Atlanta Track Club CEO joins ‘Politically Georgia’ to talk about AJC Peachtree Road Race

Atlanta track club CEO Rich Kenah will appear on “Politically Georgia” Tuesday for an update on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race.
Credit: contributed
Credit: contributed
The larger-than-life 10k contest is scheduled for July 4th and is in its 55th year.
Kenah is an Olympian and two-time World Championship bronze medalist who has served in his role at the track club since 2014.
He will talk to the host of “Politically Georgia” about how runners can stay hydrated in the Georgia heat, give advice for first-time racers, and talk about the Wednesday deadline you don’t want to miss.
Registration for the race closed earlier this month, but Kenah will also outline ways for the community to get involved.
How to listen to the special Juneteenth holiday show
Tune in to WABE 90.1 at 10 a.m. or visit Politically Georgia anytime, or wherever you get your podcasts, to stream on-demand after the show.
About the Author