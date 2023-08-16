8/17 Readers write

Tired of division, give voters new candidates for 2024

I woke up yet again to headlines announcing that former President Trump had been indicted. Will this latest indictment be enough to finally wake up the Republican Party and compel them to unhitch their wagon from this train wreck?

As a voter who has voted for both Republicans and Democrats since I cast my first ballot in 1979, I would welcome the opportunity to have another choice.

This goes for you too, Democrats. I saw the Biden administration as a transitional one to heal us from the previous administration and to bridge the gap as our nation healed from the 2020 election and its aftermath.

We need fresh new blood from both parties to lead this great nation forward -- not four more years of division and turmoil.

PERRY C. WALDEN, DAWSONVILLE

Democrats use justice system for political purposes

Having just watched the politically ambitious Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announce the indictment of presidential candidate Donald Trump, I am sickened by this perversion of justice.

This is the fourth indictment by far-left Democrats whose obviously coordinated goal is to destroy Donald Trump’s presidential campaign by keeping him in their kangaroo courts through the campaign season.

Democratic operatives like Fani Willis claim to promote justice but are misusing our justice system for political reasons. I was once in federal law enforcement, but I strongly feel the Department of Justice is now politicized and has become corrupt and is protecting the Biden family, whose corruption is being hidden by major media.

I am not a fan of Donald Trump and will likely not vote for him in the primary election, but I now plan to make a contribution to his campaign because of the unfair and unjust persecution being directed at him.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE