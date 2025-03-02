Apalachee football coach steps down to seek counseling, cites PTSD, grief, depression

Citing PTSD, anxiety, grief and depression, Mike Hancock has resigned as football coach at Apalachee, the Barrow County school that was the site of Sept. 4 shooting that left two students and two faculty members dead.
One of those killed in the shooting, Richard Aspinwall, was Hancock’s defensive coordinator.
Hancock made the announcement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
“As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don’t see the help that we need to get better,’’ he wrote. “To be open and honest, I have been struggling with PTSD, anxiety, grief, and depression. I allowed those things to cripple me for the past few months. It is through God’s grace and me humbling myself before the cross that I am seeking the mental help and healing that I need to be myself again.”
Hancock said he was working with a Christian counselor.
The accused shooter Colt Gray, who was 14, was charged with four counts of felony murder.
Also killed that day were a teacher, Cristina Irimie, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14.
Apalachee’s football team canceled two games after the shooting and finished 0-8.
Hancock has coached at Apalachee since 2018 and was promoted from defensive coordinator in 2023. An Athens Christian and University of Georgia graduate, Hancock coached previously at Walnut Grove (2010-17), West Hall (2008), Monroe Area (2008-09), Chestatee (2003-07) and Loganville (1997-2003).
