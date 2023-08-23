8/24 Readers write

Thankful for public educators; politicians, not so much

Schools across Georgia are back in session. As a parent, it is an exciting time of year and kind of a relief from the summer slumber of sloppy teenagers. For said teens, it is more stressful as homework begins.

Teachers will first tackle the inevitable summer learning loss so that the students can successfully learn the new year’s material. I am so thankful for Georgia’s public school educators. Every year, they prepare and show up for our children to help them develop their potential so that they can meet the challenges of adulthood.

Now, for politicians. Already, I am getting postcards like the one from U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick which attack public education and belie the fact that parents already have rights and responsibilities over their children’s education. I have no idea whether he has kids of his own, but he obviously knows nothing about how schools work.

This kind of proposal will empower single crackpots to undermine learning for the whole group. Please leave politics out of education.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL

After top guys slug it out, let’s hear from other candidates

Apparently, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have little interest in debating their 2024 primary rivals, wanting to move straight to the main event.

I propose that we consider a different approach to debates this time, with two different debate series this fall.

One series can allow Trump and Biden to go ahead and debate each other about hush money, classified documents, obstruction, election fraud, Hunter’s laptop, influence peddling, bribery and mental fitness for office. Let the old guys slug it out, Jerry Springer-style.

The other series can pit other GOP and Democratic candidates (DeSantis, Scott, Kennedy, etc.) against each other on substantive policy issues, such as federal spending, taxes, education, energy, immigration, China, crime, etc.

I know which debate series would be better for improving the future of America. The sooner we get past the Trump-Biden cesspool, the better.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA