Opinion

Readers write

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM

PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM
33 minutes ago

Ga. Power doesn’t prioritize clean energy, but Kemp should

After many EV, solar and battery manufacturing startups were lured by Georgia’s promise to increase zero-emission power sources, does Gov. Brian Kemp really want Georgia Power to burn more fossil fuels (“Georgia Power deal would burn more fossil fuels,” AJC, March 29)?

Most people prefer not to increase pollution from utility plants. However, Georgia Power is not prepared for fossil-free development. Why? Other states, such as Minnesota, use solar farms to reduce residential energy costs and lower load demands.

As a vertically integrated monopoly, Georgia Power resists the democratization of electricity generation.

Just before the March 27 Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing, when Georgia Power rebutted the PSC staff’s request for data comparisons of alternative energy and the PSC challenge of the high 26 percent reserve requirement, a surprising “stipulation agreement” silenced half the interested parties and approved adding fossil fuels in a back room. Why?

Fossil fuel proficient Georgia Power prioritizes lower therm rates, resiliency and stockholder prosperity over dirty pollution.

Prioritizing clean energy generation will preserve Gov. Kemp’s clean energy movement.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Voucher programs don’t ensure student success

Do any of those GOP legislators who want “vouchers” have children in public schools?

There is zero statistical significance that voucher programs improve overall student success, and some programs have been proved to have a negative effect on students receiving a voucher. Vouchers have been shown not to support students with disabilities and to exacerbate segregation. The only studies that show even slight improvement in overall education were funded by right-wing think tanks such as the Bradley Foundation, Walton Family Foundation and the Heritage Foundation.

Taking money from public schools will degrade the public schools, leaving them with less money to shrink class size or invest in the arts. Perhaps we should more accurately call the bill the “degrading Public Schools Bill.”

ANNE COOK, MARIETTA

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

INVESTIGATION
911 callers left waiting on hold across metro Atlanta2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Gulch’s aging infrastructure adds complexity to Centennial Yards

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the third graders trying to bring longer recess to Cobb County schools

Credit: TNS

Promoting a vaccine that prevents some cancers is a new focus in Georgia

Credit: TNS

Promoting a vaccine that prevents some cancers is a new focus in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia veterans are healing through therapeutic writing
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Beyoncé shatters a country music stereotype
32m ago
Gov. Kemp can help keep our children safe from online pornography
Readers write
Featured

Credit: John Spink

Two tornadoes confirmed overnight in Georgia, including EF-2 in Rockdale
Amazon co-founder gives millions to help Atlanta immigrants, Hispanics
Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024