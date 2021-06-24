ajc logo
AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: MARTA, ride-hailing on race days

Riding MARTA has become a necessity for many commuters. Here are a few pointers for MARTA newbies.

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 38 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is pretty much back to normal after two years of hybrid racing because of the pandemic.

There is still a virtual option, where participants can map out their own 6.2-mile route, but most participants will be at the starting line on July 4th.

For those making their way to Lenox Square to run in person, be aware there is no parking for participants. Your best bets are MARTA or a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft.

If taking MARTA

Save time on race day by getting a Breeze ticket at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. Cards cost $1 each, pluse $2.50 for a one-way round $5 for a roundtrip. If you already have a refillable Breeze ard, be sure to check the expiration date.

Bus service will begin at 5 a.m. and will run on a Saturday schedule. These routes will be rerouted because of street closures: #5, #12, #14, #27, #36, #37, #39, #40 and #110

Click here for bus reroutes.

For those taking the train, the process has changed a bit this year.

Rail service will begin at 4 am.; see schedules here. Bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh Center Station and the Lenox Road Buckhead Loop (400 North Lenox Road Exit) beginning at 5 a.m. You should board at Morosgo Drive in front of Lindbergh Center Station and ride directly to the start of the race.

Lenox station: The gold line (Doraville) is the best way to reach the race start waves near Lenox Station. You can transfer to the gold line at Lindbergh Center Station, or take the nonstop shuttle buses from Lindbergh to the Lenox Road exit.

Buckhead station: Although not as convenient as the gold line, the red line to North Springs station is open and will exit on Peachtree Street. However, MARTA recommends all participants ride the gold line for easier access to the start line.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Ride sharing

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

» GA 400 and Lenox Road

» Peachtree Road and Narmore Drive

» E. Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

