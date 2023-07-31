8/1 Readers write

Secretary Cardona gives hope that education is on the right path

Thanks to an event of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, I heard U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speak. I was delighted by so much important discussion of diversity and inclusion, especially given the hostility toward these exemplified by Florida Gov. DeSantis and the right wing in Florida and elsewhere as they try to remove these and other aspects of progress from education in this country.

Despite the recognition of the plethora of difficulties facing education at all levels, however, I desperately wanted to hear more about what is currently being done and what more we can do to stop the destruction being accomplished as books are banned, teachers are fired, college and university presidents are replaced and curricula and textbooks are revised to comfort and indoctrinate students rather than challenge them with truth.

I know how much time and hard work it took by many of us at Georgia State University to institutionalize Women’s Studies and African American Studies and am very afraid that Georgia may try to follow Florida’s determination to control what people read and what students can be taught.

LINDA BELL, DECATUR, EMERITA PROFESSOR OF PHILOSOPHY AND DIRECTOR OF THE WOMEN’S STUDIES INSTITUTE, GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY

Wake up, Republicans. Trump is unfit to hold office

Donald Trump continues to poll well in the Republican primaries. Apparently, 30% to 40% of voters are ready to give him a second chance as president.

What is wrong with us? I am a moderate, but I recognize that this man is a pathetic narcissist who knows nothing beyond demeaning, dividing and promoting an authoritarian government.

He has no recognizable ideology other than self-service and furtherance of the already wealthy and privileged. He is a laughingstock with our international allies and will literally think, say and do anything to serve his megalomania. Please, folks, wake up before it is too late.

GARY NAGEL, SNELLVILLE

