7/6 Readers write

Supreme Court moves country backward in discrimination

All citizens who believe in civil rights and equity take note. The conservative Supreme Court has now paved the way for business owners to discriminate based on their religious beliefs.

Taking this step backward, I expect very soon that we may see signs in businesses designating who they refuse to serve. Hopefully, decent Americans will leverage their buying power to make success impossible for those who take these anti-American approaches.

We should also find it odd that this ruling was made based on a “what if?” scenario that does not even exist. The Colorado woman who brought this homophobic and ultimately racist and sexist suit wasn’t even in the web design business yet.

I’m not an attorney, but it seems the court could have refused to hear this case since she had no business at this time, and no harm has been done to her or anyone who would seek her services. We should all send a message that haters never prosper when it comes to discrimination.

ROB TATE, LILBURN

Court adheres to document written for a white world

The Supreme Court’s affirmative decision prompted me to write something beyond my anger and cussing. I have grandchildren now, and I’m losing hope for their futures.

It’s amazing to me that the powers that be today, while preaching that this is the greatest democracy on earth, fall back on a constitution that was created by white men in basically a white world at that time!

As intelligent as many of those people are, no one seems to recognize that we are several centuries away from how the world looked then.

I keep wondering why racial inequities, poverty, unequal educational opportunities, etc. haven’t been reduced to the minimum in this country. Of course, our country is capitalistic, and humans easily fall back on their desire to stay on top with their wealth and power.

Unless we average people raise enough hell, hopefully by voting for people who will work to bring prosperity to all of us, we’ll maintain our version of the caste system we have now.

GIL THOMAS, ELLENWOOD

