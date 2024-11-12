From the publisher: The AJC will hold officials accountable, provide news our readers need

Last week, voters across Georgia and the country went to the polls to exercise one of their most sacred rights as American citizens. The result was a comprehensive victory for former President Donald Trump, who will return to the White House, having swept all seven swing states and significantly tightened the margin in several other Democratic strongholds. The former president will be further emboldened by his party’s control of both houses of Congress.

Supporters of the president and his policies are elated, claiming they have been vindicated. His detractors are reeling, warning Trump is a threat to democracy. Democratic Party leaders are pointing fingers. Some blame President Joe Biden for not withdrawing from the race sooner — or for running at all. Some blame Vice President Kamala Harris and her team for being out of step with the electorate. Both parties are pointing fingers at “the media.”

So, now what?

The AJC is doing what it does every four years, regardless of which party has prevailed: It is preparing to cover the new administration, without fear or favor. Georgia remains at the center of the nation’s political conversation, and the AJC remains committed to unbiased coverage of the issues that matter most to the people of our community. From the economy to immigration to the environment and abortion rights, Georgia matters, and the AJC will ensure people at home understand how the decisions made in Washington and under the Gold Dome are impacting their lives.

In the coming year, you’ll continue to find detailed analysis of key issues and legislation on AJC.com and the AJC News app, as well as in the newspaper. You can also stay up to speed each day with our Politically Georgia newsletter and podcast, and we will continue our Politically Georgia live events across the state.

The AJC did not endorse a candidate in the recent election, in line with a policy it instituted in 2009. We don’t believe it is our place to tell you which candidate to vote for. It is, however, our responsibility to hold our elected officials accountable and to ensure they work in the interests of the people they were elected to represent.

Like you, I’ve read studies indicating trust in “the media” has dropped to alarming lows. I can’t speak for “the media,” but I can make you this promise: The AJC will place the truth and the facts above all else, and it will provide a broad range of perspectives from across the political spectrum in our opinion section, allowing you to challenge your own thinking and drive deeper understanding of the issues that divide us. Our ambition is to bring light — not heat — to the political discourse. I can’t promise you that you’ll agree with every story the AJC writes and every opinion it publishes. If what you are looking for is an echo chamber, the AJC is not the place for you.

We also realize that many of you are tired of politics. Everyone can use a break, and the AJC is as committed as ever to providing multiple touchpoints for you and your family to enrich your lives and enjoy what this great city, state and region has to offer.

In the last year, we have expanded our AJC business team, hiring additional reporters to cover the major multinational companies that call Atlanta home as well as Georgia’s booming film and television industry. We’ve expanded our coverage of commercial real estate and the race to develop downtown ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

We’ve also launched new products. UATL is the ultimate guide to Atlanta’s unique and influential Black culture, delivering rich content, a highly engaged community and live events. The AJC dining guides offer you a passport to one of the nation’s most delicious food scenes. And let’s not forget sports: We are on the sidelines, rooting for the home teams as we call balls and strikes, runs and passes, blocks and charges each day.

In the coming year, you’ll also see expanded health and wellness content and an enhanced Access Atlanta product. Atlanta is a special place to work, live and play, and your AJC subscription will help you explore it all.

Beneath our name on the front page of the newspaper is a motto: The Substance and Soul of the South. That’s what you can expect from the AJC. Our essential journalism remains at the core of our commitment to you. At the same time, we’ll keep adding value to your subscription and your lives by looking for ways to surprise, delight and entertain you.

The coming year will be consequential for Atlanta, Georgia, the South and the nation. I’m looking forward to what 2025 brings and to embracing it along with all of you. If you are an existing subscriber, thank you. Your support allows us to continue investing in world-class journalism and storytelling. We hope you’ll tell your friends about all the new AJC has to offer. And if you haven’t yet subscribed, we hope you’ll check us out.

As always, I hope to hear from you. Tell me how we’re doing, let me know what you would like to see more of and what you’d like to see less of. I enjoy the conversations I have with so many of you — they make us better.

Until then, take care of yourselves and each other.

Keep going,

Andrew Morse

President and Publisher