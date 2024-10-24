Dear voters who are undecided about how to vote or whether to vote at all:

Only days remain for you to decide which candidate, if either, has earned your support in the presidential election. Your choice has largely been framed as a vote for autocracy or democracy; to return to the policies of the past or to chart a course toward a more joyful tomorrow; to “make America great again” or help it inch toward “a more perfect union.”

It is all these things. However, what if the question is reimagined as: What happens if there is no one left to speak for you? I’m referring to a quote prominently displayed at the U.S. National Holocaust Memorial, blocks from where one of the two presidential candidates will soon sit in the Oval Office. After witnessing the atrocities of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi rule during World War II, German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller said:

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

In the years since Donald Trump descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential ambitions, he has relentlessly “come for” marginalized groups. He came for women and their bodily autonomy. “For 54 years they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it, and I’m proud to have done it,” he said. He came for the LGBTQ+ community. “The left-wing gender insanity being pushed on our children is an act of child abuse,” he said.

He came for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. “I think there is a definite antiwhite feeling in this country, and that can’t be allowed,” he said. He came for accomplished Black women who have dared to hold him accountable, including Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He came for exonerated Black men known as the “Central Park 5.”