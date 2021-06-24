AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: MARTA, ride-hailing on race days

Click here for bus reroutes.

For those taking the train, the process has changed a bit this year.

Rail service will begin at 4 am.; see schedules here. Bus shuttles will run between Lindbergh Center Station and the Lenox Road Buckhead Loop (400 North Lenox Road Exit) beginning at 5 a.m. You should board at Morosgo Drive in front of Lindbergh Center Station and ride directly to the start of the race.

Lenox station: The gold line (Doraville) is the best way to reach the race start waves near Lenox Station. You can transfer to the gold line at Lindbergh Center Station, or take the nonstop shuttle buses from Lindbergh to the Lenox Road exit.

Buckhead station: Although not as convenient as the gold line, the red line to North Springs station is open and will exit on Peachtree Street. However, MARTA recommends all participants ride the gold line for easier access to the start line.

The Atlanta Streetcar will run 8:15 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Ride sharing

If you prefer to have Uber, Lyft or a friend drive you, the race will have designated drop-off spots at:

» GA 400 and Lenox Road

» Peachtree Road and Narmore Drive

» E. Paces Ferry and Roxboro roads

After the race, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.

The Midtown Station is a 15-minute walk from Piedmont Park. You can enter from 10th Street (north) or Peachtree Place (south).