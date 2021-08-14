Opinion: Media events won’t curb California’s rising crime

Caption Kerry Jackson Credit: contributed Credit: contributed

But what will it achieve if George Gascon and Chesa Boudin, the district attorneys in the cities that rank first (Los Angeles) and fifth (San Francisco) nationally in retail thefts, refuse to prosecute? Both have shown they are interested in something other than criminal justice — which is why both are targets of recall campaigns — and are not just willing but actually committed to looking the other way at crimes they believe so trivial that we just have to live with them.

As bold as bandits have been in San Francisco, they have nothing on a pair of would-be thieves in Oakland, who tried to hold up a television news crew during an interview outside of City Hall in June. The subject of the interview, fittingly, was Guillermo Cespedes, the city’s director of violence prevention. The armed men tried to steal a camera, set off a scuffle, then fled when a security officer pulled a gun.

All this happened “just hours after the police chief warned of worsening crime amid cuts to the police budget,” says the San Francisco Chronicle.

Interesting that this occurred in the city that, if it didn’t defund the police, did move $18 million from a budget increase that Mayor Libby Schaaf wanted for the Oakland Police Department. The reallocated resources will be used to fund violence prevention, mental health support services, the arts, and homelessness programs. While police will receive more funding than they did from the previous budget, it will be a “much smaller increase” and will “result in the freezing of about 50 police officer positions that are responsible for responding to 911 calls,” according to The Oaklandside.

While our eyes tell us some criminals have become more brazen, and we see it directly affecting Californians’ quality of life, violent crime is by comparison a silent killer. Overall, it grew in 2020, from 433.5 incidents in 2019 per 100,000 population to 437. Homicides rose from 4.2 per 100,000 population to 5.5, and aggravated assault from 262.2 per 100,000 to 285.4, according to state data. In raw numbers, homicides swelled sharply, from 1,679 in 2019 to 2,202 in 2020 – spiraling upward at an alarming rate of 31.1 percent.

Many blame Newsom for rising crime and “revile” his criminal justice policies, the Sacramento Bee reported in its coverage of a victim and activist rally held the day before his news conference. Fair or not, that’s the reality, and slick media events will change neither the perception nor the outrageous behavior on our streets. Newson hinted at this when he began his remarks acknowledging the public expects results from its government officials. He got that part right.

Kerry Jackson is a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.