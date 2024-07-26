The decision this week by Georgia State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods to reject state funding for the Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course for the upcoming school year is a grave disservice to students and a blatant attack on Black history. This is the most recent action of a broader goal to dismantle access to African American history in the public education system. It is overtly discriminatory and directly supports the Republican intent of House Bill 1084, signed into law by Gov. Brian P. Kemp, and furthers the objectives of the conservative attack on democracy outlined in Project 2025.

Woods’ reported reversal was not a reversal at all but a vague and insulting attempt to further cloud the issue for the public. In reality, he has not changed his position. His intent remains clear: Districts could use an existing state code for a standard-level African American Studies course to teach “all or part” of the AP African American Studies content if they choose. This will create administrative and accessibility obstacles that do not exist for any other Advanced Placement coursework offered in Georgia. This decision is reminiscent of the “separate but equal” doctrine adopted in the 1800s. Students, educators, parents and community leaders demand state leadership approve AP African American Studies as a state-funded course and that this course be treated like every other AP course without conditions or caveats.

An AP class should be coded as an AP class. Merely coding a grade-level course for state funding does not make it an AP-certified course. This standard course has been historically limited to a semesterlong offering, raising concerns that this course will make it difficult to match the depth or rigor of typical AP coursework. This “solution” also fails to account for the academic incentives like the grade-point average boost AP courses offer that can be critical for college admissions. This decision effectively creates a two-tiered system, where AP African American Studies is singled out.

The broader implications of this decision are troubling. AP African American Studies is the first ethnic studies course of its level in Georgia, and this rejection sets a dangerous precedent. Georgia offers many AP course options, with 39 out of the 40 official courses approved for state funding. House Bill 1084, passed in 2022, restricts discussions about race and racism in classrooms, yet it exempts Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate coursework. The state superintendent and State Board of Education disregarded this exemption when they made their decision.

We must ask ourselves several questions that have gone unanswered by the superintendent: