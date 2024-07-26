Atlanta teacher: Allow all schools to offer AP African American Studies

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

In this denial, I am reminded of the insidious legacy of Georgia’s 1829 Anti-Literacy Act. This law, which forbade the teaching of reading and writing to enslaved people and free persons of color, was a calculated effort to maintain an oppressive status quo. It sought to shackle not just the body but the mind, for the oppressors knew that knowledge is the key to liberation.

The denial of AP African American Studies funding echoes this dark chapter, suggesting that the enlightenment of young minds, especially on the subject of African American contributions, is still seen as a threat to some.

The Anti-Literacy Act, endorsed by Georgia Gov. George R. Gilmer, stated: “If any slave, Negro, or free person of colour, or any white person, shall teach any other slave, Negro, or free person of colour, to read or write either written or printed characters, the said free person of colour or slave shall be punished by fine and whipping, or fine or whipping at the discretion of the court; and if a white person so offending, he, she, or they shall be punished with fine, not exceeding five hundred dollars, and imprisonment in the common jail at the discretion of the court before whom said offender is tried.” This legislation was a clear declaration that education was a privilege, not a right, and certainly not for all.

Today, as an educator and a consultant for the College Board, I see firsthand the transformative power of education. The AP African American Studies course is a beacon of hope and understanding in a world still grappling with the shadows of racial injustice. It offers students of all races and ethnicities a nuanced and comprehensive view of American history, fostering empathy, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation for the diverse narratives that shape our society.

The Georgia Department of Education now says districts are free to teach the course and the state will pay for it as long as districts use a code linked to an existing state-approved course in African American studies. “Districts can choose to use that course code and teach some or all of the standards in the AP course, and students may take the associated AP exam,” said spokeswoman Meghan Frick.

This proposal fails to adequately code the class as an AP class. The class code referenced in the DOE course catalog is an introduction to African American/Black Studies course, not an AP course. It’s insulting to suggest that this 9th/10th grade introductory course is comparable to the College Board AP African American Studies course, which is a college-level course.

This proposal politically deceives people into thinking the issue is resolved, but it has only caused more confusion and frustration among educators who know better. This isn’t how AP European Studies, AP World History, AP German Studies, or AP Japanese Studies is coded. Frick stated, “All other Advanced Placement courses are listed in the state course catalog.”

So the question is, why do we have to code AP African American Studies as an introductory course to receive state funding when no other history course must do the same?

The practical impacts of this decision are deeply concerning. Firstly, students are not registered for the College Board-approved AP African American Studies course, which negatively impacts their ability to receive the weighted GPA in a similar way to AP European History, AP US History, AP German History, AP Japanese History and other AP courses.

Secondly, communicating that “Districts can choose to use that course code and teach some or all of the standards in the AP course, and students may take the associated AP exam,” will leave students ill-prepared for the exam. Districts wouldn’t necessarily follow the required framework, curriculum, or rigor related to pacing from the College Board.

Lastly, this coding decision would make students less competitive for the HOPE scholarship, as their transcripts would not indicate a coded AP African American Studies class to receive the same automatic boost compared to other coded AP courses in the catalog.

Kaleb Harris, a former student of mine at Maynard Jackson High School who took the course, said, “Taking AP African American Studies has changed my entire perspective of who I am and where we come from. It really opens your eyes to understand that we come from kings and queens. Not funding this course would be very disappointing because much of this history is unknown. It’s actually insulting that it’s even a consideration because no other course has to go through this.”

Denying access to this course is a regression, a step back into the shadows of ignorance and intolerance. It is a refusal to acknowledge the rich, complex history of African Americans that is integral to the American story. This denial perpetuates a cycle of misinformation and bias that undermines the very foundation of our democratic ideals.

In the spirit of those who fought tirelessly for the right to read, learn and teach, we must stand united against this decision. We must advocate for the reinstatement of funding for the AP African American Studies course, not just for the benefit of African American students, but for the enlightenment of all students. For in learning the true history of African Americans, we learn about resilience, innovation and the unyielding pursuit of justice.

I passionately call for the acceptance of AP African American Studies across our nation. This course is not just an academic pursuit but a beacon of truth and justice, illuminating the rich and diverse history of African Americans. I am open to engaging in meaningful dialogue with all Americans of goodwill, including Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida, Woods, and others concerned on the other side of the aisle. Transparency and open discussion are our best medicines for progress.

Let us not allow the echoes of the Anti-Literacy Act to dictate the future of our education system. Let us, instead, rise to the challenge of building a more informed, compassionate, and equitable society. We must hold our leaders accountable to ensure that every student in Georgia has access to a comprehensive and inclusive education. If Superintendent Woods is unable or unwilling to fulfill this crucial role, then we must seek new leadership that will.

Rashad Brown taught pilot AP African American Studies classes for two years at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta and is an AP African American Studies consultant for the College Board.