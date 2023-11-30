11/30 Readers write

Carters worked together to make the world better
In a biography about Jimmy Carter, Jimmy once gave Rosalynn a “present” -- a promise not to get mad ever again if she were late getting ready for an event. What an example for many couples.
For our anniversary, my wife and I once went to see Jimmy Carter teach one of his famous Sunday school classes. We ended up in the first row. Just as thousands have done, we got our picture with the Carters. It is such an inspiration for many to see the couple use their celebrity for such noble causes, through the Carter Center including the Guinea worm, River Blindness, mental illness, work for the homeless through Habitat for Humanity and many more lifechanging issues around the world. It is such an inspiration for couples to see what great work can be done together. While others may look forward to retirement, travel and playing with grandkids, the Carters did all those things while making the world better for thousands.
DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW
Liberal Dems should check out the GOP
Pamela Paul (“Meaning of liberal changes with time,” Nov. 26) notes that “liberal values…include individual liberty, freedom of speech, scientific inquiry, separation of church and state, due process, racial equality, women’s rights, human rights and democracy.” She laments that progressives, who increasingly dominate the Democratic Party, are not very liberal, as they view capitalism, white supremacy, and free speech as major threats.
These three issues are just the tip of the progressive iceberg. With progressives too often focused on numerous genders, climate doom science, selective prosecution, racial equity, men in women’s locker rooms and sports, abortion, and the unaccountable administrative state, among other issues, today’s progressivism often looks nothing like Ms. Paul’s notion of liberalism. What is a liberal Democrat to do to escape progressive craziness?
If only we had a political party with some decent support for liberal values… Oh, I know, Ms. Paul and other liberals who are “feeling lonelier than ever” should check out the GOP. Welcome home.
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA