Here’s what you should know about the AJC Peachtree Road Race Expo presented by Publix

People mill around outside the Peachtree Health and Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Saturday, July 2, 2016. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

AJC Peachtree Road Race
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago
Kick off the world’s largest 10k with a bang

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is less than two weeks away. And that means it’s time for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix. While it is an opportunity for runners to pick up their race numbers, the expo has a lot more to offer.

Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know about this year’s event.

What is it?

The expo is a free, two-day event that allows runners to pick up their race numbers ahead of the AJC Peachtree Road Race. It’s also an opportunity for competitors to meet, mingle, visit dozens of booths and participate in fun activities.

Where is it?

The Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo takes place Saturday, July 2 and Sunday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Hall C4 of the Georgia World Congress Center, located at 362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. While the event itself is free, parking will cost $15 per day if pre-purchased online and $20 per day if purchased on site.

How do I pick up my race number?

In order to pick up your race number, you will need a form of identification, such as a driver’s license or student ID, and a copy of your race number confirmation. You will need a check-in pass, which can be found within your haku account.

What else can I do aside from picking up my race number?

This year, more than 38 exhibitors will be attending the expo, each featuring unique offerings, apparel and activities for AJC Peachtree Road Race competitors, among them, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Coke, Monday Night Brewing, the Atlanta Hawks and the Atlanta Falcons.

What else should I know?

Here are a few tips to make sure your visit is a smooth one:

  • A third party can pick up your race number, but they will need to bring a copy of your ID and check-in pass.
  • The Atlanta Track Club suggests using 362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. as the address when using a GPS, rather than the Georgia World Congress Center’s official address on Andrew Young Blvd.
  • If you are coming to the expo from MARTA, the Atlanta Track Club suggests walking to Hall C from the Vine City station, rather than the Dome-GWCC-Philips Arena-CNN station. A roundtrip MARTA ticket will set you back $6.

