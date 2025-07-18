Expect more tragic weather events
Reading the headlines in the AJC about the deaths from the flood in Texas is heartbreaking. The loss of life of so many people, including many children, is tragic.
All I can think of is get ready for more of the same. Reduced staff at government weather stations and other emergency agencies are beginning to take its toll. Denial of climate change by President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers is foolish and dangerous.
In the same issue of the paper, we read about the deadliest storms in the U.S. in the past 25 years (“These were the deadliest floods in the U.S. in last 25 years,” July 7.) Ironically, all but one of these storms have been in the South – Trump country. Instead of taking climate change seriously, Republicans refuse to face facts. Instead, they offer prayers and condolences. They should start trusting science. Storm prevention and timely warnings from fully staffed federal agencies would save lives and money.
KARLA PEABODY, CUMMING
Dems are doubling down, moving further left
President Trump is definitely living up to his campaign promises. He has closed the border and passed his Big Beautiful Bill, eliminating taxes on tips and taxes on Social Security payments for seniors. His policies have produced a historically high stock market, lowered inflation and gotten great job numbers.
The Democrats are doubling down on the very liberal policies that got Trump elected. They support sanctuary cities and go overboard with promoting woke policies. They continue to call Trump names and threaten impeachment.
Now, the Dems seem determined to lean even further towards socialism, evidenced by the recent support for New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist who promotes government-run grocery stores and wealth redistribution.
The Dems are in denial. Some Americans may not like Trump, but most like his America-first conservative policies.
BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL
Americans will not forget July 3
When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, President Roosevelt said that it was a day that would live in infamy.
July 3, 2025, is a similar day.
How can U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, who comes from a poor state, justify to the residents there (and to those who voted for him) his vote?
And how did Johnson vote for a bill that is the opposite of the teachings of Jesus, whom he professes to worship?
There is a verse in the New Testament that says, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”
Johnson desires to get Trump’s praise rather than praise from Jesus.
Trump is a cruel person, and he has many enablers.
SARA HINES MARTIN, ROSWELL
Keep Reading
Credit: De la Torre family
Family reunions can be a solution amid national loneliness epidemic
Family reunions are essential to preserving history, culture and memory — and connecting relatives. Keeping up the tradition takes dedication, intentionality and grit.
Trump wants to silence NPR and PBS because he despises threats to his power
As the Trump administration and Congress seek to defund public media, legendary broadcaster Edward R. Murrow should give Americans inspiration on how to defy authoritarianism.
‘Big, beautiful bill’ will harm Georgia’s most vulnerable residents
Disabled people, older Americans and children in Georgia would be disproportionally hurt by the "big, beautiful bill" being considered for passage in Congress.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Rivian
Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline
Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.
Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid
Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles
St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.