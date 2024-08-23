Georgia is everywhere – and so is the AJC

Dear friends,

Everywhere you look these days, our city and our state are at the center of the action, and the AJC is working hard to bring the action home to you.

Georgia stole the show at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

From U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s opening night oratory to former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s harsh rebuke of his Republican party’s presidential nominee Wednesday, Georgians were ever-present. When it came time for the official roll call, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams delivered the Atlanta rallying cry, “the South’s got something to say,” and homegrown rapper Lil Jon represented the state in style.

While the DNC chose Chicago over Atlanta to host the party convention, it’s now clear to both political parties that the road to the White House will again pass through the Peach State.

It was clear when the Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee last month when one of the dominant stories to emerge was the growing rift between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who may be eyeing a future presidential run. Trump has since extended an olive branch, knowing how critical the governor will be to his chances to win this crucial battleground state.

It was clear when Trump squared off against President Joe Biden in the fateful presidential debate here in Atlanta that hastened Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race.

And it has been clear as Vice President Kamala Harris — now the Democratic nominee for president — and Trump — her Republican opponent — have crisscrossed Georgia to make their cases to voters.

Georgia matters. And the AJC is committed to providing you with distinctive reporting, expert analysis, original polling and thought-provoking opinions about the state of the race. Make sure you subscribe to the Politically Georgia newsletter and download the podcast, hosted each day by Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut. And keep your eyes open for future Politically Georgia live events in your city. We’ve visited Savannah, Macon and Athens, and we are scheduling more live shows as the election heads into the home stretch.

Beyond politics, Georgia’s sports teams are also in the national spotlight. The Braves playoff hopes are very much alive. The Falcons have sold out their season tickets for the first time in nearly 20 years. The Hawks are preparing for a season with the NBA’s top draft pick. The Georgia Bulldogs are again the preseason No. 1. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are kicking off their football season with fanfare in Ireland. And the Atlanta Dream are hoping to set another franchise attendance record – and are pulling out all the stops.

If you’re a sports fan, the AJC will take you to the sidelines and inside the clubhouse, and we will be up in the bleachers with you. If you are a Braves fan getting ready for a playoff run, be sure to download our Braves Report podcast with Sarah Spencer and Justin Toscano. And, if you are a UGA fan eyeing a national championship, sign up for DawgNation and tune into the DawgNation daily show with host Brandon Adams.

The start of football season means summer is drawing to a close, but it’s not too late to squeeze in some fun. Our U-ATL Summer Guide is an engaging passport to Atlanta’s dynamic Black culture, and our Savannah Dining Guide is a must-read for any foodie heading to the coast.

There is so much going on in Georgia right now, and the AJC is here to bring you the most essential news and the most engaging experiences every day. We’re here to serve our local communities in Atlanta and across the state, and we’re here to tell your stories throughout the South and across the country.

Thank you for choosing to spend your time with us. We hope you’re finding value in the AJC, and we’ll keep working hard to make sure you do. As always, we’d love to hear from you. Please let me know what you’re enjoying – and what you’re not. Let me know what you’d like to see more of – and what you could do without. Contact me at LetterFromThePublisher@ajc.com. We truly value the feedback.

I hope you have enjoyed the summer. It’s going to be an interesting fall here in Georgia.

Keep going,

Andrew Morse