The bench at the end of the bed creates a comfy spot.

Textured bedding with varying shades of blue pillows introduces subtle color to the mostly neutral room, painted in Balanced Beige by Sherwin-Williams. The bench at the end of the bed creates a comfy spot.

The master bedroom is layered with texture and charm. The couple selected an upholstered headboard from the Nebraska Furniture Mart, and vintage-looking Hooker nightstands finished in a driftwood tone from Issis...

The master bedroom is layered with texture and charm. The couple selected an upholstered headboard from the Nebraska Furniture Mart, and vintage-looking Hooker nightstands finished in a driftwood tone from Issis...

Double doors open into the bathroom to show off the Crystorama Solaris collection chandelier from Progressive Lighting, which is the centerpiece for the master bath. Its uncommon design is echoed in the shape of...

Double doors open into the bathroom to show off the Crystorama Solaris collection chandelier from Progressive Lighting, which is the centerpiece for the master bath. Its uncommon design is echoed in the shape of...

The freestanding oval tub, by Barclay Radcliff, is a modern take on the old fashioned clawfoot. The style of the Moen Arris faucet creates the illusion of an antique pump.

The freestanding oval tub, by Barclay Radcliff, is a modern take on the old fashioned clawfoot. The style of the Moen Arris faucet creates the illusion of an antique pump.

An antique-style vanity and mirror create an aged, rustic look in the upstairs guest bathroom.

An antique-style vanity and mirror create an aged, rustic look in the upstairs guest bathroom.

Wicker furniture is a staple for many Southern porches, decks and patios, including the Storeys'.

Wicker furniture is a staple for many Southern porches, decks and patios, including the Storeys'.

Retractable screens by Peachtree Blinds of Atlanta help cut the sun's glare and make the outdoor space more enjoyable during the hot Georgia summers.

Retractable screens by Peachtree Blinds of Atlanta help cut the sun's glare and make the outdoor space more enjoyable during the hot Georgia summers.

One of Anne Storey's favorite spaces in her Roswell home is the back porch. Accordion doors open the kitchen and living area to this space.

One of Anne Storey's favorite spaces in her Roswell home is the back porch. Accordion doors open the kitchen and living area to this space.

One of Bill and Anne Storey's biggest projects was finishing the basement in their new home. With the help of Matthew Barile from Barile Construction and Design, and Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions, the...

One of Bill and Anne Storey's biggest projects was finishing the basement in their new home. With the help of Matthew Barile from Barile Construction and Design, and Justin Powers of Powers Building Solutions, the...

A dark wood table and chairs complement the sleek, sophisticated look that homeowners Anne and Bill Storey created in their basement bar area. The orb chandelier from Crystorama's Solaris collection, found at Progressive...

A dark wood table and chairs complement the sleek, sophisticated look that homeowners Anne and Bill Storey created in their basement bar area. The orb chandelier from Crystorama's Solaris collection, found at Progressive...

A backyard pool was a must-have for the homeowners, and they picked this one by Artisan Pools.

A backyard pool was a must-have for the homeowners, and they picked this one by Artisan Pools.

In 2016, Bill Storey, an executive for Mohawk, and his wife, Anne, moved into their home in Roswell, near restaurants and shops on Canton Street. The home has 6,000 square feet, including the finished basement,...

In 2016, Bill Storey, an executive for Mohawk, and his wife, Anne, moved into their home in Roswell, near restaurants and shops on Canton Street. The home has 6,000 square feet, including the finished basement,...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Designer Caryn Grossman and photographer Chris Buxbaum have adapted their small home to highlight their lifestyle. They love entertaining, cooking, books and their two rescued greyhounds and cats. The space has...

Jim and Terri Guthrie bought their three-story Marietta townhome in 2014. Built in 2001, the 3,000-square-foot townhome has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. They worked with Roger Caldwell of Caldwell-Cline...

Jim and Terri Guthrie bought their three-story Marietta townhome in 2014. Built in 2001, the 3,000-square-foot townhome has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. They worked with Roger Caldwell of Caldwell-Cline...

David Swales of Province Homes helped Jim and Terri Guthrie transform their once formal dining room into a stylish office, with French doors from Robert Bowden. The bookshelf that dominates one wall is actually...

David Swales of Province Homes helped Jim and Terri Guthrie transform their once formal dining room into a stylish office, with French doors from Robert Bowden. The bookshelf that dominates one wall is actually...Christopher Oquendo

The kitchen, which was also renovated by David Swales of Province Homes, is Terri’s favorite room in her Marietta home. “We love to cook, and we designed it to have everything at our fingertips,” she said. “When...

The kitchen, which was also renovated by David Swales of Province Homes, is Terri’s favorite room in her Marietta home. “We love to cook, and we designed it to have everything at our fingertips,” she said. “When...Christopher Oquendo

The kitchen renovations added new cabinets, granite countertops and an island with a Shaw Original fireclay farmhouse sink, with glass pendants from Progressive Lighting. The island is stained to match the floor...

The kitchen renovations added new cabinets, granite countertops and an island with a Shaw Original fireclay farmhouse sink, with glass pendants from Progressive Lighting. The island is stained to match the floor...Christopher Oquendo

Swales helped the Guthries find the glass mosaic tile for their kitchen backsplash. The Crystal Shores tile, from MODA Floors and Interiors, brings a bit of metallic chic to the renovated kitchen.

Swales helped the Guthries find the glass mosaic tile for their kitchen backsplash. The Crystal Shores tile, from MODA Floors and Interiors, brings a bit of metallic chic to the renovated kitchen.Christopher Oquendo

Terri and interior designer Linda Castle of Decorated Designs incorporated blue and turquoise dinnerware, napkins and glassware from Pier 1 Imports into the dining room, which has the hues in the upholstery and...

Terri and interior designer Linda Castle of Decorated Designs incorporated blue and turquoise dinnerware, napkins and glassware from Pier 1 Imports into the dining room, which has the hues in the upholstery and...Christopher Oquendo

The living room layout maximizes seating space, with a cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys, patterned side chair from Rooms To Go and a round ottoman that join family pieces, such as the cabinet with glass...

The living room layout maximizes seating space, with a cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys, patterned side chair from Rooms To Go and a round ottoman that join family pieces, such as the cabinet with glass...Christopher Oquendo

The Targus-brushed nickel floor lamp from Uttermost creates a graceful arc over the living room sectional from Havertys. One of Terri’s favorite architectural elements in her townhome are the floor-to-ceiling windows...

The Targus-brushed nickel floor lamp from Uttermost creates a graceful arc over the living room sectional from Havertys. One of Terri’s favorite architectural elements in her townhome are the floor-to-ceiling windows...Christopher Oquendo

A geometric-patterned side chair, from Rooms to Go, confers color and an eclectic style to the family room. Richly stained wood end tables, from Wayfair, provide symmetry to the lighter tones throughout the room...

A geometric-patterned side chair, from Rooms to Go, confers color and an eclectic style to the family room. Richly stained wood end tables, from Wayfair, provide symmetry to the lighter tones throughout the room...Christopher Oquendo

The cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys establishes a comfortable and neutral background that allows the homeowners to easily inject color with accessories like accent pillows, flowers and vases.

The cappuccino Amalfi sectional from Havertys establishes a comfortable and neutral background that allows the homeowners to easily inject color with accessories like accent pillows, flowers and vases.Christopher Oquendo

A four-poster bed set from American Signature is the centerpiece of the master suite. When Jim and Terri Guthrie moved into their Marietta townhome in 2014, they fitted their master bedroom with furniture and accessories...

A four-poster bed set from American Signature is the centerpiece of the master suite. When Jim and Terri Guthrie moved into their Marietta townhome in 2014, they fitted their master bedroom with furniture and accessories...Christopher Oquendo

Terri said she wanted her master bedroom to be relaxing with blues- and beach-themed artwork. “I love for paintings to take you someplace, to make you feel like you're there,” she said. “It's designed to sort of...

Terri said she wanted her master bedroom to be relaxing with blues- and beach-themed artwork. “I love for paintings to take you someplace, to make you feel like you're there,” she said. “It's designed to sort of...Christopher Oquendo

The Guthries liked the master bathroom's feature window, but needed to block the views. They hung wall art from At Home on the bathroom window for privacy.

The Guthries liked the master bathroom's feature window, but needed to block the views. They hung wall art from At Home on the bathroom window for privacy.Christopher Oquendo

The powder room was updated with Sherwin-Williams Halcyon Green on the walls, as well as new fixtures from The Home Depot. “I wanted the softer color,” Terri said.

The powder room was updated with Sherwin-Williams Halcyon Green on the walls, as well as new fixtures from The Home Depot. “I wanted the softer color,” Terri said.Christopher Oquendo

The townhome's three levels separate entertaining and sleeping spaces. A fern and decorative wall mirror to add decor on the stairway landing.

The townhome's three levels separate entertaining and sleeping spaces. A fern and decorative wall mirror to add decor on the stairway landing.Christopher Oquendo

A foyer vignette includes a secretary that's been in the homeowners' family for decades, along with flowers and books. Over the secretary is a rendition of The Strand, a theater on the Marietta Square, when the...

A foyer vignette includes a secretary that's been in the homeowners' family for decades, along with flowers and books. Over the secretary is a rendition of The Strand, a theater on the Marietta Square, when the...Christopher Oquendo

Pillows and a rounded sectional from Target.com add coziness to the porch, where the couple often starts off their weekend mornings with coffee.

Pillows and a rounded sectional from Target.com add coziness to the porch, where the couple often starts off their weekend mornings with coffee.Christopher Oquendo

Jim and Terri Guthrie sit on the porch of their Marietta townhome, which was built in 2001. Jim is a financial consultant, and Terri is a bank market president. They bought their 3,000-square-foot home in 2014.

Jim and Terri Guthrie sit on the porch of their Marietta townhome, which was built in 2001. Jim is a financial consultant, and Terri is a bank market president. They bought their 3,000-square-foot home in 2014.Christopher Oquendo

Red and orange leaves add a splash of fall color to the great room. Homeowners Brian and Angela Fisher used soothing wall colors on the main level to create a sense of calm,  something they felt was essential...

Red and orange leaves add a splash of fall color to the great room. Homeowners Brian and Angela Fisher used soothing wall colors on the main level to create a sense of calm,  something they felt was essential...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The Fishers built their Avondale Estates home in 2013 with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, plus a carriage house with an extra bedroom and bath. In March 2015, the house was used in the CW television show "The Vampire...

The Fishers built their Avondale Estates home in 2013 with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, plus a carriage house with an extra bedroom and bath. In March 2015, the house was used in the CW television show "The Vampire...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Brian Fisher likes the vintage look of the lanterns on his Craftsman-style home's front porch. The lanterns flanking the door came from Hinkley Lighting, and the gas lantern on the porch ceiling is a French Market...

Brian Fisher likes the vintage look of the lanterns on his Craftsman-style home's front porch. The lanterns flanking the door came from Hinkley Lighting, and the gas lantern on the porch ceiling is a French Market...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

An antique grandfather clock stands in the foyer. The couple bought the clock from a store in Manchester, Tennessee.

An antique grandfather clock stands in the foyer. The couple bought the clock from a store in Manchester, Tennessee.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The updated traditional home's custom design by Lockman Homebuilding Co. includes coffered ceilings in the great room. The oil painting was purchased at Scudders Gallery in Highlands, N.C.

The updated traditional home's custom design by Lockman Homebuilding Co. includes coffered ceilings in the great room. The oil painting was purchased at Scudders Gallery in Highlands, N.C.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Sliding doors from Rustica Hardware make it easy to create instant privacy in the office or open the room to the foyer and the rest of the home. An urn pendant light from Capital Lighting hangs overhead.

Sliding doors from Rustica Hardware make it easy to create instant privacy in the office or open the room to the foyer and the rest of the home. An urn pendant light from Capital Lighting hangs overhead.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The Ethan eight-light island chandelier, by Feiss, hangs over a custom farm table. Around the table are Shaker chairs from Greystone Antiques in Greenville, S.C. The dining room decor embodies the updated traditional...

The Ethan eight-light island chandelier, by Feiss, hangs over a custom farm table. Around the table are Shaker chairs from Greystone Antiques in Greenville, S.C. The dining room decor embodies the updated traditional...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Transom windows purchased at Scott Antique Market were built into the dining room by Lockman Homebuilding Co. Angela Fisher made the red barn painting, and uses a trio of silver vases from West Elm as the table's...

Transom windows purchased at Scott Antique Market were built into the dining room by Lockman Homebuilding Co. Angela Fisher made the red barn painting, and uses a trio of silver vases from West Elm as the table's...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

By keeping the cabinets and countertops light, the Fishers crafted an open and airy kitchen. The clear pendant lights over the island add to that effect, while the dark hardwood floors and gray island anchor the...

By keeping the cabinets and countertops light, the Fishers crafted an open and airy kitchen. The clear pendant lights over the island add to that effect, while the dark hardwood floors and gray island anchor the...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The homeowners said they sometimes had to trust their interior designe's vision for their home. They put their faith in his choice of tile backsplash over the kitchen cooktop and now love the design detail.

The homeowners said they sometimes had to trust their interior designe's vision for their home. They put their faith in his choice of tile backsplash over the kitchen cooktop and now love the design detail.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Perry Walter, of Walter Studio Interior Design, added brushed aluminum counter stools at the kitchen island to inject a bit of modern style in the updated traditional home.

Perry Walter, of Walter Studio Interior Design, added brushed aluminum counter stools at the kitchen island to inject a bit of modern style in the updated traditional home.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

With three kids, the Fishers decided a sturdy concrete table top was right for their breakfast area. The table is paired with custom bench seating with cushions and accent pillows made from stain-resistant fabrics...

With three kids, the Fishers decided a sturdy concrete table top was right for their breakfast area. The table is paired with custom bench seating with cushions and accent pillows made from stain-resistant fabrics...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The upholstered headboard, bench seat and custom bed pillows, from Atlanta Decorative Arts Center showrooms Kravet Fabrics and Duralee, soften the master bedroom. The hand-knotted rug was found at Scudders Gallery...

The upholstered headboard, bench seat and custom bed pillows, from Atlanta Decorative Arts Center showrooms Kravet Fabrics and Duralee, soften the master bedroom. The hand-knotted rug was found at Scudders Gallery...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

When they built their home in 2013, Angela Fisher wanted an arched ceiling over her bathtub, but her husband wanted a shower. The design of the master bathroom satisfies them both. Perry Walter of Walter Studio...

When they built their home in 2013, Angela Fisher wanted an arched ceiling over her bathtub, but her husband wanted a shower. The design of the master bathroom satisfies them both. Perry Walter of Walter Studio...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Pale green tile against the light walls in master bathroom creates a zen feel. The minimalist style and fresh florals also help make the space look fresh and clean

Pale green tile against the light walls in master bathroom creates a zen feel. The minimalist style and fresh florals also help make the space look fresh and cleanDailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe wanted more color in their playroom upstairs, so Angela Fisher added the chevron accent wall. The plush rug adds softness to the hardwoods.

Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe wanted more color in their playroom upstairs, so Angela Fisher added the chevron accent wall. The plush rug adds softness to the hardwoods.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Built-in bookcases hide a storage closet, one of Lockman Homebuilding Co's signature features. This design trick creates a large play space upstairs without compromising the family's much-needed storage space.

Built-in bookcases hide a storage closet, one of Lockman Homebuilding Co's signature features. This design trick creates a large play space upstairs without compromising the family's much-needed storage space.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The kids' bathroom features granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and white subway tile from Hillman Flooring & Design.

The kids' bathroom features granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and white subway tile from Hillman Flooring & Design.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Eight-year-old Blythe's bed is tucked in a nook. A chair rail and beadboard circles the nook, and a stylish chandelier hangs over the bed. The pink and purple palette keeps the room looking young, while the wall...

Eight-year-old Blythe's bed is tucked in a nook. A chair rail and beadboard circles the nook, and a stylish chandelier hangs over the bed. The pink and purple palette keeps the room looking young, while the wall...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Ten-year-old Libby Grace's room is filled with sea green and turquoise, and the whale on her bed makes it impossible not to think of the ocean. The plush area rug, from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, goes swimmingly...

Ten-year-old Libby Grace's room is filled with sea green and turquoise, and the whale on her bed makes it impossible not to think of the ocean. The plush area rug, from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, goes swimmingly...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Each girl has a chalkboard in her room for reminders, homework assignments and quotes. Libby Grace's is heart-shaped, while her sisters' are framed.

Each girl has a chalkboard in her room for reminders, homework assignments and quotes. Libby Grace's is heart-shaped, while her sisters' are framed.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Reese's room has bright youthful colors and a cozy area rug from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Pink accents flow through the space in the bedding, wall decor and rug, contrasting with turquoise to create a...

Reese's room has bright youthful colors and a cozy area rug from the Atlanta Decorative Arts Center. Pink accents flow through the space in the bedding, wall decor and rug, contrasting with turquoise to create a...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The oldest Fisher girl doesn't have to share a bathroom with her sisters. The bathroom has granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and subway tile form Hillman Flooring & Design.

The oldest Fisher girl doesn't have to share a bathroom with her sisters. The bathroom has granite countertops from Master Stone Crafters and subway tile form Hillman Flooring & Design.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

To make the screened porch a relaxing space, the Fishers worked with interior designer Perry Walter of Walter Studio Interior Design to recover their existing outdoor furniture.

To make the screened porch a relaxing space, the Fishers worked with interior designer Perry Walter of Walter Studio Interior Design to recover their existing outdoor furniture.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The screened porch opens to the backyard to provide a large entertaining space.

The screened porch opens to the backyard to provide a large entertaining space.DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

The homeowners worked with landscape designer Laura Sanchez, March Glenn of RMG Landscape Solutions and Haydenscape to create their backyard oasis. The water feature is one of the couple's favorite outdoor elements...

The homeowners worked with landscape designer Laura Sanchez, March Glenn of RMG Landscape Solutions and Haydenscape to create their backyard oasis. The water feature is one of the couple's favorite outdoor elements...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

Brian and Angela Fisher live in their Craftsman-style home with daughters, Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe; chocolate Labrador retriever Coach; and cats Mamacita and Snowbell. Angela is communications specialist/partnership...

Brian and Angela Fisher live in their Craftsman-style home with daughters, Reese, Libby Grace and Blythe; chocolate Labrador retriever Coach; and cats Mamacita and Snowbell. Angela is communications specialist/partnership...DailyMail.com/Christopher Oquendo Photography

A feather wreath on the door leading to the casual, earth-toned den contrasts with the more formal adjacent living room, which homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee decorated in bright golds and whites. Text...

A feather wreath on the door leading to the casual, earth-toned den contrasts with the more formal adjacent living room, which homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee decorated in bright golds and whites. Text...

Kendrick and Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011. The home was built in 1917.

Kendrick and Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011. The home was built in 1917.

When Kendrick and Gandee renovated their home, they reoriented the staircase to open up the lower level. The couple disliked that you had to walk through the dining room in order to access the bedrooms or the kitchen...

When Kendrick and Gandee renovated their home, they reoriented the staircase to open up the lower level. The couple disliked that you had to walk through the dining room in order to access the bedrooms or the kitchen...

Kendrick made the garland for his home's bannister. "We troll through every shop possible, and buy different things and group it all together," he said. By combining greenery, white faux flowers and bits of gold...

Kendrick made the garland for his home's bannister. "We troll through every shop possible, and buy different things and group it all together," he said. By combining greenery, white faux flowers and bits of gold...

Kendrick made the wreath that hangs in the entryway of his Virginia-Highland home. It adds holiday spirit to the federal-style mirror, which came from the former Historic Lakewood Antiques Market (it has a new location...

Kendrick made the wreath that hangs in the entryway of his Virginia-Highland home. It adds holiday spirit to the federal-style mirror, which came from the former Historic Lakewood Antiques Market (it has a new location...

Wire Christmas trees sparkle with jewels atop a round table in the foyer. The table once stood in an hotel lobby, but Gandee gave it a new home after discovering it in an antiques market. On the wall, framed photos...

Wire Christmas trees sparkle with jewels atop a round table in the foyer. The table once stood in an hotel lobby, but Gandee gave it a new home after discovering it in an antiques market. On the wall, framed photos...

The gold-and-white Christmas decorations blend seamlessly with the sofa and wingback chairs from Ethan Allen, Blenko glass and the other year-round decor. The Santa on the living room tree belonged to Kendrick's...

The gold-and-white Christmas decorations blend seamlessly with the sofa and wingback chairs from Ethan Allen, Blenko glass and the other year-round decor. The Santa on the living room tree belonged to Kendrick's...

On the Chippendale coffee table sits a handmade gold ribbon Christmas tree made by Kendrick's mom, and a coffee table book of Audubon prints. The book is a nod to Charleston, where Kendrick and his husband, Bill...

On the Chippendale coffee table sits a handmade gold ribbon Christmas tree made by Kendrick's mom, and a coffee table book of Audubon prints. The book is a nod to Charleston, where Kendrick and his husband, Bill...

Three stockings hang from the mantel: one for Gandee, one for Kendrick and one as a memorial to their Yorkshire Terrier, Missy, who died a few years ago. Crystal initials from a shop in Savannah decorate the stockings...

Three stockings hang from the mantel: one for Gandee, one for Kendrick and one as a memorial to their Yorkshire Terrier, Missy, who died a few years ago. Crystal initials from a shop in Savannah decorate the stockings...

A butcher block cart makes entertaining easier and adds portable preparation space in the Virginia-Highland kitchen. Extra prep space, along with built-in double ovens, comes in handy when hosting friends.

A butcher block cart makes entertaining easier and adds portable preparation space in the Virginia-Highland kitchen. Extra prep space, along with built-in double ovens, comes in handy when hosting friends.

Tying into the room's year-round natural, organic decor, the Christmas tree in the den has woodsy flair. Seed pods, sticks, vines and other bits of nature all went into making the woodlands theme a reality.

Tying into the room's year-round natural, organic decor, the Christmas tree in the den has woodsy flair. Seed pods, sticks, vines and other bits of nature all went into making the woodlands theme a reality.

Large pinecones from a forest in Washington state mingle with forest creatures from Crate and Barrel, dried mushrooms and seed pods to create a rustic tableau on the built-in shelves in the den.

Large pinecones from a forest in Washington state mingle with forest creatures from Crate and Barrel, dried mushrooms and seed pods to create a rustic tableau on the built-in shelves in the den.

The den's built-in bookshelves hold an eclectic collection of mementos and decor, including a set of tiny reader books, one of Kendrick's grandmother's readers and his grandfather's name plate from when he was a...

The den's built-in bookshelves hold an eclectic collection of mementos and decor, including a set of tiny reader books, one of Kendrick's grandmother's readers and his grandfather's name plate from when he was a...

A handwoven Bhutanese refugee kudzu basket, purchased at the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park, hangs in the master bedroom. After buying several kudzu baskets, Kendrick and Gandee decided to spring...

A handwoven Bhutanese refugee kudzu basket, purchased at the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park, hangs in the master bedroom. After buying several kudzu baskets, Kendrick and Gandee decided to spring...

Hints of Christmas even trickle into the master bath, where baubles and candles line the tub. "I'm in there brushing my teeth, I should still be in the Christmas mood," Kendrick said. The painting above the tub...

Hints of Christmas even trickle into the master bath, where baubles and candles line the tub. "I'm in there brushing my teeth, I should still be in the Christmas mood," Kendrick said. The painting above the tub...

Cherry bedroom furniture, passed down to Kendrick from his grandmother, stands out against the guest bedroom's blue walls, painted Woodlawn Sterling Blue from Valspar's National Trust Historic Colors. The teddy...

Cherry bedroom furniture, passed down to Kendrick from his grandmother, stands out against the guest bedroom's blue walls, painted Woodlawn Sterling Blue from Valspar's National Trust Historic Colors. The teddy...

Kendrick tiled the back of the built-in shelves in his guest bathroom. His goal was to add style while maintaining a masculine feel with blue-and-black hues. The framed photos, purchased at a Piedmont Park festival...

Kendrick tiled the back of the built-in shelves in his guest bathroom. His goal was to add style while maintaining a masculine feel with blue-and-black hues. The framed photos, purchased at a Piedmont Park festival...

Black leather furniture and a third Christmas tree, this one a tabletop variety with vibrant red accents, create a statement in the sunroom. Lanterns from Crate and Barrel sit on the zinc table, also from Crate...

Black leather furniture and a third Christmas tree, this one a tabletop variety with vibrant red accents, create a statement in the sunroom. Lanterns from Crate and Barrel sit on the zinc table, also from Crate...

A bright green fiddle-leaf fig dominates a corner in the sunroom, adding color and a conservatory feel to the space. The painted brick wall creates a muted contrast to the vibrant colors in the oil painting of a...

A bright green fiddle-leaf fig dominates a corner in the sunroom, adding color and a conservatory feel to the space. The painted brick wall creates a muted contrast to the vibrant colors in the oil painting of a...

Kendrick and Gandee love their slate side patio, which matches the front walk. The La-Z-Boy furniture makes it a great place for entertaining or relaxing. The Virginia-Highland home also has a large deck, installed...

Kendrick and Gandee love their slate side patio, which matches the front walk. The La-Z-Boy furniture makes it a great place for entertaining or relaxing. The Virginia-Highland home also has a large deck, installed...

Homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011 and moved in after working with Intown Renovations Group. The home was built in 1917, and now has 3,200 square feet, three bedrooms...

Homeowners Joey Kendrick and Bill Gandee bought their Virginia-Highland home in 2011 and moved in after working with Intown Renovations Group. The home was built in 1917, and now has 3,200 square feet, three bedrooms...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...

Former GOP presidential hopeful and the future HUD secretary Ben Carson has listed his golf-club community home in Palm Beach, Fla. for $1.2 million. The two-story residence has soaring floor-to-ceiling windows...Photos: Edward Zakarian / www.edzakphoto.com

Buckhead's Spotswood Hall was designed by architect A. Ten Eyck Brown with a two-story pedimented portico. The home, built in 1913 for Fulton County commissioner Shelby Smith, is now owned by Jack and Juanita Markwalter...

Buckhead's Spotswood Hall was designed by architect A. Ten Eyck Brown with a two-story pedimented portico. The home, built in 1913 for Fulton County commissioner Shelby Smith, is now owned by Jack and Juanita Markwalter...Christopher Oquendo

Christmas wreaths, tabletop trees and floral arrangements welcome guests to Spotswood Hall, a neo-classical revival home that is on the National Register of Historic Places and was on the Dec. 8 Peachtree Garden...

Christmas wreaths, tabletop trees and floral arrangements welcome guests to Spotswood Hall, a neo-classical revival home that is on the National Register of Historic Places and was on the Dec. 8 Peachtree Garden...Christopher Oquendo

The rotunda, which was added by Philip Trammell Shutze in the 1920s and features a mural by Athos Menaboni, is "magical," says Jack. Spotswood Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002...

The rotunda, which was added by Philip Trammell Shutze in the 1920s and features a mural by Athos Menaboni, is "magical," says Jack. Spotswood Hall was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002...Christopher Oquendo

Italian artist Athos Menaboni, who moved to Georgia in the 1920s, painted the walls in the rotunda designed by Philip Trammell Shutze. The oriental-inspired mural is one of many that Menaboni created for clients...

Italian artist Athos Menaboni, who moved to Georgia in the 1920s, painted the walls in the rotunda designed by Philip Trammell Shutze. The oriental-inspired mural is one of many that Menaboni created for clients...Christopher Oquendo

Mirrors are abundant in the home, including this one that stretches almost from the floor to the ceiling. It's an antique, along with the furniture, such as the settee, in the living room.

Mirrors are abundant in the home, including this one that stretches almost from the floor to the ceiling. It's an antique, along with the furniture, such as the settee, in the living room.Christopher Oquendo

Ornate mirrors and framed artwork fit with Spotswood Hall's detailed millwork and moldings. In the living room, diamond and botanical prints in the upholstery bring out the richness of the English antiques.

Ornate mirrors and framed artwork fit with Spotswood Hall's detailed millwork and moldings. In the living room, diamond and botanical prints in the upholstery bring out the richness of the English antiques.Christopher Oquendo

The living room of Spotswood Hall is spacious enough to include a piano and antique furniture, recovered in Scalamandre and Cowtan & Tout fabrics. The homeowners worked with interior designer John Oetgen to redecorate...

The living room of Spotswood Hall is spacious enough to include a piano and antique furniture, recovered in Scalamandre and Cowtan & Tout fabrics. The homeowners worked with interior designer John Oetgen to redecorate...Christopher Oquendo

A round table covered in Scalamandre fabric in a diamond pattern holds family photos and flowers.

A round table covered in Scalamandre fabric in a diamond pattern holds family photos and flowers. Christopher Oquendo

A lovely orchid arrangement in the living room further emphasizes Juanita’s love of flowers in her home, which was on the Dec. 8 Peachtree Garden Club Christmas Home Tour.

A lovely orchid arrangement in the living room further emphasizes Juanita’s love of flowers in her home, which was on the Dec. 8 Peachtree Garden Club Christmas Home Tour.Christopher Oquendo

Paneled walls and built-ins create an elegant setting for game night. Many of the chairs, including this foursome around the game table, have been recovered in luxury patterned fabric.

Paneled walls and built-ins create an elegant setting for game night. Many of the chairs, including this foursome around the game table, have been recovered in luxury patterned fabric.Christopher Oquendo

Classic London shades made with Scalamandre fabric top the windows, which Juanita decorates with wreaths during the holidays. The sofa and chairs, along with the shades and rugs, pile pattern on pattern for the...

Classic London shades made with Scalamandre fabric top the windows, which Juanita decorates with wreaths during the holidays. The sofa and chairs, along with the shades and rugs, pile pattern on pattern for the...Christopher Oquendo

A crystal ball is a beautiful accessory on the wood banister.

A crystal ball is a beautiful accessory on the wood banister.Christopher Oquendo

The curved staircase is a beloved feature in the Markwalters’ home. The striped Henson wallpaper seems to accentuate the ceiling and staircase.

The curved staircase is a beloved feature in the Markwalters’ home. The striped Henson wallpaper seems to accentuate the ceiling and staircase.Christopher Oquendo

The living space is extended with this sunroom, which is one of two sunrooms in Spotswood Hall. The arched windows continue around the room and fit with the home's neo-classical revival architecture.

The living space is extended with this sunroom, which is one of two sunrooms in Spotswood Hall. The arched windows continue around the room and fit with the home's neo-classical revival architecture.Christopher Oquendo

The sunroom looks onto the backyard, which features Juanita’s rose garden. The rattan furniture has been upholstered in luxury Old World Weavers fabric with blue hues that match the walls.

The sunroom looks onto the backyard, which features Juanita’s rose garden. The rattan furniture has been upholstered in luxury Old World Weavers fabric with blue hues that match the walls.Christopher Oquendo

Windows and doors maximize the light flooding into one of the home's sunrooms, which has a mix of rattan furniture and antiques. The room opens to the backyard, which features a treehouse that the homeowners' sons...

Windows and doors maximize the light flooding into one of the home's sunrooms, which has a mix of rattan furniture and antiques. The room opens to the backyard, which features a treehouse that the homeowners' sons...Christopher Oquendo

Jack Markwalter, chairman and CEO of Atlantic Trust, a private wealth management firm, and his wife, Juanita, purchased Spotswood Hall in 2002 and opened their Buckhead residence to the public on Dec. 8 for the...

Jack Markwalter, chairman and CEO of Atlantic Trust, a private wealth management firm, and his wife, Juanita, purchased Spotswood Hall in 2002 and opened their Buckhead residence to the public on Dec. 8 for the...Christopher Oquendo

A rendering of Underground Atlanta redevelopment. Courtesy of WRS Real Estate Investments

A rendering of Underground Atlanta redevelopment. Courtesy of WRS Real Estate InvestmentsThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A rendering of future Underground Atlanta redevelopment. Courtesy of WRS Real Estate Investments

A rendering of future Underground Atlanta redevelopment. Courtesy of WRS Real Estate InvestmentsThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A rendering of a planned future redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRS

A rendering of a planned future redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRS

A South Carolina developer has proposed a mix of residences, upgraded retail and a grocery store at Underground Atlanta.

A South Carolina developer has proposed a mix of residences, upgraded retail and a grocery store at Underground Atlanta.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A rendering showing the planned redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRS

A rendering showing the planned redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRSThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A rendering of the planned redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRS

A rendering of the planned redevelopment of Underground Atlanta. Source: WRSThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The stockings are hung by the chimney as a way for author Kathy Hogan Trocheck (aka Mary Kay Andrews) to deal with write's block. She made these stockings out of wool blankets and thrift store sweaters. On the mantel...

The stockings are hung by the chimney as a way for author Kathy Hogan Trocheck (aka Mary Kay Andrews) to deal with write's block. She made these stockings out of wool blankets and thrift store sweaters. On the mantel...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The Trochecks' home in Avondale Estates is an English cottage built in 1926. The home has about 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The front door pops against the trim and whitewashed brick...

The Trochecks' home in Avondale Estates is an English cottage built in 1926. The home has about 3,700 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The front door pops against the trim and whitewashed brick...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Kathy Hogan Trocheck sewed this floor-length tablecloth from six wool stadium blankets. Then she, interior designer Clay Snider and floral designer Kevin Hotelling created the rest of her vintage-meets-Ralph Lauren...

Kathy Hogan Trocheck sewed this floor-length tablecloth from six wool stadium blankets. Then she, interior designer Clay Snider and floral designer Kevin Hotelling created the rest of her vintage-meets-Ralph Lauren...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Some of the author's blue-and-white ceramic collection is displayed in her entry, which has painted concrete floors. Designer Kevin Hotelling assisted her on the floral selections to prepare the home for the 24th...

Some of the author's blue-and-white ceramic collection is displayed in her entry, which has painted concrete floors. Designer Kevin Hotelling assisted her on the floral selections to prepare the home for the 24th...Christopher Oquendo Photography

These red chandeliers from Scott Antique Market hang year-round, but are the perfect top to the dining room's holiday style, which designers Clay Snider and Kevin Hotelling helped create.

These red chandeliers from Scott Antique Market hang year-round, but are the perfect top to the dining room's holiday style, which designers Clay Snider and Kevin Hotelling helped create.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Blue-and-white transferware plates and platters frame the dining room mantel, which is topped with a gilt mirror. The mantel greenery -- magnolia leaves, cedar, holly, nandina, ivy and dried hydrangeas -- comes...

Blue-and-white transferware plates and platters frame the dining room mantel, which is topped with a gilt mirror. The mantel greenery -- magnolia leaves, cedar, holly, nandina, ivy and dried hydrangeas -- comes...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Vintage midcentury linens and inexpensive plaid chargers from Michaels create a colorful holiday tablescape. The cut glass goblets were a wedding gift, and the blue-and-white transferware is part of Kathy Hogan...

Vintage midcentury linens and inexpensive plaid chargers from Michaels create a colorful holiday tablescape. The cut glass goblets were a wedding gift, and the blue-and-white transferware is part of Kathy Hogan...Christopher Oquendo Photography

An antique secretary in the dining room displays Kathy Hogan Trocheck's collection of vintage snowmen. In 2014, Kathy and Tom moved into their home, which will be on the 24th annual Avondale Estates Christmas Tour...

An antique secretary in the dining room displays Kathy Hogan Trocheck's collection of vintage snowmen. In 2014, Kathy and Tom moved into their home, which will be on the 24th annual Avondale Estates Christmas Tour...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The dining room chairs are from Scott Antique Market and were recovered in fabric Kathy Hogan Trocheck fell in love with at an estate sale. The fake pheasants in the centerpiece are another estate sale treasure...

The dining room chairs are from Scott Antique Market and were recovered in fabric Kathy Hogan Trocheck fell in love with at an estate sale. The fake pheasants in the centerpiece are another estate sale treasure...Christopher Oquendo Photography

This is the Trochecks' first Christmas in their remodeled kitchen. The home's former galley kitchen was expanded and updated with marble countertops, from Atlanta Kitchen, and a Wolf range. Subway tile backsplash...

This is the Trochecks' first Christmas in their remodeled kitchen. The home's former galley kitchen was expanded and updated with marble countertops, from Atlanta Kitchen, and a Wolf range. Subway tile backsplash...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Bottlebrush trees from the 1930s, '40s and '50s are among the vintage holiday decor. The antique Welsh oak cupboard is one of the pieces of furniture the Trochecks have purchased to celebrate their anniversary over...

Bottlebrush trees from the 1930s, '40s and '50s are among the vintage holiday decor. The antique Welsh oak cupboard is one of the pieces of furniture the Trochecks have purchased to celebrate their anniversary over...Christopher Oquendo Photography

When the Trochecks remodeled the galley kitchen, they wanted to make sure to keep the 1920s style of the house. "I didn't want it to look like a hospital laboratory," Kathy said. "It's a kitchen." She and designer...

When the Trochecks remodeled the galley kitchen, they wanted to make sure to keep the 1920s style of the house. "I didn't want it to look like a hospital laboratory," Kathy said. "It's a kitchen." She and designer...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The remodeled kitchen has two sinks. Above this one, there is a vintage fixture pulled together from pieces of two lights by the Big Chandelier in Atlanta.

The remodeled kitchen has two sinks. Above this one, there is a vintage fixture pulled together from pieces of two lights by the Big Chandelier in Atlanta. Christopher Oquendo Photography

Antique Christmas postcards, which Kathy Hogan Trocheck purchased on a recent anniversary trip to New York City with her husband, Tom, adorn open shelves. Greenery tucked into the shelves further infuse holiday...

Antique Christmas postcards, which Kathy Hogan Trocheck purchased on a recent anniversary trip to New York City with her husband, Tom, adorn open shelves. Greenery tucked into the shelves further infuse holiday...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The metal chandelier over the island, from Circa Lighting, is draped with cedar branches from the backyard for a wintery touch. The island is topped with marble countertops from Atlanta Kitchens. For the remodel...

The metal chandelier over the island, from Circa Lighting, is draped with cedar branches from the backyard for a wintery touch. The island is topped with marble countertops from Atlanta Kitchens. For the remodel...Christopher Oquendo Photography

A butler's pantry is a new feature in the home, joining a kitchen remodel. The butler's pantry took over a former pass-through space between the kitchen and dining room, and the design by Pearl Custom Cabinets holds...

A butler's pantry is a new feature in the home, joining a kitchen remodel. The butler's pantry took over a former pass-through space between the kitchen and dining room, and the design by Pearl Custom Cabinets holds...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The living room is a warm, welcoming spot filled with stories. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck spotted the pair of chairs at an antique store while on a book tour years ago. The timing was fortuitous, because the store's...

The living room is a warm, welcoming spot filled with stories. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck spotted the pair of chairs at an antique store while on a book tour years ago. The timing was fortuitous, because the store's...Christopher Oquendo Photography

On an estate sale coffee table in the living room, an antique silver punch bowl holds an arrangement of hydrangea and baby's tear.

On an estate sale coffee table in the living room, an antique silver punch bowl holds an arrangement of hydrangea and baby's tear. Christopher Oquendo Photography

A custom gold chandelier brings a bit of polish to the wood-paneled living room, which also has couches from Stanton Home Furnishings. Some of the needlepoint and tapestry pillows were scooped up at an estate sale...

A custom gold chandelier brings a bit of polish to the wood-paneled living room, which also has couches from Stanton Home Furnishings. Some of the needlepoint and tapestry pillows were scooped up at an estate sale...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Kathy Hogan Trocheck's love of antique textiles and needlepoint is evident in her collection of pillows from estate sales. These add a vintage touch to a new couch from Stanton Home Furnishings.

Kathy Hogan Trocheck's love of antique textiles and needlepoint is evident in her collection of pillows from estate sales. These add a vintage touch to a new couch from Stanton Home Furnishings.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Shiplap accentuates the ceiling height and cottage feel in the master bedroom. The canopy-style bed is an Anthropologie frame found on Craigslist, and a custom headboard fits over the ironwork so the homeowners...

Shiplap accentuates the ceiling height and cottage feel in the master bedroom. The canopy-style bed is an Anthropologie frame found on Craigslist, and a custom headboard fits over the ironwork so the homeowners...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Floral fabric from Lewis & Sheron Textiles drapes the master bedroom's windows. The floors are in keeping with the home's eclectic, vintage style.

Floral fabric from Lewis & Sheron Textiles drapes the master bedroom's windows. The floors are in keeping with the home's eclectic, vintage style.Christopher Oquendo Photography

In Kathy Hogan Trocheck's studio, some of her 24 book covers and New York Times best-seller lists are displayed. Her most recent book, "The Weekenders," written under her pen name, Mary Kay Andrews, came out in...

In Kathy Hogan Trocheck's studio, some of her 24 book covers and New York Times best-seller lists are displayed. Her most recent book, "The Weekenders," written under her pen name, Mary Kay Andrews, came out in...Christopher Oquendo Photography

In the sunroom, a vaulted, octagonal ceiling creates a charming spot for writing and reading. The coffee table was being tossed out by a neighbor, but Kathy Hogan Trocheck rescued it. The Trochecks repaired it with...

In the sunroom, a vaulted, octagonal ceiling creates a charming spot for writing and reading. The coffee table was being tossed out by a neighbor, but Kathy Hogan Trocheck rescued it. The Trochecks repaired it with...Christopher Oquendo Photography

The sunlight-filled room is one of the author's favorite places to write. The Nativity barn was from an estate sale in Savannah. The homeowners covered the chair in Ralph Lauren fabric.

The sunlight-filled room is one of the author's favorite places to write. The Nativity barn was from an estate sale in Savannah. The homeowners covered the chair in Ralph Lauren fabric. Christopher Oquendo Photography

Vintage picnic tins, thermoses and coolers serve as an unexpected tree skirt. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck says her holiday decorations remind her of what if would look like if Ralph Lauren were trapped in a 1950s...

Vintage picnic tins, thermoses and coolers serve as an unexpected tree skirt. Author Kathy Hogan Trocheck says her holiday decorations remind her of what if would look like if Ralph Lauren were trapped in a 1950s...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Toile wallpaper features scenes of bird dogs, which also are depicted in the sporting prints with ornate frames in the guest bathroom.

Toile wallpaper features scenes of bird dogs, which also are depicted in the sporting prints with ornate frames in the guest bathroom. Christopher Oquendo Photography

A vintage red settee brings a spot of bright color to guest bedroom. The cool-hued walls give the room a relaxing anchor, making it possible to use more daring accessories.

A vintage red settee brings a spot of bright color to guest bedroom. The cool-hued walls give the room a relaxing anchor, making it possible to use more daring accessories.Christopher Oquendo Photography

Framed prints out of an antique book in the guest room keep with the home's eclectic interiors. A headboard from Ballard's Backroom is paired with nightstands from Scott Antique Market.

Framed prints out of an antique book in the guest room keep with the home's eclectic interiors. A headboard from Ballard's Backroom is paired with nightstands from Scott Antique Market.Christopher Oquendo Photography

One of the pieces Tom Trocheck made for his Avondale Estates home is a console table on the screened-in porch, which has furniture from RH. Most of the seating is from an estate sale, covered in Sunbrella fabric...

One of the pieces Tom Trocheck made for his Avondale Estates home is a console table on the screened-in porch, which has furniture from RH. Most of the seating is from an estate sale, covered in Sunbrella fabric...Christopher Oquendo Photography

Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck, who moved into their Avondale Estates home in 2014, recently spruced up the front door with holiday garland and new paint, Delft by Sherwin-Williams. Kathy is a New York Times best-selling...

Tom and Kathy Hogan Trocheck, who moved into their Avondale Estates home in 2014, recently spruced up the front door with holiday garland and new paint, Delft by Sherwin-Williams. Kathy is a New York Times best-selling...Christopher Oquendo Photography