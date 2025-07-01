Mike Luckovich: Extra pungent

Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: AP
Senate GOP passes budget bill Democrats describe as ‘a catastrophe’
Republicans in the U.S. Senate have passed the “big, beautiful bill” championed by President Donald Trump, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tiebreaking vote.
State Farm Arena top 5 globally in box office — behind only Sphere, MSG in U.S.
State Farm Arena brought in about $76.2 million across 60 events.
At a store that never closes, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch
At JJ Food Mart on the west side of Atlanta, an armed comedian keeps the midnight watch. If you misbehave, Connell Daniels Jr. might put you on Instagram.