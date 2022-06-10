AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know about Peachtree Junior

The Atlanta Track Club requires Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race runners by at least 10 years old, but there is another way younger children can have their own race day fun. The Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is less than a month away and features several events for children 14 and younger.
Check out the FAQ below if you want to know how to make the most of this family fun opportunity.
What is the Peachtree Junior?
The 2022 Microsoft Peachtree Junior race is where children can go to experience their own smaller version of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in a safe environment.
“Microsoft Peachtree Junior is an event for kids of all ages to experience the pageantry, prestige and excitement of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race,” the Atlanta Truck Club said on their website.
Held in Piedmont Park, the race features two mile-long races that cross the same 10th Street finish line as the main Peachtree Road Race. The timed race is open to children ages 6-14, while the dash is open to all kids ages 14 and under.
When is the race?
Gates for the event open at 7:45 a.m. on July 3. At 8 a.m., visitors can enjoy Microsoft’s on-site STEM activities, track and field zone and a photo op station. The timed race and dash race start in waves, beginning at 9 a.m. Start times will vary based on age. Visit atlantatrackclub.org to see when each age group starts for each of the two races.
At 9:45 a.m., there will be a Mile Awards Ceremony on the event’s main stage. The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.
When can you register?
The online registration deadline is July 2 at 11:59 p.m. However, race day registration will also be available.
What’s the cost?
For those that register before July 3, the event will cost $21.75 for track club members and $25 for the general public. Race day registration will cost $30.
What swag can you get?
Runners will receive a short-sleeve Adidas T-shirt, a medal and a race day snack. Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each age group.
Can I attend virtually?
When you register, you will be offered the choice to attend virtually. Virtual attendees’ shirts and medals will be shipped to them, so you won’t be missing out on any swag. Virtual participants will be asked to complete their races between Friday, July 1, and Sunday, July 3. Results can be submitted until July 6.
What are the COVID-19 protocols?
The Atlanta Track Club’s current COVID-19, as seen on their website, can be found below:
- Atlanta Track Club requests all participants with symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, consider not attending events or programs
- There is no proof of vaccination or negative test required to participate in Atlanta Track Club events
- Participants are not expected to wear a mask at outdoor events and programs
- All attendees are encouraged to wear a mask while indoors at number pickups or expos
- All participants are encouraged to bring their own hydration on course
- Attendees are requested to maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact throughout the duration of the event
- Atlanta Track Club asks all attendees to consider taking additional steps to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them. These include getting fully vaccinated and boosted, and cancelling their plans to participate if they have been exposed to someone who has been confirmed with or symptomatic with COVID
About the Author