Misinformation is a worldwide problem with local implications. It can come from many sources, including political candidates, artificial intelligence or international actors. This month, Smartnews conducted surveys nationwide and in select metropolitan areas, including Atlanta. What we found showed that Atlantans have deep worries about misinformation.
SmartNews is releasing today data that shows 84% of Atlantans are worried about being misled by fake news and misinformation, and 56% say they are extremely concerned. These numbers align closely with national figures, where 85% of Americans express concern, 58% of whom report being extremely worried.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Atlantan news readers are still relying predominantly on traditional news sources for their information. Of the one hour and 55 minutes each day the average Atlantan spends consuming news — just seven minutes less than the national average — they spend 72 minutes on traditional sources. Atlanta readers trust traditional media outlets (55% trust) far more than social media (27%). Nevertheless, Atlantans also spend 43 minutes gathering news on social media every day.
Atlantans also continue to trust their local newspapers and TV stations more than national sources or social platforms, with 57% of respondents trusting local newspapers and 58% trusting local TV. By contrast, their trust in platforms like Facebook (28%) and TikTok (36%) remains low.
In the context of misinformation, most Atlantans are concerned with misinformation coming from political candidates and their supporters, with 56% identifying misinformation as a major concern. This is followed by concerns of misinformation spread on social media, which 51% of Atlantans fear. These platforms, driven by algorithms that amplify sensational content, can sometimes mislead users while fueling emotional reactions.
Adding to the complexity is the role of artificial intelligence. AI technologies are making it easier to create convincingly fake content, such as deep fakes and fabricated news stories, raising new challenges for voters. In our survey, 36% of Atlantans expressed concern about AI’s role in spreading misinformation — a number that will likely grow as these technologies evolve.
To combat misinformation, Atlantans — and all Americans — can take several key steps:
- Stick to trusted sources: In today’s complex media landscape, rely on established news outlets.
- Fact-check claims: Use services like PolitiFact or AP FactCheck to verify suspicious stories.
- Think before sharing: Avoid spreading “ragebait” designed to provoke emotional responses.
- Seek multiple viewpoints: A well-rounded news diet helps build a more balanced perspective.
The fight against misinformation is a shared responsibility. By staying informed and critical, Atlantans can push back against the rising tide of falsehoods and ensure they make well-informed decisions in the upcoming election.
Ben Leiner works at SmartNews, a news aggregation app that features hundreds of trusted media outlets.
About the Author