Explore 2026 World Cup kicks off two years from today

Major soccer events like matches and international tournaments can bring significant economic benefits to a city. These events subsequently attract tourists, who spend money on accommodation, dining, transport and entertainment, further boosting local businesses and generating tax revenue for the city. These events also solidify Atlanta’s claim as North America’s soccer capital. Central to Atlanta’s soccer success story is the remarkable ascent of Atlanta United that has captured the hearts of fans and redefined the league’s standards. With record-breaking attendance and a passionate fan base, Atlanta United has become synonymous with excellence both on and off the field. The club’s success has elevated Atlanta’s profile in the soccer world and also contributed significantly to the city’s economic growth and cultural influence.

Beyond the realm of soccer as just sport, Atlanta is pioneering innovative approaches to harness the sport’s potential for social impact and community development. Organizations such as Soccer in the Streets exemplify this commitment by providing underserved youth with access to free soccer programs that promote social skills, leadership development and camaraderie.

Soccer has the potential to transform communities, particularly underserved communities where the traditional economics of soccer would hinder access. Through its innovative Station Soccer facilities, which place soccer pitches and youth programs at MARTA stations, Soccer in the Streets solves the transportation problem for these communities and brings the beautiful game to a much wider population. Faculty and student research teams at Georgia Tech work to empower local organizations like Soccer in the Streets and hosted the first SoccerCon: The Atlanta Conference on Soccer & Social Innovation in 2022.

The convergence of so many high-profile soccer initiatives and competitions in Atlanta provides an opportunity and a responsibility. Megaevents such as the World Cup often leave behind mixed or detrimental legacies of white elephant infrastructure projects, greater inequality and social exclusion. The Vertically Integrated Project on Soccer, Community, Innovation, and Politics at Georgia Tech is partnering with Soccer in the Streets to leverage this unprecedented series of soccer events in Atlanta. Partnerships between public and private sectors, along with community organizations, are vital for sustaining the momentum and maximizing the impact of soccer-driven initiatives. By investing in infrastructure, youth development programs and outreach efforts, Atlanta can solidify its position as a model for leveraging soccer as a catalyst for positive social change and inclusive growth.

With the convergence of major events, thriving professional franchises and grassroots initiatives, Atlanta has emerged as a beacon of soccer excellence and a testament to the transformative power of sports. Atlanta still must still push forward, including with women’s professional and collegiate soccer. As the city continues to embrace soccer as a unifying force, Atlanta is poised to shape the future of the sport while leaving a lasting legacy of inclusivity, opportunity and empowerment for generations to come.

Kirk Bowman is professor and Regents’ Entrepreneur at Georgia Tech. Elijah Miranda is executive director of Soccer in the Streets.