‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ anthem contest winners announced

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
We now know who will sing the anthem before AJC Peachtree Road Race

The votes are in, and the winner of 11Alive’s “Oh Say Can You Sing” contest is official. The news station also announced the young performer who will sing the national anthem before the Microsoft Peachtree Junior.

Atlanta Track Club and 11Alive whittled down all entries to four finalists for the main race and two for the kids run. Voting for both contests closed at noon Thursday, and we can now tell you who won.

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: Everything you need to know

Before the start of the world’s largest 10K on July 4th, Rachel Norman will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Norman lives in Marietta with her husband. She’s a graduate of the University of Georgia with a doctorate in pharmacy.

According to 11Alive, Norman said she runs the 10K every year, and singing the national anthem will make this year extra special.

Here is Norman’s audition video:

ExploreAJC Peachtree Road Race 2022: What to know about Peachtree Junior

There were only two choices for the kids’ contest, and Kaitlyn Hendrix claimed the top spot. Kaitlyn is from Cumming, and 11Alive said she’s been singing since she was 2 years old, when her mother overheard her singing a Beyoncé song. According to the news station, Kaitlyn loves musical theater and has been performing for years.

Here is Kaitlyn’s audition video:

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

