Apalachee football coach steps down to seek counseling, cites PTSD, grief, depression

“As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don’t see the help that we need to get better,’’ he wrote. “To be open and honest, I have been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression. I allowed those things to cripple me for the past few months. It is through God’s grace and me humbling myself before the cross that I am seeking the mental help and healing that I need to be myself again.”

Hancock said he was working with a Christian counselor.

Thank you Chee Nation!

Philippians 4:6-7 - Pray & seek His PEACE!#MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/fUktpwnLBu — Mike Hancock (@CoachM_Hancock) February 28, 2025

The accused shooter Colt Gray, who was 14, was charged with four counts of felony murder.

Also killed that day were a teacher, Cristina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.

Apalachee’s football team canceled two games after the shooting and finished 0-8.

Hancock has coached at Apalachee since 2018 and was promoted from defensive coordinator in 2023. An Athens Christian and University of Georgia graduate, Hancock coached previously at Walnut Grove (2010-17), West Hall (2008), Monroe Area (2008-09), Chestatee (2003-07) and Loganville (1997-2003).