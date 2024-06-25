Atlanta Track Club CEO joins ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk about AJC Peachtree Road Race

Kenah is an Olympian and two-time World Championship bronze medalist who has served in his role at the track club since 2014.

He will talk to the host of “Politically Georgia” about how runners can stay hydrated in the Georgia heat, give advice for first-time racers, and talk about the Wednesday deadline you don’t want to miss.

Explore Everything you need to know AJC Peachtree Road Race for 2024

Registration for the race closed earlier this month, but Kenah will also outline ways for the community to get involved.

How to listen to the special Juneteenth holiday show

Tune in to WABE 90.1 at 10 a.m. or visit Politically Georgia anytime, or wherever you get your podcasts, to stream on-demand after the show.