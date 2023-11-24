11/24 Readers write

Would the hidden evidence cease to exist if published? Or might it possibly be only exculpatory to the defendant?

America’s constitution recognizes the right to equal protection under the law for all Americans -- not just one (either!) side. Lighted, open observation reveals truth and is required for accomplishing a “fair” trial -- of anyone!

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

2024 election should have no influence on court cases

It’s a tedious wait for Donald Trump’s various court cases to be concluded. Both sides (except Trump himself) would like one or more to be out of the way before the 2024 elections. But that’s the point: The 2024 elections shouldn’t influence things. Properly pursued, American justice isn’t a hurry-up, corner-cutting business that tends to flaws because flawed justice is a contradiction in terms. That’s the way that Trump wants it: quick-and-dirty presumed-guilty processes that let him railroad his opponent “vermin” out of the way fast.

MIKE WEST, MARIETTA