U.S. immigration policy spurs rising mental health crisis

Children are among the most vulnerable victims of these enforcement practices. When parents are detained or deported, the emotional fallout for their children is immediate and long-lasting. According to the Society for Research in Child Development, separations of this kind sharply increase the risk for anxiety, depression, behavioral issues and symptoms resembling post-traumatic stress. These children, often U.S. citizens themselves, carry the psychological burden of these traumatic disruptions for years.

Recent studies published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry found that citizen children experience high levels of emotional distress and developmental regression when their parents are detained or deported. These impacts don’t resolve with reunification; the trauma lingers, shaping how children grow, learn and connect with others.

The psychological consequences extend far beyond immigrant families. Social workers, law enforcement officers, Border Patrol agents and health care professionals who engage with these communities are not immune. According to a 2022 review published in Occupational Medicine, many border security personnel report symptoms of moral injury, burnout and emotional exhaustion due to the high-stress and ethically complex nature of their work.

The expansion of Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act — which allows local and state law enforcement to act as immigration officers, has only heightened community fear. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, this program has led to entire neighborhoods becoming reluctant to engage with any public services, from hospitals to schools to law enforcement, for fear of being detained or deported.

We’ve seen this before. During a prior administration’s family separation policy, trauma was widespread. Physicians for Human Rights documented severe psychological consequences among both parents and children — anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, nightmares and signs of developmental regression. Even after reunification, those scars remain.

Current policy decisions that remove protections and narrow asylum pathways are not simply administrative changes; they have real, painful consequences. For many asylum-seekers, trauma begins long before they arrive in the United States. Fleeing violence, persecution or poverty, they often arrive physically and emotionally depleted. When met with detention, restricted entry or forced return, they are retraumatized. Detention centers, often overcrowded and under-resourced, fail to provide even basic mental health support. Those denied temporary humanitarian relief are forced to face uncertain futures or return to danger.