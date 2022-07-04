2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt revealed

A tradition since 1995, the official Peachtree T-shirt is a much-coveted item. This year, for the first time, Atlanta Track Club and its footwear and apparel partner, Adidas, have committed to creating a shirt with no virgin materials to make the Peachtree a more sustainable event.

More than 100 designs were submitted for this year’s contest. A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution narrowed them down to five, and then the public voted for its favorite. Lombardo will receive a $1,000 prize for his design — and the satisfaction of knowing his T-shirt is now a piece of Atlanta history.

“There is only one Peachtree,” said Rich Kenah, race director of the Peachtree and CEO of Atlanta Track Club. “And there is only one shirt. Nothing matches what this race means to the city of Atlanta.”