Misinformation is a worldwide problem with local implications. It can come from many sources, including political candidates, artificial intelligence or international actors. This month, Smartnews conducted surveys nationwide and in select metropolitan areas, including Atlanta. What we found showed that Atlantans have deep worries about misinformation.

SmartNews is releasing today data that shows 84% of Atlantans are worried about being misled by fake news and misinformation, and 56% say they are extremely concerned. These numbers align closely with national figures, where 85% of Americans express concern, 58% of whom report being extremely worried.