Georgia got an all-too-real reminder of what’s at stake in this year’s elections when Hurricane Helene thrashed its way across six states, leaving hundreds dead and a trail of devastation in its wake. The destruction caused by trillions of gallons of rainfall and 80-mile-an-hour winds have now propelled climate change back to the top of the ballot for many voters.

Helene is the second deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history, second only to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Repairs will cost billions, and some damage — especially the loss of life — can never be remedied. Researchers have linked the increased severity of Helene’s tremendous rainfall to climate change patterns and the warming of the Earth’s oceans. There have always been hurricanes and storms, but climate change turns routine weather events into dangerous storms and record-breaking catastrophes.