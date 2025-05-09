With the passage of House Bill 268, state leaders acted swiftly and responsibly to enhance our school safety laws, so the classroom remains ripe for learning — not violence. Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Speaker Jon Burns, we advanced thoughtful, bipartisan legislation that prioritizes real prevention by focusing not on inanimate objects but on the individuals who pose a real threat.

HB 268, drafted in direct response to the Apalachee tragedy, establishes clear, uniform procedures for how schools respond to threats. It creates a model threat assessment protocol developed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and requires every public school to adopt plans accordingly.

This bill ensures teachers, administrators, parents and law enforcement are all notified, through a mobile alert system that connects directly with local and state emergency services, when serious threats arise — even if the student is ultimately cleared. And it empowers school personnel with the training and authority to act early and decisively when danger looms.

As Burns said following the bill’s final passage, “House Bill 268 provides our students and educators with a safe and secure environment by creating a comprehensive framework to proactively assess threats.” Jones echoed that sentiment, stating, “I am proud of the work done to ensure that schools have the tools and training they need to recognize potential threats and intervene early to prevent tragedies.”

And the best part? Georgia parents are overwhelmingly behind it.

According to an Arc Insights poll released shortly after the shooting, 88% of K-12 parents agree that students who threaten to “shoot up a school” should face serious consequences — including expulsion, arrest or involuntary mental health intervention. The same percentage believe educators and parents should be notified when such threats are made, even if no charges are ultimately filed.

This is not a partisan issue. This is about common sense and public safety. Parents are asking us to take threats seriously, enhance communication and ensure there are real consequences for dangerous behavior.

With HB 268, Georgia lawmakers answered that call. The legislation creates a framework to identify and act on threats before they turn into violence. It protects families who feel unsafe and gives law enforcement the resources and flexibility they need to secure our classrooms.

As a lawmaker and a parent, I’m proud that Georgia chose the path of real solutions — not performative politics. We listened to families. We focused on facts. And we passed a law that will save lives.

Georgia is leading the way, setting a standard for the rest of the country.

In moments of tragedy, it’s easy to give in to fear or to pass legislation driven more by emotion than evidence. But HB 268 proves that even during our darkest hours, we can lead with clarity, courage and common sense.

Other states would be wise to follow Georgia’s lead — because when it comes to protecting our children, facts must come first and feelings must never replace real solutions.

Let’s continue to lead the nation by putting student safety first — because our children deserve nothing less.

Credit: Jason Anavitarte/contributed Credit: Jason Anavitarte/contributed Jason Anavitarte is a Republican who represents Paulding and Polk counties in Senate District 31. He is a former member of the Paulding County School Board and former councilman for the city of Doraville.