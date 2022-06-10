AJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know about Peachtree Junior

When is the race?

Gates for the event open at 7:45 a.m. on July 3. At 8 a.m., visitors can enjoy Microsoft’s on-site STEM activities, track and field zone and a photo op station. The timed race and dash race start in waves, beginning at 9 a.m. Start times will vary based on age. Visit atlantatrackclub.org to see when each age group starts for each of the two races.

At 9:45 a.m., there will be a Mile Awards Ceremony on the event’s main stage. The event will conclude at 10:30 a.m.

When can you register?

The online registration deadline is July 2 at 11:59 p.m. However, race day registration will also be available.

What’s the cost?

For those that register before July 3, the event will cost $21.75 for track club members and $25 for the general public. Race day registration will cost $30.

What swag can you get?

Runners will receive a short-sleeve Adidas T-shirt, a medal and a race day snack. Awards will be handed out to the top three finishers in each age group.

Can I attend virtually?

When you register, you will be offered the choice to attend virtually. Virtual attendees’ shirts and medals will be shipped to them, so you won’t be missing out on any swag. Virtual participants will be asked to complete their races between Friday, July 1, and Sunday, July 3. Results can be submitted until July 6.

What are the COVID-19 protocols?

The Atlanta Track Club’s current COVID-19, as seen on their website, can be found below: