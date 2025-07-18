In the same issue of the paper, we read about the deadliest storms in the U.S. in the past 25 years (“These were the deadliest floods in the U.S. in last 25 years,” July 7.) Ironically, all but one of these storms have been in the South – Trump country. Instead of taking climate change seriously, Republicans refuse to face facts. Instead, they offer prayers and condolences. They should start trusting science. Storm prevention and timely warnings from fully staffed federal agencies would save lives and money.

KARLA PEABODY, CUMMING

Dems are doubling down, moving further left

President Trump is definitely living up to his campaign promises. He has closed the border and passed his Big Beautiful Bill, eliminating taxes on tips and taxes on Social Security payments for seniors. His policies have produced a historically high stock market, lowered inflation and gotten great job numbers.

The Democrats are doubling down on the very liberal policies that got Trump elected. They support sanctuary cities and go overboard with promoting woke policies. They continue to call Trump names and threaten impeachment.

Now, the Dems seem determined to lean even further towards socialism, evidenced by the recent support for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist who promotes government-run grocery stores and wealth redistribution.

The Dems are in denial. Some Americans may not like Trump, but most like his America-first conservative policies.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL

Americans will not forget July 3

When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt said that it was a day that would live in infamy.

July 3, 2025, is a similar day.

How can U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, who comes from a poor state, justify to the residents there (and to those who voted for him) his vote?

And how did Johnson vote for a bill that is the opposite of the teachings of Jesus, whom he professes to worship?

There is a verse in the New Testament that says, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

Johnson desires to get Trump’s praise rather than praise from Jesus.

Trump is a cruel person, and he has many enablers.

SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL