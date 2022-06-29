How virtual runners will submit run times for the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race 2022 is almost here. Following virtual and hybrid races during the pandemic, tens of thousands of runners will be racing in person this year.
But thousands more will still be logging in from home — whether that’s across town or around the world.
For the virtual runners, here is how you can submit your run times come race day.
Virtual runners are being asked to complete their races and submit their results between July 4 and July 5 at 11:59 p.m., the Atlanta Track Club said.
Each registered virtual runner will receive an email on July 2 featuring a dedicated link that will be used to submit their results. There is no course limit for virtual runners.
Virtual runners’ race kits, which each include a traditional Peachtree road race finisher T-shirt, commemorative bib and sponsor goodies, will be shipped after July 4. For those that choose to purchase a commemorative medal, the medal will also be included in the race kit.
The Atlanta Track Club also encourages registered virtual runners to join the Virtual Peachtree Facebook Group, where runners can get to know other virtual participants and share their journeys.
About the Author