Georgia got an all-too-real reminder of what’s at stake in this year’s elections when Hurricane Helene thrashed its way across six states, leaving hundreds dead and a trail of devastation in its wake. The destruction caused by trillions of gallons of rainfall and 80-mile-an-hour winds have now propelled climate change back to the top of the ballot for many voters.
Helene is the second deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history, second only to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Repairs will cost billions, and some damage — especially the loss of life — can never be remedied. Researchers have linked the increased severity of Helene’s tremendous rainfall to climate change patterns and the warming of the Earth’s oceans. There have always been hurricanes and storms, but climate change turns routine weather events into dangerous storms and record-breaking catastrophes.
Until now, we haven’t heard much about climate in this year’s election. Before Hurricane Helene struck, the issue took a back seat to abortion, crime, the economy and voting rights. But now voters want to hear what candidates would do to address the emergency and how they will mitigate the risks of future harm as more storms threaten the coast.
In 2022, Democrats passed a historic climate change package to mitigate the harmful impacts of pollution and fossil fuels that lead to global warming and more severe weather. Whether that package is implemented over the coming decade depends on who wins the election. Given the record of the candidates, it’s not a complicated choice. Vice President Kamala Harris has consistently supported legislation to reduce emissions, invest in clean energy, protect public lands, and mitigate climate change. At the same time, former President Donald Trump took repeated action to weaken environmental protection during his time in office and aggressively rolled back efforts to counter climate change.
Third-party candidates Jill Stein and Cornel West both have progressive positions on climate issues. Still, given the growing evidence of their ties to the GOP and the very real potential that either could contribute to a Trump victory in a close race, the third-party candidates this year don’t offer better alternatives for those of us who care about climate change. Just a couple of thousand votes for a third-party candidate this year could inadvertently land us back under the control of climate change deniers, deregulators and corporate-allied politicians who prioritize the goals of big polluters over the health, economic security and safety of average Americans.
Addressing climate change’s real and devastating impact takes more than showing up once every four years and pontificating about the limitations of the current two-party system. Many of us wish we had a more robust political spectrum, but it takes more than a passionate candidate who occasionally surfaces. Political parties are institutions that provide year-round opportunities for citizens to engage and advocate on critical issues if they are to be impactful.
No matter what party they are from, what politicians do matters much more than what they say. Neither Stein nor West has any actual record of affecting any meaningful progress on climate change that has impacted people’s lives over the last decade.
That’s why there’s only one choice this November for anyone who cares about moving in the right direction on climate issues: vote for Harris.
Harris is our best chance of implementing and building on our progress in protecting the planet and ensuring that the United States fulfills its responsibility to our global neighbors and future generations to clean up the damage we’ve done through reckless environmental and business policies. Harris is truly a climate champion, as she will hold polluters accountable. She has a long record of championing climate solutions that put communities most impacted first, and she is a tireless advocate for a safe and healthy environment for those often overlooked. We cannot forget that Harris cast the deciding vote to pass the most ambitious climate plan in history. The Biden-Harris administration has taken more than 330 climate actions, putting us on a path to slash 1 billion tons of toxic pollution by 2030 while creating more than 300,000 jobs (and counting!).
In Georgia and neighboring states, we’ll be dealing with the aftermath of Helene for months — maybe years — to come as the losses and damages pile up. We must elect a president with the record and the commitment to stand with us day after day, not just during election season.
Brionte McCorkle has spent her career training activists, advancing equity and inclusion in the environmental movement, and organizing grassroots voters. She formerly served as the director of engagement at EcoDistricts, and as the Georgia Sierra Club assistant director.
