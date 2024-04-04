Ga. Power doesn’t prioritize clean energy, but Kemp should

After many EV, solar and battery manufacturing startups were lured by Georgia’s promise to increase zero-emission power sources, does Gov. Brian Kemp really want Georgia Power to burn more fossil fuels (“Georgia Power deal would burn more fossil fuels,” AJC, March 29)?

Most people prefer not to increase pollution from utility plants. However, Georgia Power is not prepared for fossil-free development. Why? Other states, such as Minnesota, use solar farms to reduce residential energy costs and lower load demands.

As a vertically integrated monopoly, Georgia Power resists the democratization of electricity generation.

Just before the March 27 Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing, when Georgia Power rebutted the PSC staff’s request for data comparisons of alternative energy and the PSC challenge of the high 26 percent reserve requirement, a surprising “stipulation agreement” silenced half the interested parties and approved adding fossil fuels in a back room. Why?

Fossil fuel proficient Georgia Power prioritizes lower therm rates, resiliency and stockholder prosperity over dirty pollution.

Prioritizing clean energy generation will preserve Gov. Kemp’s clean energy movement.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

Voucher programs don’t ensure student success

Do any of those GOP legislators who want “vouchers” have children in public schools?

There is zero statistical significance that voucher programs improve overall student success, and some programs have been proved to have a negative effect on students receiving a voucher. Vouchers have been shown not to support students with disabilities and to exacerbate segregation. The only studies that show even slight improvement in overall education were funded by right-wing think tanks such as the Bradley Foundation, Walton Family Foundation and the Heritage Foundation.

Taking money from public schools will degrade the public schools, leaving them with less money to shrink class size or invest in the arts. Perhaps we should more accurately call the bill the “degrading Public Schools Bill.”

ANNE COOK, MARIETTA