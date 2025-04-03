Breaking: MARTA to start Five Points Station renovation in May
Opinion
Opinion

04/04 Mike Luckovich: The new guy

By
1 hour ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Just another day of playing in the Big Splash fountain. Located in front of Suwanee City Hall, it anchors one end of Town Center Park. CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF SUWANEE
OPINION

We can strengthen our communities by investing in public service talent

City workforce developments initiatives can help attract, retain city employees and leaders

OPINION

The online politics of 2025: Understanding the algorithm

Media literacy is essential for a healthy democracy

Readers write

The Latest

Just another day of playing in the Big Splash fountain. Located in front of Suwanee City Hall, it anchors one end of Town Center Park. CONTRIBUTED BY CITY OF SUWANEE
OPINION

We can strengthen our communities by investing in public service talent

OPINION

04/03 Mike Luckovich: Sleazehead

Readers write

Featured

An aerial image shows the Atlanta skyline on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta is known for its trees. How far will it go to save them?

A new ordinance to protect Atlanta's trees could soon reach City Council for a vote, but it's not clear if key provisions will make it in.

Training center opponents vow to complicate 2025 city elections

Opponents of the law enforcement training center, known to some as "Cop City," told the AJC they promise to be a thorn in the side for Mayor Andre Dickens as he campaigns.

Watch out, spring breakers: Friday could break records at the Atlanta airport

TSA estimates Friday, April 4 is projected to see a record-breaking 115,000 Atlanta security screenings.