‘Oh Say Can You Sing’ anthem contest winners announced

Atlanta Track Club and 11Alive whittled down all entries to four finalists for the main race and two for the kids run. Voting for both contests closed at noon Thursday, and we can now tell you who won.

Before the start of the world’s largest 10K on July 4th, Rachel Norman will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Norman lives in Marietta with her husband. She’s a graduate of the University of Georgia with a doctorate in pharmacy.