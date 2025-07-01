These are all traditional American values.

Medicaid waivers are lifesavers

Family caregivers will face additional strain

Many families are fighting tooth and nail to get these waivers, because they personally adhere to the very American values that HCBS promotes: independence, closeness to families and local communities, and seeing the infinite value in people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Without these waivers, there will be an exponentially greater risk of people being institutionalized, although home care would be a much better way to provide care.

Family caregivers — whose physical and emotional labor we can hardly begin to imagine, unless we’ve been there — will face an additional strain to fill gaps left by reduced services.

For many, that strain will be impossible because of the closure of hospitals, especially (but not even limited to) rural areas. Many people who currently receive home-based care will have no institution to turn to for providing that care, even if they could afford it (which many cannot).

Fund Medicaid programs more, not less

There will also be broader economic implications: increased health care costs for entire communities because of higher rates of hospitalization where there are hospitals; job losses by home health aides and personal care workers; and the increased inability of many people with intellectual and development disabilities to hold jobs and other “productive” endeavors — something we already underappreciate is in their capability to begin with.

I know Medicaid has been heavily politicized. But no one’s politics should harm people with intellectual and development disabilities. Medicaid’s HCBS promotes a litany of American values.

Let’s keep providing more funding for Medicaid and HCBS, not less.

Marvin Lim is a state representative for House District 98 (D-Norcross) and an attorney. He is also CEO/Founder of the nonprofit Lucky Shoals Community Association Inc.