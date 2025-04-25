Let me be clear: I have never sexually harassed any employee or subordinate in any way at any time. To characterize that moment as harassment is simply unfounded.

The real story behind much of the conflict—though not reported in your piece—is rooted in deeper internal tension over fundraising infrastructure and control. Those of us in leadership at the time had serious concerns over the use of confidential donor data following a key resignation. While we ultimately chose not to escalate the matter publicly, my leadership team formally documented our concerns in both a draft ethics complaint and a Bar complaint, which remain signed and on record.

Despite these challenges, I remained focused on the mission: expanding the caucus, building coalitions, and leading with integrity. Under my leadership, House Democrats grew from 64 to 80 seats, and we raised the resources to support that growth. I also worked to hold the caucus together during some of the most emotionally charged moments in recent history—most notably helping freshman Representatives Panitch and Romman, who represent Jewish and Palestinian communities respectively, come together to issue a joint call for peace during the Middle East conflict. That moment took empathy, trust, and leadership from all involved.

This is the fuller context behind the story—and I believe readers deserve to know it.

Dr. James Beverly, Former Minority Leader Georgia House of Representatives

Living out faith doesn’t look like this

I’m writing this on Easter, after the morning service. Often, I get there early and read random Bible passages. I did that today. It never ceases to amaze me how so many “Christians” lead such a contradictory life when the teachings of Jesus are considered.

I ask how someone aspiring faith is dismissive and cruel to immigrants trying to survive a harsh world. Why take satisfaction in seeing families torn apart? Why is it OK to ruin American lives by firing a person from a job in which they found passion and purpose? Why do you worship the efficient “golden idol dollar” at the expense of possibly changing the outcomes of cancer, dementia, epilepsy, education, and hunger? When did Jesus mock the handicapped or the impoverished, and when did he say wealth gives you all the answers?

If these situations were perpetrated upon your family, would you ever think an honorable, righteous person was behind it? How you answer these questions defines you regardless of how many hymns you sing or how well you tithe.

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA