Opinion: An historic election draws nigh

A transcript of the 1789 joint session of the First Congress, which began the work to create the Bill of Rights notes that “extending the ground of public confidence in the Government, will best ensure the beneficent ends of its institution.”

In an Oct. 11 editorial, we wrote that: “The great American experiment is imperiled if progress fully stalls amid our present anger and discord. Our history, imperfect as it is, has been marked by a relentless march toward ideals that have long defined us.”

Which is why this year’s election is so important. It is our chance to have a say in where things go from here.

That’s made possible in good part by the choices we will make in this election. Making thoughtful choices requires information backed by real facts that aren’t tainted by partisan motives.

As we noted Oct. 11: “The coming election gives us all a powerful tool toward regaining this part of our American heritage. Making correct choices will require old-fashioned nonpartisan knowledge.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is here to help.

We don’t take lightly our duty enshrined in the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, and our mission demands we lean fully into the work of helping safeguard democracy against onslaughts of disinformation. That’s as important now as it’s ever been.

Toward that end, we’re publishing information you can use to research the issues at hand and navigate the remaining path toward voting this year.

At AJC.com now, you’ll find a voter guide that provides accurate and comprehensive information about the choices and big issues that Georgians must decide. It will appear again in Sunday’s newspaper on Nov. 1.

The information in this guide is as unbiased and nonpartisan as we can make it -- unlike the partisan campaign flyers that are still arriving at our homes in the final days of this election cycle.

Our work is different, and we want you to know that.

And we realize the choices you make are fully yours, and we respect that.

We hope that you will keep that in mind as you absorb the information in our voter guide and our ongoing reporting about the big issues.

And, most importantly, if you have not yet voted your ballot, please do so. If you’ve done so already, thank you.

