11/30 Readers write

Carters worked together to make the world better

In a biography about Jimmy Carter, Jimmy once gave Rosalynn a “present” -- a promise not to get mad ever again if she were late getting ready for an event. What an example for many couples.

For our anniversary, my wife and I once went to see Jimmy Carter teach one of his famous Sunday school classes. We ended up in the first row. Just as thousands have done, we got our picture with the Carters. It is such an inspiration for many to see the couple use their celebrity for such noble causes, through the Carter Center including the Guinea worm, River Blindness, mental illness, work for the homeless through Habitat for Humanity and many more lifechanging issues around the world. It is such an inspiration for couples to see what great work can be done together. While others may look forward to retirement, travel and playing with grandkids, the Carters did all those things while making the world better for thousands.