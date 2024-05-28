Aircraft emissions account for 2.5% of the global CO2 emissions and contribute to 4% of global warming. The American Lung Association says that approximately 1 in 3 people in the U.S. are exposed to unhealthy air.

Here in Atlanta, we have one of the busiest airports and a great deal of commuter traffic to go along with our fast-growing population, which definitely increases the volume of small particle pollution caused by automobiles and airplane CO2 emissions. The new study brings great hope that we will soon have hydrogen-powered planes and cleaner fuel for a better environment.

ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

Crypto regulations needed to protect consumers

As leaders in Atlanta stand up in support of digital assets, I am writing to urge Georgia’s U.S. senators to support H.R. 4763, the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century (FIT21) Act, which passed last week in the House with resounding bipartisan support.

Digital assets offer new opportunities to address the systemic issues of our financial system. For unbanked and minority communities, crypto provides equitable access to financial options and the ability to build generational wealth.

Of the 52 million Americans who own crypto, 41% are Black and Hispanic, with equal representation across the political spectrum. However, lack of clear U.S. regulation has allowed offshore, unregulated asset creators to flourish, potentially harming these groups.

By supporting FIT21, Georgia senators can be at the forefront of establishing a comprehensive and equitable regulatory framework that protects consumers and ensures that the benefits of crypto are accessible to all.

MARLON WILLIAMS, ATLANTA

FOUNDER OF STARTER LABS AND THE ATLANTA BLOCKCHAIN CENTER