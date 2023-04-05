4/6 Readers write

JIM CORDER, ACWORTH

Assault weapons ban needed to protect children

I appreciated the wise words of the expert who wrote about decreasing terrorism risk in our schools, “We know how to prevent school violence” (Insights, March 30). However, there was no mention of the horrifying mass of guns of every sort in our country.

I appreciate the concern of those who feel they have to have handguns for their own safety; and for those who use and store them wisely.

But easily available assault weapons killing our children — why? And what a travesty!

When will the horror of killing innocents in our country ever end?

There was a recent decade when assault weapons were banned here, and killings by them declined dramatically. But then, this ban legislation ended.

Other countries have maintained such bans, and these horrors are not occurring there.

This contrast is a huge shame on the U.S.A.; we are not the “greatest country in the world.” Perhaps we are one of the most dangerous.

SALPI ADROUNY, M.D., JOHNS CREEK