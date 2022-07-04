2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

There are lots of reasons to run The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, whether it’s the feeling of personal accomplishment or the sense of community one gets running alongside tens of thousands of fellow metro Atlantans. But there’s one thing that pushes all the runners to go the distance: the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirt.
Now, as runners cross the finish line of the 53rd annual race, we’re getting our first look at the official race T-shirt, designed by Tony Lombardo.
The design, called “Sweet Americana,” features a peach over the outline of a star-spangled Georgia, a nod to both the state and the July 4th date of the race.
Lombardo, a Florida native living in Johns Creek, said the design was about celebrating a return to normal after the pandemic led to virtual and hybrid races the past two years.
“My design was inspired by the return of in-person races,” Lombardo said. “A lot of us have been cooped up for the past two years, and the AJC Peachtree Road Race is our coming out party. This event has always been an opportunity to build community and celebrate our unique city on our nation’s birthday. This year, we will also be celebrating our return to normalcy. And we get to finish the day with a new shirt!”
A tradition since 1995, the official Peachtree T-shirt is a much-coveted item. This year, for the first time, Atlanta Track Club and its footwear and apparel partner, Adidas, have committed to creating a shirt with no virgin materials to make the Peachtree a more sustainable event.
More than 100 designs were submitted for this year’s contest. A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution narrowed them down to five, and then the public voted for its favorite. Lombardo will receive a $1,000 prize for his design — and the satisfaction of knowing his T-shirt is now a piece of Atlanta history.
“There is only one Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”
