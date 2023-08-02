Biden’s actions show he doesn’t have capacity for second term

President Biden’s approval ratings are low, and polls show a big majority of voters think the country is headed in the wrong direction.

In his recent July trip to Europe, question was called to his physical capacity when he chose not to attend an important dinner with NATO leaders and this was not the first time he’s bailed on important dinners.

It was noted while in England that it appeared King Charles had to lead him around, and at one point, Biden attempted to speak to the Royal Guard. We’ve seen him misspeak and stumble and fall numerous times.

President Biden’s mental decline recently was accentuated while speaking with the Israeli president. This elderly Biden does not have the capacity to run our country.

It’s scary that someone we did not elect is running it for him while Biden goes out into the world portraying a figurehead in decline.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Lay off Hunter Biden. He’s not running the country

I am at a loss as to how anything Hunter Biden may have ever done could have any effect on Joe Biden’s political standing. Hunter Biden is not our current president nor is he running for President in 2024, or for any other public office of which I am aware

Hunter Biden is the president’s son, a damaged and troubled person to be sure, someone who may have used his family name to get “stuff,” but who really cares? He’s not running our country.

Trump’s kids, on the other hand, were actually part of that process, but that’s another story.

I don’t know which is the more absurd, that Republicans think getting dirt on Hunter can hurt his father or that dirt on Hunter actually can hurt his father. Are we really that petty and stupid?

I myself don’t care what the president’s friends or family members do (or get away with doing), just so long as the president himself is running on an even keel.

ARTHUR SAGINIAN, SANTA CLARITA, CALIF.