4/6 Readers write

DA’s are on wild goose chase to get Trump
Isn’t it ironic that the same week a Wall Street Journal reporter is arrested in Russia on fake espionage charges, our own district attorneys in New York state file fake charges on our former president? Has our country fallen to that level?
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has completed her investigation of Donald Trump. She announced that there were was no election fraud. Of course not; she wasn’t looking for fraud. She was just trying to get Trump on anything.
It is clear that if she found anything, she would bring charges against him because of her hatefulness of Trump. We all know she would be pressing charges. Now the elephant in the room is the taxpayer monies she spent on this wild goose chase.
This is blatant election interference, and the American people see right through this. These out-of-control DAs don’t understand that this only makes Trump supporters come together more to get these crooked DAs out of office.
JIM CORDER, ACWORTH
Assault weapons ban needed to protect children
I appreciated the wise words of the expert who wrote about decreasing terrorism risk in our schools, “We know how to prevent school violence” (Insights, March 30). However, there was no mention of the horrifying mass of guns of every sort in our country.
I appreciate the concern of those who feel they have to have handguns for their own safety; and for those who use and store them wisely.
But easily available assault weapons killing our children — why? And what a travesty!
When will the horror of killing innocents in our country ever end?
There was a recent decade when assault weapons were banned here, and killings by them declined dramatically. But then, this ban legislation ended.
Other countries have maintained such bans, and these horrors are not occurring there.
This contrast is a huge shame on the U.S.A.; we are not the “greatest country in the world.” Perhaps we are one of the most dangerous.
SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK