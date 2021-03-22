Opinion: Ga. should add horse racing to sports betting legislation

From the wagers placed at racetracks in Georgia, a portion of proceeds would go toward a robust Georgia Horse Breeders’ Fund. The money paid out will create a new incentive for owners to breed, foal and raise their racehorses here. Today, Georgia owners send their broodmares to other states, meaning we lose out on millions to states with racetracks and breeding funds.

A 2018 study by The Lewis Group found that a single horse racing facility would employ more than 2,225 people, grow state GDP by $640 million and have a $1.2 billion economic impact in its first year of operating, with each metric growing over time. This would generate $210 million in state and local taxes in its first year and $1.1 billion over five years.

Georgia has the perfect climate for a 60-day racing season, and with legal approval of the industry, the state has a strong case for becoming the permanent home of the Breeders’ Cup, the premier championship event of Thoroughbred racing.

Legislators who vote to legalize sports betting would face no additional political risk for adding horse racing to the bill. In fact, horse racing might increase public support. A 2019 poll of Georgia voters showed 66 percent would support permitting pari-mutuel betting on horse racing and even more, 72 percent, would approve of letting voters decide the issue for themselves.

That’s all we’re asking for. Include horse racing in the bill and let voters decide in 2022. A measure that boosts agribusiness, rural areas and tourism while creating a new revenue stream is a safe bet!

Dean Reeves is president and Carl Bouckaert is chairman of the Georgia Horse Racing Association.