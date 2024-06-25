Exclusive: AJC Poll: Trump leads Biden in Georgia ahead of first debate
Atlanta Track Club CEO joins ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk about AJC Peachtree Road Race

Rich Kenah talks about what to expect during the July 4th 10K.
Runners take off at the start of the 54th running of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The 55th running of the race will be Thursday, July 4, 2024.

By
16 minutes ago

Atlanta track club CEO Rich Kenah will appear on “Politically Georgia” Tuesday for an update on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race.

Rich Kenah, CEO of the Atlanta Track Club, joins "Politically Georgia" Tuesday.

The larger-than-life 10k contest is scheduled for July 4th and is in its 55th year.

Kenah is an Olympian and two-time World Championship bronze medalist who has served in his role at the track club since 2014.

He will talk to the host of “Politically Georgia” about how runners can stay hydrated in the Georgia heat, give advice for first-time racers, and talk about the Wednesday deadline you don’t want to miss.

ExploreEverything you need to know AJC Peachtree Road Race for 2024

Registration for the race closed earlier this month, but Kenah will also outline ways for the community to get involved.

How to listen to the special Juneteenth holiday show

Tune in to WABE 90.1 at 10 a.m. or visit Politically Georgia anytime, or wherever you get your podcasts, to stream on-demand after the show.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

