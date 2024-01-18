1/19 Readers write

I am a native Atlantan. I remember riding in the backs of buses here and drinking from the “colored” water fountain at Rich’s department store. I did not experience slavery, but I, along with others, have not forgotten the injustices of our short past.

These high achievements by our “young” sisters have been relatively recent. Relax, and stop the attacks. We do not want revenge. We simply want justice and the freedom to achieve without animosity and the malice of attacks on our sisters -- and brothers, too!

DEE TURNER, ATLANTA

Lots of Georgians have long supported school choice

When I saw the AJC’s new poll finding most Georgians oppose the proposed Promise Scholarships, I recalled that it wasn’t long ago (2017 and 2020) that AJC polls found strong support for school choice, like nearly every other poll still does.

The proposed bill would allow about half of the tax dollars allotted for a child’s education to follow him or her from a public school to a different educational setting, including private school, homeschooling, online courses, tutoring and other uses. Only students assigned to the state’s lowest-performing public schools would be eligible and their academic performance would be measured and reported.

I’m confident that, armed with all pertinent facts, Georgians will embrace Promise Scholarships as a way to ensure all children get the education that best fits their needs.

KYLE WINGFIELD, PRESIDENT AND CEO, GEORGIA PUBLIC POLICY FOUNDATION, ATLANTA