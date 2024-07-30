I am extremely disappointed to learn that Georgia Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods has ordered the defunding of the Advanced Placement course in African American Studies. This decision will have a profoundly negative impact on today’s generation of Georgia students, depriving them of the benefits that I and countless other students at colleges and universities around the country have enjoyed over the past 50 years.

Today, I am a 76-year-old African American man living comfortably in retirement in Stone Mountain, after a career in law, business and financial services. Yet, I owe much of my success to my study of African American history, my undergraduate major at Yale University in 1971. Studying African American History and Arts and Culture alongside a traditional mix of courses in American history, sociology, political science and other disciplines shaped me in ways that I understood at the time and in ways I am still uncovering more than 50 years later.